ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session

By Maeve Walsh
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jXG6_0jkvrE8Q00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now.

After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state sugar cookie bill over the finish line.

Two minors identified after ‘threatening messages’ were sent to Beachwood students

The masterminds behind the bill, third-grade students at All Saints School in Cincinnati , pitched to lawmakers a simple recipe – sugar, flour, butter, eggs and vanilla – after their research revealed the Buckeye State lacked an official cookie. Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park), one of the bill’s primary sponsors, called the third graders “a wonderful example of democracy at work.”

“As legislators, we have a responsibility to support and promote democracy within the state,” Miranda said. “In giving these young constituents the experience of the bill-making process, we encourage future civic engagement and involvement in state policy-making.”

Finding other “wonderful symbols” like the cardinal as Ohio’s state bird and tomato juice as the state’s beverage, the All Saints students looked to Ohio history for inspiration. Since no stores existed when settlers first came to Ohio, families grew their own food, even producing flour, eggs and milk for themselves.

“Sugar was considered a special product and even valuables were traded along with their own goods,” the group wrote. “Consequently, having a sugar cookie, also known back then as a plunket, was considered a treat.”

17 Ohio men charged in human trafficking investigation

The third graders landed on the sugar cookie because of its sheer simplicity, too, they told lawmakers. While Akron residents might enjoy the Quaker Oatmeal cookie and Cincinnatians go for Busken Bakery cookies, those recipes aren’t identifiable by all Ohioans, they argued.

Like Ohio’s state tree, the buckeye, the All Saints students said they could have opted for a peanut butter-type cookie. But that would not appeal to someone with a peanut allergy, they said.

“The sugar cookie and its numerous varieties appeal to countless tastes whether in simplest form, with sprinkles or chips, or cut out and decorate with icing and multitudes of differing candies,” they wrote. “The diversity reaches everyone, while a more specific cookie does not reflect the whole state.”

The Ohio House gave its nearly unanimous stamp of approval to the sugar cookie bill on Dec. 1 after the provision was folded into Senate Bill 278, which designates the first full week of February as “Ohio Burn Awareness Week.”

In typical lame-duck session fashion, the provisions of SB 278 specific to burn awareness were rolled into a separate piece of legislation, House Bill 423, to expedite its passage. The three-line, 28-word sentence deeming Ohio the sugar cookie state, however, did not make the cut.

Miranda said she is willing to work with companies that raised concerns about the ingredient of butter, with some suggesting “butter substitute” as a more versatile alternative.

“This is a win-win for both students who have been a part of the law making process and for business across the state who can now capitalize on the new state cookie venture,” Miranda said.

One such Ohio-based grocery store chain to rally behind the state sugar cookie bill and its recipe was Kroger, whose spokesperson encouraged shoppers to find cookie ingredients at their local Kroger.

Changes to Cedar Point’s Winter Chill Out; Looking ahead to summer events

“Baking cookies together is a beloved holiday tradition for people across America,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “From chocolate chip and potato chip to snickerdoodles and sugar, we know everyone has a favorite cookie – and each family has a special recipe to create their perfect confection.”

For the sugar cookie to officially earn the title of Ohio’s state cookie, Miranda and her co-sponsor Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) will have to start from scratch and re-introduce the bill in the New Year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

Related
Record-Herald

Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters

Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
CINCINNATI, OH
tobaccoreporter.com

Ohio Governor Expected to Veto ‘No Flavor Bans’ Bill

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating vaping and other tobacco products. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored vaping and...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Late nights and strange bedfellows: Why Ohio House Democrats joined conservative Republicans to kill a gun control policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was almost 3 a.m. with hours remaining on the last working day of the year, and Ohio lawmakers were getting cranky. The lame duck legislative session – the period after Election Day but before new lawmakers assume office in January – is traditionally among the most productive and chaotic stretches of the two-year cycle. Despite a rule in the state Constitution limiting bills to a single subject, ideas with next to nothing in common are routinely mashed into single bills and passed at light speed.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution

Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Democratic incumbent holds seat after Ohio House recount

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Richard Brown is headed back to the Ohio House next year after automatic recount results released Monday upheld his razor-thin margin of victory in the fall election. Brown’s win over Republican Ronald Beach IV, of Obetz, makes the tiniest of dents in the veto-proof supermajority with which Republicans were projected […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Why the Ohio Redistricting Commission wasn’t held in contempt

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor’s four-decade-long career in public office is […] The post Why the Ohio Redistricting Commission wasn’t held in contempt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio family says the FASTER Act will create a better life for their son

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting on New Year’s Day, families across the country will notice sesame will be added to manufacturers labels after being named a major food allergen in 2021 under the FASTER Act. Right now, sesame can appear in undeclared ingredients such as flavors and spice blends, leaving many families in the dark. […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

80K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy