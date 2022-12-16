Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Rite Aid Corp <RAD>: Losses of 14 cents announced for third quarter
21 December 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rite Aid Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -14 cents per share, 29 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 15 cents. Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -13 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.08 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.94 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Sell". * The average consensus recommendation for the drug retailers peer group is also "Sell". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $6.08 billion from $6.23 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.55 -0.63 Missed May. 31 2022 -0.70 -0.60 Beat Feb. 28 2022 -0.56 -1.63 Missed Nov. 30 2021 -0.32 0.15 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 02:30 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s what Pilbara (ASX:PLS) says about lithium pricing
Pilbara Minerals has unveiled a significant improvement in offtake pricing. The company stated it has secured improved pricing to an average of US$6300 per dry metric tonne on an SC6 equivalent basis for customers in December 2022. Pilbara shares have gained more than 82% in the last six months of...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Dealmakers brace for slow 2023 recovery after global M&A sinks
Private equity activity plunges 66% in last quarter. NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity globally fell well short of the high-water mark set last year as debt financing markets collapsed and stock market volatility decimated valuations, with dealmakers predicting a slow path to recovery in 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Sintx Technologies Awarded Phase I Contract From The Missile Defense Agency For Electrochemical Machining
* SINTX TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED PHASE I CONTRACT FROM THE MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY FOR ELECTROCHEMICAL MACHINING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Seera Holding Group Shareholders Approve Offering Of 30% Share Capital Of Lumi Rental Through IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFERING OF 16.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LUMI RENTAL THROUGH AN IPO ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
kalkinemedia.com
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com
UK's FTSE 100 climbs on consumer discretionary boost
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains for the third straight session on Wednesday ahead of the festive weekend, lifted by consumer discretionary stocks led by JD Sports. The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2% each. Sportswear firm JD Sports soared 5.8% to the top of the...
kalkinemedia.com
Gatos Silver Announces Re-Instatement And Extension Of US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility
* GATOS SILVER ANNOUNCES RE-INSTATEMENT AND EXTENSION OF US$50 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY. * GATOS SILVER INC - REVOLVER INCLUDES AN ACCORDION FEATURE PROVIDING UP TO AN ADDITIONAL US$25 MILLION OF CREDIT. * GATOS SILVER INC - MATURITY DATE IS EXTENDED FROM JULY 31, 2024 TO DECEMBER 31, 2025 Source...
kalkinemedia.com
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
kalkinemedia.com
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Bankers not expecting quick recovery as IPO volumes plunge
(Adds more context, details and background) LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bankers are bracing for another tough year ahead after losing out on lucrative fees from arranging share sales, as equity capital markets (ECM) deals, including new listings, plummeted to the lowest level since the early 2000s. With...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are these iron ore stocks garnering attention?
Iron ore exports from Australia are expected to reach 959 million tonnes by 2024. Havilah Resources received funding for three months from OZ Mineral Ltd. under their Strategic Alliance Agreement. Mineral Resources shipped 4.5M wet metric tonnes of iron ore in the September quarter. Mount Gibson reported an increase of...
kalkinemedia.com
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Comments / 0