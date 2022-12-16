ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabriel Iglesias Throws $100K Quinceañera for His 'Princess' Chihuahua: 'Party of the Year'

The Netflix comedy star's party for the senior dog included professional dancers, a custom carriage, and three canine costumes changes Gabriel Iglesias went all out to celebrate his furry friend. The comedian shared a video on his Instagram Monday of him pushing his chihuahua Risa in a carriage for the quinceañera he threw her on Nov. 12. According to Today, Iglesias spent a total of $100,000 on the celebration. "Party of the year all for my little princess 🤗 Risa has given me so many years of happiness....
EW.com

Shadow and Bone season 2 will adapt multiple Grishaverse books — and maybe not the ones you think

The debut of Shadow and Bone, the Netflix series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse fantasy books, gave dedicated fans the unexpected. Not only did season 1 adapt events from the first novel in Bardugo's main trilogy and pieces from Six of Crows, a book from a separate duology set within the same world, but the show remixed the source materials in new ways so that both sets of characters would interact for the first time on either screen or page. Shadow and Bone will now continue those remixing twists with the next batch of eight episodes.
Hypebae

A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
EW.com

How 'Candy' became the song for The Best Man's iconic wedding reception scene — and other untold stories

The end of an era is upon us. The Best Man franchise began in 1999 with a film about a group of friends reuniting for the wedding of two members of the tight-knit group. What began with one film turned into a decades-spanning franchise from writer-director Malcolm D. Lee starring household names including Taye Diggs, Nia Long, and Sanaa Lathan. In 2013, the group returned for the beloved sequel The Best Man Holiday. Now, almost a decade later Lee has reunited the cast and team with executive producer Dayna Lynne North for one last time for Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters.
EW.com

New Bachelor Zach Shallcross is giving Men's Wearhouse model in first official poster

Zach Shallcross may not have been the most exciting pick for Bachelor, but the guy does look nice in a suit. Today ABC released their new poster for season 27 of The Bachelor, which premieres next month and stars Shallcross in the role of Chief Wife Seeker and Rose Giver. The 26-year-old from Anaheim Hills, California, fell hard for Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he ended up self-eliminating after overnight dates, citing concerns that Recchia was "putting on a front" with him.
EW.com

Antonio Banderas reveals the surprising connection he has to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

After voicing Puss in Boots for almost 20 years, Antonio Banderas thought he knew everything about the adorable, fearless tabby cat. But when he learned the particular story his upcoming sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish would be telling, the actor was shocked to discover a deeper personal connection to Puss' journey. "This movie really took me by surprise," Banderas admits to EW.
EW.com

Yellowstone's Piper Perabo teases what John Dutton and Summer Higgins' relationship means for the future

In the latest episode of Yellowstone, Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally began to understand what it means to be a Dutton. This season of Yellowstone showed us a side of Summer that hadn't been seen before. Now on house arrest at the Dutton Ranch, she has no choice but to live life out alongside the Dutton clan. The new dynamic has led to some rather interesting moments — from Summer's huge fight with Beth (Kelly Reilly) to her heart-to-heart chat with Monica (Kelsey Asbille).
EW.com

Justified: City Primeval showrunners explain why Raylan Givens is back: 'We thought we were done'

A lot has changed in the seven years since Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) had his final showdown and left Harlan behind in the Justified series finale. And when the fan-favorite lawman returns in FX's highly anticipated new revival series, Justified: City Primeval, not only is he a new man, he's also brought to a new city and faces a new formidable opponent, one more challenging than his former foe Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins).
EW.com

Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany talk wigs, Warhol and Basquiat, and the art of collaboration

Artist to artist, what's it like doing a play that is all about two giants speaking artist to artist?. It's a meta quandary that is the elephant in the room as Jeremy Pope (Hollywood, The Inspection) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision) sit down to interview each other over Zoom just a few hours before they have to give a preview performance of The Collaboration.
EW.com

Chris Hemsworth says Extraction 2 stuntwork was 'so satisfying' compared to Marvel: 'You have a lot of help in post-production there'

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to massive, action-packed blockbusters. But Extraction, his 2020 Netflix film, featured some of the most intense action scenes he's ever done — including car chases, fist fights, and one jaw-dropping, uninterrupted 12-minute sequence that involved relentless combat, a high-speed pursuit, and jumping between buildings.
EW.com

Watch Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff for dangerous Mission: Impossible stunt

Tom Cruise has done it again. Shortly after jumping out of a plane while thanking fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick this year, Cruise and the team behind his next Mission: Impossible film have released a new behind-the-scenes clip highlighting one of the action sequel's most impressive stunts. The stunt finds Cruise riding a motorcycle off of a cliff before performing a base jump.
EW.com

Guillermo del Toro explains why his Pinocchio has so much fascism in it

First announced in 2008 but long mired in development hell, Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio is finally here. The Oscar-winning director, known for his love of fairy tales and mythology, has created something highly singular from one of the world's most famous fairy tales. In the decades since Italian author Carlo Collodi first published The Adventures of Pinocchio in 1883, the story of a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy has been told over and over again, in many mediums, with varying success.
EW.com

Terry Hall, lead singer of British ska band the Specials, dies at 63

Terry Hall, the lead singer of ska-punk band the Specials and a defining voice in British music history, has died at age 63. According to an emotional post on the band's Instagram page, Hall died following a "brief illness." The post went on to call Hall a "beautiful friend, brother...
EW.com

Ts Madison joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as rotating judge

Is this bitch recording? Because Ts Madison is serving everything for the cameras as she joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as a regular, rotating judge on the permanent panel. MTV announced Monday that the LGBTQ icon and actress will appear on several episodes of the upcoming season, sitting next...

