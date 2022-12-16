Read full article on original website
Local Nursing Home Employees Receive Paid Vacation In Christmas Prize
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the second year in a row, a local nursing home is awarding dedicated employees with cash prizes and paid time off. “Last year we started our Merriest of Christmases Golden Ticket Nominations as a way to give back to our staff. They have gone through so much, not just through the pandemic, but there have been nationwide challenges from the economy and through staffing and all of that. And they come in everyday, they’re diligent to serve our residents,” explains Director of Training, Brand, and Culture at Heritage Ministries Jessica Piskor.
Our Community Turns Out For The St. Susan’s Center In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — The Jamestown community came together once again to raise money and donations for the area’s only soup kitchen: the St. Susan’s Center. Known as the “Holiday Haul”, Keith Martin and local basketball coach Dan Keefe, are among those behind the annual charitable effort, now a decade in the making.
Warren County Commissioners Seek Broadband Consulting Services
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The Warren County Commissioners are seeking consulting services to receive proposals from qualified firms to assist with the expansion, construction, and deployment of broadband services to the County. The goal is to expand service to areas of the County that do not have...
Erie Zoo Seeks DVD Donations to Help Entertain Animals During Winter Months
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — During the winter season there are no guests at the Erie Zoo, so how do the zoo animals stay entertained?. According to a Facebook post, the Orangutans, Spider Monkeys, Golden Lion Tamarins, and many other species get to watch an array of movies.
Gas Prices Tumble To 15-Month Low, Clock In At $3.69 A Gallon Locally
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.14 nationwide. That’s 18-cents lower than the previous week and 60-cents lower than a month ago.
Heart Attack Deaths Up During the Holiday Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The holiday season is supposed to be joyous. But for many people it can be a stressful time as well. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, the joy of the season could be overshadowed by a loved one having a heart attack.
Lake Effect Snow Continues Through Early Monday
JAMESTOWN – Lake effect snow will continue across the Southern Tier on Sunday and into Sunday night before slowly weakening on Monday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in place for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Southern Erie, and Wyoming counties until 1 PM Monday. Another foot or more of total snow accumulations remains possible in the most persistent lake snow bands.
Dunkirk Police Issues Holiday Warning
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – During the holiday season, people are often busy, excited and a little careless when it comes to staying safe from no-gooders. Unfortunately, it’s a time when they should be extra careful. Crooks love the holidays as much as everyone else. Here are...
Northern Chautauqua County Drug House Raided Once Again
WESTFEILD, NY (WNY News Now) – A northern Chautauqua County drug house is once again subject of a Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield last week. The agency already raided this residence twice, on September 8 and 23.
A Few Snow Showers Remain Monday, Quiet Weather Returns Through Wednesday
JAMESTOWN – Lake effect snow showers will continue to diminish through the day on Monday. High pressure will then provide the region with a brief period of quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of Monday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and a few occasional snow showers....
Georgia Woman Sentenced In Fatal I-86 Wrong-Way Crash
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Georgia woman will spend up to seven years behind bars in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County. On Monday, 33-year-old Heather Capell was sentenced by Judge David Foley to one and a third to four years after she was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in October.
Video Captures Distracted Driving Crash Between Sheriff Car, Amish Buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A late-night crash blamed on a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy that injured several people riding in an Amish buggy is sparking public concerns about not just the low visibility of slow moving vehicles, but also, distracted driving. Sheriff Jim Quattrone spoke to...
Crackdown On Illegal Drugs In Jamestown Continues With Meth, Weapon Seizure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are continuing their crackdown on illegal drugs, with a recent arrest that resulted in the seizure of meth and a pistol. Last week, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Stephen Glover Sr.’s vehicle in the area of Genesee Street and Livingston Avenue.
