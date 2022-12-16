ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boras explains why Red Sox lost out on Bogaerts

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuM8n_0jkvsAdj00

BOSTON -- The Red Sox showed off their prized free-agent signing at Fenway Park on Thursday, giving Masataka Yoshida his Boston jersey and introducing the Japanese outfielder to the local media . But after that intro was done, the attention turned to Boston's biggest whiff of the winter.

That would be, of course, losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who signed an 11-year, $280 million with the San Diego Padres. Boston reportedly only offered a six-year deal worth $160 million to their homegrown star.

Scott Boras represents both Bogaerts and Yoshida, and was on hand Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park. He was more than willing to shed some more light into Boston's negotiations with Bogaerts, and shared his thoughts on why the team lost out on making the shortstop a Red Sox for life.

Asked if the Red Sox "miscalculated" the market for Bogaerts, Boras said that the low offer was more of a choice by the Boston front office. They very much wanted to sign Yoshida, and were determined to get the player. He did not get the same feeling in their pursuit of Bogaerts.

"I'm not sure it's about miscalculation. It's about choices," said Boras. "You choose to pursue players like they chose to pursue [Yoshida] at levels that many other teams didn't have him at. Teams chose to pursue Xander at levels that some teams didn't have him at. You see that in the industry."

So much for all that "top priority" talk regarding Bogaerts. Boras believes that the Red Sox didn't go over the top with Bogaerts because the franchise has high expectations for shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer, whom the team drafted fourth overall in 2021.

"There's a certain shortstop that they have down in the minor leagues that they want to play here, I would imagine," said Boras. "Pretty good ballplayer."

As Bogaerts did when he was introduced with the Padres last week, Boras said that his client's focus is on winning right now. That's a bit of a shot at the Red Sox, with the team dragging its feet in free agency after a last place finish in the AL East in 2022.

"What's Xander's goal? Winning. What's also his goal? He wants his appropriate valuation in the market," said Boras. "We found that on a number of levels for him and chose that. For [the Red Sox], their model had a different modality with it and they moved forward with it."

Boras' brutal honesty inside Fenway Park likely irked the Red Sox, and it just got worse in the moments following Yoshida's introduction. While in Boston, Boras worked out the finished touches on a six-year, $162 million deal for Carlos Rodon, with the lefty landing with the Red Sox' biggest rival: The New York Yankees.

As Alex Speier of The Boston Globe noted Thursday , "the late-stage negotiations took place as Boras snacked on food from a buffet provided by the Red Sox."

Ouch. The hits just keep coming for the Boston Red Sox this winter.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman

UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

John Henry, Sox ownership drawing criticism for state of team

BOSTON -- The person in charge of executing contracts and trades is typically the person in the spotlight. For the Red Sox, that person is Chaim Bloom, a man with a fair share of critics following a few years' worth of unimpressive decisions.But in a not-quite-scathing-but-nevertheless-pointed column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal directed a large amount of that blame toward the ownership group, led by John Henry."The Red Sox under owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Co.? They've failed to react to a changing marketplace, one in which stars are getting decade-long deals," Rosenthal wrote. "Dating back to Mookie Betts,...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in

The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet.  The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies.  Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Boston

Rink to run parallel to Green Monster at Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- Fenway Park hosted a Winter Classic in 2010, and the ballpark hosted hockey several times for college hockey. When the rink has gone in at the nation's oldest ballpark, it's been placed across the diamond, stretching from first base to third base.This year, when the Bruins host the Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic on Jan. 2, the rink will be positioned differently.This time, the rink will run from third base into shallow right field, sitting parallel to the Green Monster."In a first for an NHL game at a baseball venue, the traditional first-to-third base rink orientation shifts to one parallel to the fabled Green Monster, the left field wall that ranks among the most recognizable landmarks in sports," the NHL announced. The league will also build an "Ice Diamond" directly under the monster, which will host games for local youth teams and various other activities."In another nod to the historic venue and the sport that calls Fenway home, an auxiliary rink built behind the NHL rink will become the 'Ice Diamond,' complete with Penguins and Bruins dugouts and a faceoff circle in place of the pitcher's mound," the NHL announced.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy