Natural Burial Final Notes & Gratitude

This is the eleventh and final article provided by the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group. We would like to acknowledge our appreciation for Editor Allan Brown who graciously supported our educational efforts by publishing all the articles here to inform community members about affordable and environmentally sound natural burial options here in Athens County and the State of Ohio.

Previous articles included the benefits of natural burial, types of natural burials, and the work of the Green Burial Council and others to promote burials that many local grandparents remember as, “Burial the Old-Fashioned Way.”

In one of our early articles, we emphasized that natural burial is legal in Ohio, as it has always been. Bodies do not need to be embalmed, or be placed in a fancy casket covered with a concrete vault. Although some funeral homes require embalming if you want a public viewing, and some cemeteries require caskets and vaults, more and more funeral homes and cemeteries are realizing the benefits of natural burial and offering to help families who desire a natural burial.

In two separate articles, Jane Calhoun and Peggy Gish shared personal stories about burying their loved ones on their family homesteads. Both those women followed wishes of their loved ones to bury them on land they loved, in a manner that won’t leave toxic chemicals or bury valuable woods and metals in the ground. We thank Jane Unger and Peggy Gish for sharing their stories.

In her article, Donna Goodman of the Athens Conservancy explained the benefits of conservation burial grounds. Goodman also shared our joint efforts to establish a conservation burial ground in Athens County and discussed how community members can help make it happen. We thank Donna Goodman for all her contributions both to land conservancy in Athens County, and to the natural burial movement.

If you have land to donate or sell for the Athens County Conservation Burial Association to use for a conservation burial ground, please let us know. An ideal conservation burial ground property would have meadow areas not in any flood plain, and include easy access for vehicles and visitors. If you want more information about donating land or granting a conservation easement to the Athens Conservancy, please contact the Athens Conservancy to learn about the benefits of conservation easements and donations.

Donna Baker with Columbus Community Deathcare provided a two part article describing a movement to reclaim death as a natural life transition, the role of death doulas, and the benefits of end of life planning. Donna has also helped us in many other ways, by sponsoring a class about death doulas and their work, by advising us on care of the body after death, and by helping us learn to advocate for natural burial. We thank Donna Baker for all her caring and expertise.

Cindy Parker is a local resource available to assist families and friends with end of life planning and has a proficiency badge with the National End of Life Doula Association (NEDA). She has Level III Certification with Sacred Crossings in the art of death midwifery, after the last breath, final rites, home funerals, and final disposition. Her focus is to create a sacred and empowering experience for all. Cindy Parker may be reached at Healing Heart Herbals, hhherbals@yahoo.com.

Dr. Fred Weiner, one of the founders of the Jewish burial area in Alexander Township, helped us with one article, gave a Zoom session on the topic, and allowed us to quote him liberally in an article in the Ohio Township News. Our friend Lee Webster with the Green Burial Council allowed us to publish information about natural burial practices and preferences in Jewish and Catholic religions. We thank Dr. Fred Weiner and Lee Webster for their contributions.

Dr. Amy White, an associate professor of philosophy at Ohio University, wrote one of the articles in our series. In her article, she shared death practices from around the world. Cultural practices vary widely; we should not be surprised that our own cultural ideas of death and burial practices have changed in the past, and are changing again as more people become aware of the environmental and financial costs of conventional burials including embalming, fancy caskets, and vaults. We thank Amy White for her article.

Lastly, we are grateful to the York Township Trustees and their current and recently former cemetery sextons. On land donated by AEP adjacent to the old Pedigo Cemetery, the sextons established the first official natural burial cemetery area in Athens County. For information on buying a plot there, contact York Township’s Greenlawn Cemetery, where the York Township cemetery sexton has an office.

Our articles often included information about our events, including our free Death Cafes where people can come together to talk about death and death positivity, and our Do-It-Yourself Death Planning Events, where we give people access to all sorts of documents to help them and their family members prepare for death.

Our Do-It-Yourself documents include information about how to apply for a burial permit, details about what to give your loved ones about the location of your important documents and your financial accounts, and a list of things to consider to tell whomever might plan your funeral or other memorial event. Also, we provide information about how to work with township trustees to obtain natural burial plots in local cemeteries, tips on writing your own obituary, and forms for how to appoint a representative to handle the disposition of your body after death. Of course, our group is not a law firm; we advise people to see an attorney for wills, trusts, and estate planning.

If you wish to be on our mailing list, please let us know. You can access information about our events, both past and future, on our Facebook page, Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group. Or you can email us to ask us to put you on our email list so you won’t miss out on our events.

The Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group members are StarMary Castro, Cheryl Cesta, Wenda Sheard, and Natalie Wilson. They may be reached via their Facebook page, Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group, or by emailing Cheryl at cherylcesta@gmail.com