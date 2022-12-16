Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
Collider
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Got the Memo About What Makes BioWare Games Great
Ever since the release of Baldur's Gate in 1998, video game developer BioWare (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect) has earned its fair share of accolades for its intricate gameplay. Yet the studio's secret sauce for success was always in their commitment to characterization, not their fighting mechanics. BioWare specializes in the classic RPG (role-playing games) format that allows the human player to decide between different story outcomes and whether to form deep bonds with a rich tapestry of complex supporting characters. More often than not, forging deep friendships is the only way to survive the final conflict; just ask Mass Effect 2 players. As such, the guarantee for any BioWare property became their elevation of the "found family" trope across anywhere from fifty to a hundred hours of immersive storytelling, and the Netflix spin-off of their award-winning Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Absolution, understood the assignment. Absolution nails the traditional BioWare formula thanks to a group of dynamically entertaining characters and intelligent execution throughout — but in three hours' time, not hundreds.
Collider
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Storyboard Shows an Alternate Lineup of the Illuminati
The Illuminati in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness almost had a different lineup of members. Artist Soren Bendt has shared on his website a storyboard showing a slightly different group from director Sam Raimi's Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Just like in the film, the Earth-838 Illuminati...
Collider
Stop the Slander: Spider is Fundamental to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Spoiler Alert: This piece contains major spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterJames Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is a cinematic feat to behold, and I'll stand by that statement until the day that I die. After years of the first Avatar being the butt of jokes and the constant complaint that nobody but Cameron wants five Avatar movies, we finally have The Way of Water, and it's magnificent. Alongside other 2022 blockbusters like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, it's proof that the auteur blockbuster is still alive, and can still thrive in a landscape ever-dominated by franchise films that all feel the same.
Collider
‘God of War’ Series Will Be “True to Source Material" Says Amazon Studios' Vernon Sanders [Exclusive]
Following a strong showing from God of War Ragnarök at the Game Awards 2022, taking home the most overall awards from the yearly showcase, fans of Kratos and Atreus were excited to hear that Prime Video announced a series order for a live-action God of War series. With any type of adaptation, whether it be books, games, or any other medium, it can be exciting to see your favorite franchises in a new way, but there is also the fear that it can stray too heavily from the source material.
Collider
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is back for Season 3! The former CIA financial analyst returns for an all-new and ever-so-dangerous mission. This time, Jack is caught up in a larger conspiracy that puts him in a sticky situation. Outing himself as a fugitive, Jack is not just wanted by a killer international rogue faction, but also by his colleagues in the CIA. Jack must now keep his head underground as he navigates his way across Europe in an attempt to save the world from a deadly global conflict - all while trying to stay alive.
Collider
First 'Ahsoka' Footage Teases the Jedi’s New Adventures
Today, Disney+ released a video teasing the highly anticipated content that the Mickey Mouse streaming platform has in store fore us in 2023. Since the clip is short, we only got glimpses of the upcoming titles including Loki, Peter Pan & Wendy, and The Mandalorian. However, one blink-and-you’ll-miss frame stood out among the others: A shot from Ahsoka, a highly anticipated series from the Star Wars universe that still doesn’t have a specific release window announced.
Comments / 0