Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
The Big O’s Christmas episode understands the spirit of the season
Around this time of year, almost everyone’s got their own go-to holiday media tradition. For most, it’s usually a film introduced to them by a loved one at an early age — typically somewhere along the lines of A Christmas Story, Home Alone, or It’s a Wonderful Life. Something that, by and large, captures what one might call the “spirit” of the season. For me, my winter holiday media tradition is rewatching one of my favorite — if not my favorite — episodes from one of my all-time favorite TV series: the 1999 neo-noir mecha anime The Big O.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Bergmite be shiny?
For Dec. 20, 2022, Bergmite will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Bergmite can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Bergmite’s shiny version was just added as part of the “Winter Holiday” event running until Dec. 23. This is a great time to stock up on Bergmite candy, especially because Hisuian Avalugg will be having a Raid Day on Dec. 24, and you can use this candy to power up Hisuian Avalugg.
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
The Best TV Antennas for Your Money — and How to Get the Most TV Channels for Free
This slick antenna catches the cleanest possible signal at an 80-mile range while blending in with your entertainment center. If you’re in an area with strong signal, the low-cost Leaf is enough to deliver crisp 1080p while hiding behind your TV. With an outdoor mount and an app that helps find the ideal spot, the Clearstream reaches 60 miles even in harsh conditions. If you want a portable, hassle-free antenna with enough power, the amplified FL5500A will do the job stealthily tucked away.
Polygon
Marvel Snap’s winter event gives you a card signed by actual Nick Fury
There’s the multiverse. There’s the Spider-Verse. And now, in Marvel Snap, there’s the “Winterverse,” a limited-time event that sounds like a Hallmark movie but is really just an excuse to keep grinding in the popular card battler. It runs through January 2, 2023. The premise...
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Polygon
Disney Plus 2023 teaser shows quick looks at Loki season 2, Ahsoka, and Pixar originals
Guess what? 2023 is just around the corner! Like it or not, the new year fast approaches... and that means a lot of new shows and movies. Disney sure as heck wants us to get excited for this new year, and a new Disney Plus teaser highlights just a sampling of what’s coming in 2023.
Polygon
Ubisoft hands out free PC games to Stadia customers
Google Stadia players who bought one of Ubisoft’s 37 games on the defunct platform will be granted free PC versions of those games through Ubisoft Connect, the publisher’s launcher and storefront, Ubisoft said on Tuesday. The free games started appearing in players’ libraries over the weekend, 9to5Google reported...
Polygon
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games are coming to Switch and PS4
The first six Final Fantasy games, remastered in retro pixelated form, are headed to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in spring 2023, Square Enix announced Sunday. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series features redone 2D pixel graphics, rearranged soundtracks, modernized UI, and other extras, including a bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.
Polygon
James Cameron scrapped a Na’vi space battle from Avatar 2 that would have been incredible
James Cameron spent more than a decade developing ideas for how to sequelize his groundbreaking 2009 hit Avatar — so naturally, not every idea made the cut. In fact, Cameron tossed out an entire movie in order to revive the franchise with December’s The Way of Water. And with that scrapped screenplay, Cameron chucked out a truly wild action sequence: an attack on incoming earthling ships by Jake Sully, Neytiri, and a mix of Na’vi and human allies. Thankfully, there’s reason to think Cameron could return to the idea in a future sequel.
Polygon
Everyone in Avatar: The Way of Water is fighting the exact same battle
There’s a major conflict at work in Avatar: The Way of Water, and it isn’t the face-off between humanity and the tall blue alien cat-people called the Na’vi, or the tension between the characters who want to commune with the planet of Pandora and the ones who want to tear it apart to exploit its resources. Those two battles are major parts of the story. So are the tensions between fathers and sons, and between different ways of life among different Na’vi clans. Individual characters are also torn, as they try to navigate between their immediate desires and what’s best for their families, communities, or futures.
Comments / 0