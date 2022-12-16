Read full article on original website
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC
SFA contacts Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify abuse claims within national camp
The Scottish FA has contacted Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify allegations of non-physical abuse within the women's national set-up. For legal reasons, she has not gone into detail about the alleged abuse. But the governing body's wellbeing officer has been in touch with the Aston Villa centre-half to garner...
BBC
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield given freedom of Leeds honour
Rugby League stars and motor neurone disease (MND) fundraisers Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been awarded the freedom of Leeds. Leeds City Council said the former Leeds Rhinos teammates had been chosen for the city's highest civic honour due to their "courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character". Sinfield...
BBC
Beatles: John Lennon peace statue damaged in Liverpool
A statue of John Lennon has been damaged in Liverpool. The bronze sculpture of the Beatles legend, entitled the John Lennon Peace Statue, is located in Penny Lane. Artist Laura Lian, who created the piece, said it was unclear how one lenses of Lennon's glasses had broken off but it was thought to be vandalism.
BBC
Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
BBC
Lionesses: Can 2023 be even better for England's women after historic year?
It has been an unforgettable year for the Lionesses. Becoming European champions on home soil, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup with a 100% record, beating the world number one at Wembley and going an entire year unbeaten. "You can't beat that, you can only equal that," said England manager...
BBC
Who is striking? How Tuesday 20 December’s walkouts will affect you
It's the most wonderful time of the year, so the song goes - that's unless one of this week's strikes disrupts your Christmas plans. On Tuesday, nurses are staging another walkout. Patient surgeries and appointments will be cancelled. Meanwhile, the government in England stands "resolute" on the issue of nurses...
BBC
David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital
David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer. The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal. The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Welsh, Laidouni, McCoist, McCrorie, Crawford, White, McTominay
With Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Moritz Jenz and Yuki Kobayashi as central defensive options, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou must decide whether he should allow Stephen Welsh to leave in the January transfer window, with interest rumoured to be from clubs in England, France and Italy. (Scottish Daily Express) Ferencvaros chief...
BBC
Danny Mayor: Returning Plymouth Argyle midfielder wants side to keep up high standards
Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor says the Pilgrims must not let their position at the top of League One slip for a second successive season. They are two points clear with 47 points from 22 games - 10 points better than the same stage in 2021. Plymouth had led League...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Kante, Messi, Martinez, Pickford, Juranovic, Gvardiol, Kvaratskhelia
Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, to stave off interest from Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required) France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement. (Sport - in Spanish)
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Brom head coach has made 'huge' impact, says Grady Diangana
Carlos Corberan has made a "huge" impact on and off the field since becoming West Bromwich Albion head coach says winger Grady Diangana. Since replacing Steve Bruce in October, Corberan, 39, has overseen a significant upturn in form. Saturday's 3-0 win over Rotherham was Albion's fifth victory in a row...
BBC
SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three
Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
Alejandro Garnacho Focused On Future At Manchester United Despite Chelsea Interest
Alejandro Garnacho is said to be committed to his future at Manchester United despite interest from Chelsea.
BBC
Gareth Southgate to remain England manager until after Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed. He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup. The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions...
BBC
Matheus Cunha: Wolves close to signing of Atletico Madrid forward
Wolves are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid's Brazil forward Matheus Cunha. The Premier League club, who have been talking to Cunha for several weeks, have reached a verbal agreement. A loan deal for the 23-year-old would include an obligation to buy at the end of the...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
NBC Sports
Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day, as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to get off to a flying start to the restart. The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.
BBC
PDC World Championship: Gerwyn Price survives early scare to advance at Worlds
World number one Gerwyn Price came back from a set down to beat Luke Woodhouse 3-1 in the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. England's Woodhouse averaged almost 105 as he took the opening set 3-1 but Price responded by winning the deciding fifth leg to take the second set.
BBC
Wolves: Julen Lopetegui says Diego Costa must 'push the bad things away'
New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has urged striker Diego Costa to "push the bad things away" and concentrate on helping the club rescue their season. Costa, 34, is available for Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at home to League Two Gillingham after serving a three-match ban before the World Cup.
