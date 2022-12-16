Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Agave & Rye releases new winter menu with Cheetos-inspired items
Agave & Rye has released its newest menu featuring several epic food options sure to turn heads. Customers can now order Flaming Hot Cheetos Coconut Shrimp, Cheetos Fire Chicken Sammy, Cheesy Taquitos, and the Epic Crunch Burger Wrap along with several new tacos and much more. Two epic tacos now available include The Empress Gi featuring Mongolian carne asada, sticky rice, red chili Mongolian sauce, crispy carrots and shaved green onions or The Spicy Kitty featuring Flaming Hot Cheetos coconut shrimp, sticky rice, agave bbq, mango habanero puree, pineapple salsa and cilantro.
dayton.com
The Sugar Guild adds Friday breakfast, lunch at Red Carpet Tavern
After closing The Sugar Guild in late August, Chef DD Pearson has revived her brand at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood. The Sugar Guild is adding Friday breakfast and lunch along with serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. “The Sugar Guild is reintroducing...
dayton.com
Countdown to 2023: New Year’s Eve events across the Dayton region
Ring in the new year at a variety of bashes celebrating with food, music and more. There’s still time to make fun plans for New Year’s Eve in the Miami Valley. Here are some of the best options to consider as you prepare for the big night. Rock...
dayton.com
The Donut Dude is a sweet stop on the Butler County ‘trail’
‘Most weeks we introduce a new donut to our customers,’ owner days. The Donut Trail is a fixture in Butler County, and one of the many stops is The Donut Dude in West Chester Twp. The Donut Dude has a variety of flavors of donuts and other pastries, but...
dayton.com
There’s still time to finish the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail
If you’re working on completing the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail, you still have a little time left. Jason Moore, an organizer of the Dayton Ale Trail and co-owner of Crooked Handle Brewing Co., told Dayton.com participants have until the end of January to pick up prizes or until they run out.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: 12 frothy beverages to help ring in the holidays
At this point in the holiday season you are either in good shape with your to do list and looking to celebrate or are in sheer panic. Either way, you might need a beer. Although the growth of craft beer has slowed its pace over the past several years, the number of breweries and options is mind blowing. The Brewers Association reports there were 9,500 breweries operating in the U.S. in 2022. In 1983 there were just 49.
dayton.com
SHOP LOCAL: Where to find last minute gifts in Dayton this holiday season
We are officially less than a week away from Christmas and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping just yet, we have ideas. Here’s a list of over 20 locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where you can find gifts and more:. Location: 600 E. Second Street in Dayton.
dayton.com
Year In Review: Top Dayton stories of 2022
Inflation, budget fights, COVID rescue funds spending plans and increased car thefts and illegal street racing were just a few of Dayton’s biggest stories of 2022. While Dayton this year faced plenty of challenges and hardship, the community also benefitted from some notable developments and achievements. Here is a...
wyso.org
From abandoned industrial buildings to vibrant murals: Springfield, Ohio transforms through public art
A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield's crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
dayton.com
7 holiday-themed events in SW Ohio to check out through the beginning of January
Whether your kids are out of school for winter break, or if your family and friends are looking to make some festive plans, here are a few of holiday events and activities to check out in Southwest Ohio. WinterFest at Kings Island runs through Sat., Dec. 31. At WinterFest, the...
WC Operation Share Christmas in full force this Christmas season
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An area group of people in southern Montgomery County are working to make sure those that are in need are taken care of for the holiday season. WC Operation Share Christmas has making sure families will have food on the table by handing out food to area families that are […]
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: West Carrollton Food Pantry needs staples
There’s something easy all of us can do at holiday time to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Scour your pantry, fill a bag with food staples, then drop them off at a local food pantry. As an alternative, just purchase some additional canned goods or personal items the next time you go to the grocery store and take them to a local pantry. It’s an easy way to capture the spirit of the season and to teach children and grandchildren the importance of giving to others.
WLWT 5
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
13 rescue dogs die in Springfield house fire
Two fire personnel were injured during the operation, with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.
Farm and Dairy
Indians Pizza Restaurant equipment, and misc.
Large public auction for the assets of Indians Pizza in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. All the food equipment and store fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a fantastic auction with approximately 400 lots. There is something for everyone here. This business was opened in 2006 and everything has been upgraded and is in excellent condition. Hobart Commercial mixers and Hobart meat slicer. Autofry MTI-40C that’s only 1 year old. Lincoln Impinger Conveyor Pizza ovens, Somerset Dough Sheeter, extremely nice step in freezer and a walk in cooler. Stainless deep bay sink, stainless sinks w/ knee controls, and several nice stainless tables. Two door reach in freezer. Single door reach-in coolers. Two refrigerated prep tables that are like new! Ice Cream display freezer. Shelving units and kitchen supplies. Manitowoc Commercial Ice Machine. Clover POS complete System. Approximately 400 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Dec 20th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For complete catalog and terms and conditions go to Auctionzip.com Auctioneer ID 43637 Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
dayton.com
Troy’s Trojan City Studios releases covers compilation
In January, local musicians Chris Stewart and Seth Canan celebrate the one-year anniversary of opening Trojan City Studios, 1516 W. Main St., Troy. The recording studio has already handled a variety of projects from band sessions to ongoing podcasts. One special project, the new multi-act compilation, “Analog: A Tribute to the ‘60s and ‘70s,” released on Friday, Dec. 16.
Cleveland Scene
This Ohio Mansion With an Indoor Soccer Field is for Sale for $2.5 Million
This massive mansion in Springboro, a suburb of Dayton and Cincinnati, is for sale for $2,495,000. With that two and a half million, you’ll get a nearly 26,000 square-foot home plus almost 26 acres of property along State Route 48. Plus a whole lot of special stuff. Inside the...
