Sandusky, OH

Changes to Cedar Point’s Winter Chill Out; Looking ahead to summer events

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — While talk is swirling on the chances we’ll have a white Christmas, it’s never too early to look ahead to summer plans in the sun.

Cedar Point on Wednesday announced its summer line-up, but if you just can’t wait for opening day, grab your chance to see a behind-the-scenes look at the park, maybe even covered in snow!

Winter Chill Out

Guests get an inside peek at Cedar Point in the middle of winter. A portion of the proceeds from this event benefit A Kid Again , helping thousands of kids living with life-threatening illnesses.

Newly expanded to a two-day event, Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday Feb. 26, tickets will be available under a new lottery application system Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13. Find out more about the ticket lottery here .

Opening Day – May 6

New for 2023, the Wild Mouse spinning family coaster at The Boardwalk – a modern-day take on Cedar Point’s lakeside experience of the past. See more here .

Click here for more on season passes. Click here for single-ticket prices.

HalloWeekends

Spooky season at Cedar Point runs from Sept. 14 – Oct. 29. Find out more here .

Click here for Cedar Point’s calendar.

