Hoover, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Carver High School Students Win $10K with App Pitch

Beginning in her freshman year at Birmingham’s George Washington Carver High School, Ashley Pender, now a senior, liked to stay in the background. “I used to hide a lot,” she said. Pender, who used to participate only in the school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), Pender...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

SCBOE appoints new CHS assistant principal, new board members sworn in

ALABASTER – New members were sworn into the Shelby County Board of Education, and the Board approved a new assistant principal for Chelsea High School during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Jessica Pickett was named as assistant principal at Chelsea High School by the SCBOE. Pickett...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

OMHS Beta Club raises money for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society

NORTH SHELBY – The Oak Mountain High School Beta Club recently donated $2,000 to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society with proceeds from a sponsored coin drive. OMHS Beta Club President Emily Lunsford shared why the club chose GBHS for the drive. “I got my dog, Maggie, at GBHS, and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 19 through Nov. 25

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 19-25: -Carrying pistol without permit, unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 22 and George Roy Parkway, Calera. Marijuana in a plastic bag (0.5 gram), two grinders with residue, a Springfield XDs 45 ACP, 10 rounds of .45 auto ammunition and two .45-caliber magazines were confiscated.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Divorces for Nov. 1 through Nov. 30

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Nov. 1-30: -Milford Jacob Tomlin, of Fultondale, and Tareka Sade Tomlin, of Birmingham. -Debra J. McDurmin, of Columbiana, and Richard E. McDurmin, Jr., of Chelsea. -Vann Allen Russell, of Pelham, and Carla Suzanne Russell, of Pelham. -April Gaines Zuccala, of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’ in danger of closing, lawmakers say

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Arrest reports for Nov. 7 through Dec. 5

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 7 through Dec. 5. -Lucas Aaryn Jennings, 26, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less. -Seth Alan Acton, 18, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree. -Austin Green Green, 28, of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama

Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area

Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
BESSEMER, AL
WRBL News 3

Missing child alert issued for Springville 6-year-old

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An emergency missing child alert was issued for a 6-year-old Springville child on Monday. According to Springville Police, Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen on December 18 around 6:00 a.m. in the 6000 block of Hwy 11 in Springville. Campbell is described as 3’7″ and 45 pounds with brown […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses

It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

