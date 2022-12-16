Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Trustee Donates $5M to Support College of Health and Community Well-Being at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Harvey Weinstein convicted of some charges in his sexual assault trialAmy NiuLos Angeles, CA
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
EW.com
Lily Collins teases 'ultimate cliffhanger' in Emily in Paris season 3: 'It will leave you guessing'
Oh là là, it's almost time to say bonjour to Emily in Paris again. The third season of the popular Netflix comedy hits the streamer in its entirety on Wednesday, and the promos so far have teased our girl Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) in a bit of crise de la vie all the way around. Paris or Chicago? Alfie or Gabriel? Work for Madeline, or for Sylvie?
Gabriel Iglesias Throws $100K Quinceañera for His 'Princess' Chihuahua: 'Party of the Year'
The Netflix comedy star's party for the senior dog included professional dancers, a custom carriage, and three canine costumes changes Gabriel Iglesias went all out to celebrate his furry friend. The comedian shared a video on his Instagram Monday of him pushing his chihuahua Risa in a carriage for the quinceañera he threw her on Nov. 12. According to Today, Iglesias spent a total of $100,000 on the celebration. "Party of the year all for my little princess 🤗 Risa has given me so many years of happiness....
EW.com
Shadow and Bone season 2 will adapt multiple Grishaverse books — and maybe not the ones you think
The debut of Shadow and Bone, the Netflix series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse fantasy books, gave dedicated fans the unexpected. Not only did season 1 adapt events from the first novel in Bardugo's main trilogy and pieces from Six of Crows, a book from a separate duology set within the same world, but the show remixed the source materials in new ways so that both sets of characters would interact for the first time on either screen or page. Shadow and Bone will now continue those remixing twists with the next batch of eight episodes.
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
EW.com
How 'Candy' became the song for The Best Man's iconic wedding reception scene — and other untold stories
The end of an era is upon us. The Best Man franchise began in 1999 with a film about a group of friends reuniting for the wedding of two members of the tight-knit group. What began with one film turned into a decades-spanning franchise from writer-director Malcolm D. Lee starring household names including Taye Diggs, Nia Long, and Sanaa Lathan. In 2013, the group returned for the beloved sequel The Best Man Holiday. Now, almost a decade later Lee has reunited the cast and team with executive producer Dayna Lynne North for one last time for Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters.
EW.com
New Bachelor Zach Shallcross is giving Men's Wearhouse model in first official poster
Zach Shallcross may not have been the most exciting pick for Bachelor, but the guy does look nice in a suit. Today ABC released their new poster for season 27 of The Bachelor, which premieres next month and stars Shallcross in the role of Chief Wife Seeker and Rose Giver. The 26-year-old from Anaheim Hills, California, fell hard for Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he ended up self-eliminating after overnight dates, citing concerns that Recchia was "putting on a front" with him.
EW.com
Antonio Banderas reveals the surprising connection he has to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
After voicing Puss in Boots for almost 20 years, Antonio Banderas thought he knew everything about the adorable, fearless tabby cat. But when he learned the particular story his upcoming sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish would be telling, the actor was shocked to discover a deeper personal connection to Puss' journey. "This movie really took me by surprise," Banderas admits to EW.
EW.com
Yellowstone's Piper Perabo teases what John Dutton and Summer Higgins' relationship means for the future
In the latest episode of Yellowstone, Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally began to understand what it means to be a Dutton. This season of Yellowstone showed us a side of Summer that hadn't been seen before. Now on house arrest at the Dutton Ranch, she has no choice but to live life out alongside the Dutton clan. The new dynamic has led to some rather interesting moments — from Summer's huge fight with Beth (Kelly Reilly) to her heart-to-heart chat with Monica (Kelsey Asbille).
EW.com
Justified: City Primeval showrunners explain why Raylan Givens is back: 'We thought we were done'
A lot has changed in the seven years since Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) had his final showdown and left Harlan behind in the Justified series finale. And when the fan-favorite lawman returns in FX's highly anticipated new revival series, Justified: City Primeval, not only is he a new man, he's also brought to a new city and faces a new formidable opponent, one more challenging than his former foe Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins).
North West Pranks Mom Kim Kardashian in Bed By ‘Shaving’ Her Eyebrows With Filter: Watch Video
The ultimate jokester! North West pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, while she lay in bed by “shaving” her eyebrows in a new video, using a photo filter. “So funny, the fake eyebrows filter,” the youngster, 9, and the Hulu star, 42, captioned their TikTok post on Sunday, December 18, as the duo share their joint account @kimandnorth.
Jenna Ortega says she didn't sleep for 2 days while choreographing the 'Wednesday' dance scene by herself
Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character in "Wednesday," also said she had COVID-19 while filming the viral dance scene.
EW.com
Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany talk wigs, Warhol and Basquiat, and the art of collaboration
Artist to artist, what's it like doing a play that is all about two giants speaking artist to artist?. It's a meta quandary that is the elephant in the room as Jeremy Pope (Hollywood, The Inspection) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision) sit down to interview each other over Zoom just a few hours before they have to give a preview performance of The Collaboration.
EW.com
Chris Hemsworth says Extraction 2 stuntwork was 'so satisfying' compared to Marvel: 'You have a lot of help in post-production there'
Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to massive, action-packed blockbusters. But Extraction, his 2020 Netflix film, featured some of the most intense action scenes he's ever done — including car chases, fist fights, and one jaw-dropping, uninterrupted 12-minute sequence that involved relentless combat, a high-speed pursuit, and jumping between buildings.
EW.com
Little Mermaid director says his new take on Ariel spotlights a 'modern woman'
The story of Disney's The Little Mermaid has become somewhat divisive since its debut in 1989. A movie about a young girl who gives up her voice, transforms her body, and leaves everything behind in order to land a man isn't the type of concept that has aged well. Rob...
EW.com
Watch Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff for dangerous Mission: Impossible stunt
Tom Cruise has done it again. Shortly after jumping out of a plane while thanking fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick this year, Cruise and the team behind his next Mission: Impossible film have released a new behind-the-scenes clip highlighting one of the action sequel's most impressive stunts. The stunt finds Cruise riding a motorcycle off of a cliff before performing a base jump.
EW.com
Doctor Who reveals first look at Ncuti Gatwa as 15th Doctor, Millie Gibson as his companion
On Saturday, the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who unveiled the very first photos of Ncuti Gatwa as its Fifteenth Doctor and his costar Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday. The photos feature Gatwa's Doctor sporting a matching brown plaid jacket and trouser combination with a bright orange shirt,...
EW.com
Guillermo del Toro explains why his Pinocchio has so much fascism in it
First announced in 2008 but long mired in development hell, Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio is finally here. The Oscar-winning director, known for his love of fairy tales and mythology, has created something highly singular from one of the world's most famous fairy tales. In the decades since Italian author Carlo Collodi first published The Adventures of Pinocchio in 1883, the story of a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy has been told over and over again, in many mediums, with varying success.
EW.com
James Gunn responds to DC backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
James Gunn is calling out "uproarious and unkind" reactions to his and producer Peter Safran's plans for DC Entertainment. Last week, fans were shocked to learn that Gunn, who took over DC Studios with Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs back in October, was in the process of writing a new Superman film without star Henry Cavill in the leading role.
EW.com
Terry Hall, lead singer of British ska band the Specials, dies at 63
Terry Hall, the lead singer of ska-punk band the Specials and a defining voice in British music history, has died at age 63. According to an emotional post on the band's Instagram page, Hall died following a "brief illness." The post went on to call Hall a "beautiful friend, brother...
EW.com
Ts Madison joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as rotating judge
Is this bitch recording? Because Ts Madison is serving everything for the cameras as she joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as a regular, rotating judge on the permanent panel. MTV announced Monday that the LGBTQ icon and actress will appear on several episodes of the upcoming season, sitting next...
