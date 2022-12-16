Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are entering game number two without Steph Curry and have to adapt and survive. The Warriors will be missing some very key players while the Raptors will be missing their own slew of players. The Warriors will be missing Steph Curry with left shoulder soreness, Andre...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Add Former College Teammate of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
At this point in the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder must make a decision on which way to go the rest of the way. Should they acquire a marginal asset to make a push for the play-in, or perhaps sell off on a player and allow others to get more minutes?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gilgeous-Alexander’s Game-Winner Lifts Thunder Past Blazers
With superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup after a one game absence, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-121 on Monday night at the Paycom Center. OKC’s second consecutive victory pushes the team’s record to 13-18. Gilgeous-Alexander looked rusty in the first half,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: How LeBron James Recovered From Errant Pass To Seal A W
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers survived a wild and woolly closing stretch of basketball at Crypto.com Arena, where they were hosting the Washington Wizards. In the closing seconds of regulation, with the game tied up at 117-117, LeBron James dribbled the ball up the floor slowly, clearly looking to make the proper pass.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Receives Official Status For Warriors vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for the last six games, and it will remain that way vs. the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors announced that Wiggins would miss Sunday's game vs. Toronto, making it his 7th straight absence. The Warriors rely heavily on Wiggins, especially on the...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at Raymond James Stadium For Bengals’ Matchup With Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are in Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow wore sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and a chain for the game. Check out video of him arriving below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence
The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Talk of the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft has steadily declined, as Jared Goff has started to cement his position as the team's starter for the upcoming 2023 season and possibly beyond. Despite his recent stretch of quality play, a recent mock draft still...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Detroit
When the schedule first came out, it looked like this week's game against the Detroit Lions would be an easy win for the Carolina Panthers. Boy, have the Lions proved a lot of people wrong by rattling off six wins in their last seven games to draw them to an even 7-7 mark with just three weeks left in the regular season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Chiefs: What Went Wrong In Another Heartbreaking Houston Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (1-12-1) came into the game as a 14-point underdog to the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3). But similar to their performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans stayed competitive and nearly completed an improbable upset. "That team out there who has won only one game,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants took care of business Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, boosting their chances to qualify for their first postseason berth since 2016. That was the easy part. The hard part is, can they keep up that momentum this...
