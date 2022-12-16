Playing with or collecting toys has become an increasingly acceptable part of adulthood in recent years. Many of us have felt the temptation to buy a figure, plushie, or LEGO set involving our favorite franchises as part of our fandom, or we've just felt that twinge of nostalgia come on. Now, according to market data reported by CNBC, adults who buy toys for themselves are becoming an increasingly vital part of the toy industry's success. Whether they're collectors or simply want to try out a product based on their favorite franchise or that reminds them of their childhood, these adults have been a steadily increasing part of the toy industry's consumer base until the pandemic saw sales from this group skyrocket to a point where they're helping the industry stay in the green.

1 DAY AGO