The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Carver High School Students Win $10K with App Pitch
Beginning in her freshman year at Birmingham’s George Washington Carver High School, Ashley Pender, now a senior, liked to stay in the background. “I used to hide a lot,” she said. Pender, who used to participate only in the school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), Pender...
Shelby Reporter
SCBOE appoints new CHS assistant principal, new board members sworn in
ALABASTER – New members were sworn into the Shelby County Board of Education, and the Board approved a new assistant principal for Chelsea High School during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Jessica Pickett was named as assistant principal at Chelsea High School by the SCBOE. Pickett...
Birmingham-Southern College’s future at stake as lawmakers discuss $37.5 million bailout
Jefferson County’s legislative delegation is convening today with Birmingham-Southern College President Daniel Coleman to hear why the private college on the city’s west side should get $30 million from the state - $37.5 million in public funds overall - while seeking to raise $200 million in donations to stay alive.
Losing Birmingham-Southern College ‘would be a travesty,’ lawmakers say in call for $30 million bailout
Jabo Waggoner said Alabama and Birmingham need Birmingham-Southern “alive and well.”. He and other state lawmakers from the Jefferson County delegation are proposing a plan to spend $30 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan and Education Trust Fund money to bail out the private college, which has been in financial distress for years.
West Alabama Chamber Elects 9 New Board Members; Announces Officers for 2023
A mix of diverse business and community leaders were elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, according to a Monday afternoon release. The release states nine new members will join the 46-member board as new directors, for a three-year term which...
Shelby Reporter
APD officers join students in singing Christmas carols at Creek View Elementary
ALABASTER – Two officers with the Alabaster Police Department joined students in singing Christmas carols at Creek View Elementary. Detective Paul Johnson and Cpl. John St. Pierre made an annual stop at Creek View to join students in singing Christmas carols on Friday morning, Dec. 16. “The event was...
Shelby Reporter
OMHS Beta Club raises money for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society
NORTH SHELBY – The Oak Mountain High School Beta Club recently donated $2,000 to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society with proceeds from a sponsored coin drive. OMHS Beta Club President Emily Lunsford shared why the club chose GBHS for the drive. “I got my dog, Maggie, at GBHS, and...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 19 through Nov. 25
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 19-25: -Carrying pistol without permit, unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 22 and George Roy Parkway, Calera. Marijuana in a plastic bag (0.5 gram), two grinders with residue, a Springfield XDs 45 ACP, 10 rounds of .45 auto ammunition and two .45-caliber magazines were confiscated.
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Nov. 1 through Nov. 30
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Nov. 1-30: -Milford Jacob Tomlin, of Fultondale, and Tareka Sade Tomlin, of Birmingham. -Debra J. McDurmin, of Columbiana, and Richard E. McDurmin, Jr., of Chelsea. -Vann Allen Russell, of Pelham, and Carla Suzanne Russell, of Pelham. -April Gaines Zuccala, of...
Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s
The photos, posted by a Gadsden resident and shared over 15,000 times on Facebook alone, are the same pictures shared thousands of times in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and other states, all allegedly showing different restaurant locations.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’ in danger of closing, lawmakers say
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Nov. 7 through Dec. 5
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 7 through Dec. 5. -Lucas Aaryn Jennings, 26, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less. -Seth Alan Acton, 18, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree. -Austin Green Green, 28, of...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
tdalabamamag.com
What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama
Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
Bham Now
Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area
Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
Missing child alert issued for Springville 6-year-old
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An emergency missing child alert was issued for a 6-year-old Springville child on Monday. According to Springville Police, Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen on December 18 around 6:00 a.m. in the 6000 block of Hwy 11 in Springville. Campbell is described as 3’7″ and 45 pounds with brown […]
Bham Now
Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses
It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
wbrc.com
Grand jury returns a ‘no bill’ in triple fatality case in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County grand jury returned a No Bill result in the case of involving a triple fatality in Cottondale more than a year ago. Police charged Braxton Connell had faced three counts of criminally negligent homicide but the grand jury’s decision means the charges were dropped.
No. 4 Hoover, No. 10 Huntsville part of loaded basketball race in Class 7A
Hoover and Huntsville are part of a loaded race for the Class 7A boys basketball state title this year. The Bucs debuted in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings for the 2022-2023 season at No. 4 last week. The Panthers were No. 10. The two teams played last week...
