From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
The Best 'Gilmore Girls' Christmas Episodes
On a show that’s known for its comforting vibes and cold weather re-watches, it’s no surprise that every season of beloved cult classic Gilmore Girls has festive episodes to enjoy. From snow flurries to Santa burgers, these Gilmore Girls episodes will have you cozying up with everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) for a cup of candy cane coffee and a bit of Christmas cheer.
'Eight Crazy Nights' and 9 More Must-Watch Hanukkah Movies
Hanukkah is celebrated for eight special days every holiday season with traditions like the spinning of dreidels and lighting of menorahs, and now more than ever, it can be spent watching movies centered around the Jewish holiday, new and old in a variety of genres. Between some classic comedies starring...
'The Peripheral' Season 2 News is Imminent According to Amazon Studios Head of Television [Exclusive]
Science fiction fans’ favorite series and movies seem to always give them anxiety. Not only because of the themes covered in these productions but also because a good, full-fledged sci-fi project is expensive to make—which means that the plug can be pulled at any moment (looking at you, Westworld). Fortunately for The Peripheral fans, that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. Even though the Prime Video series hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 2, the future looks bright (pun intended) for the Chloë Grace Moretz-led story.
'Of An Age' Trailer Shows a Dynamic Love Story Unfold
Focus Features has just released a new trailer for Of An Age, an enchanting upcoming romantic film set to be released in select theaters on February 10, 2023, just in time for a broken-hearted Valentine's Day. The film's release will expand on February 17, 2023. Of An Age is set...
'SNL': Austin Butler's Christmas Epiphany Makes People Uncomfortable in New Sketch
It isn't a shock that Saturday Night Live did a movie inspired sketch but this one seems to be one of their more outrageous takes and it was honestly pretty fun. Host Austin Butler proved that he overcame his boyhood shyness by knocking his sketches out of the park and with "A Christmas Epiphany", Butler did his best impression of Jimmy Stewart as he experienced his own version of It's a Wonderful Life for the holiday season. Which, who among us isn't trying to just have that Christmas realization? Maybe even find someone to lasso a moon for us?
'Violent Night' Receives Surprise Digital Release
There have been many surprise box office successes this year. December was no different with the release of the rated-R action comedy Violent Night. The film, which saw an action-packed Santa played by Stranger Things' David Harbour, delighted audiences across the globe with its brilliant blend of John Wick level action and traditional Christmas cheer. Now, after being the rare film to make its budget back in a weekend, Violent Night is available to enjoy at home next to an open fire with its digital release. On all the major VOD services this new Christmas classic can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99.
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
'Jack Ryan': Betty Gabriel and Nina Hoss Talk Epic Stunts and the Intensity and Scale of Season 3
After a lengthy production period, Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with an explosive Season 3. From Venezuela in Season 2 to now Rome, CIA agent Jack Ryan, played by John Krasinski, can’t seem to stay out of international troubles. When Ryan uncovers a rogue faction’s secret plans for Russia to reinstate the USSR, the CIA opts to stand down. Believing that this could lead to devastating consequences, Ryan dodges commands and becomes the target of not only the extremists but the CIA, as well.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Edie Falco Reveals She Thought the Movie Had Come Out "Years Ago"
Whether you’re a fan or not, you know that Avatar: The Way of Water took a long time to come out. A long, long time. In fact, it took so long that even actors who are in the movie found themselves shocked at the reveal that the movie was finally in theaters. That’s the case with Edie Falco, who went on The View this week and commented that she thought the movie had already come out years ago.
'Emily in Paris' Season 3: Watch the Chaotic First 7 Minutes of the Rom-Com Series
Saison trois of Emily In Paris has not even landed yet and it's already shaping up to be the most dramatic installment thus far. The show has earned a legion of supporters for its addictively dramatic plotline which sees bubbly American marketing executive Emily (Lily Collins) struggle to navigate both career and romance in the City of Love following a big career move. Ahead of the comedy's long-awaited return, Netflix has unveiled the first seven minutes of episode one and it does not disappoint.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Quaritch Deserve Redemption?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'When it was announced that Stephen Lang (Don't Breath) would be returning to the Avatar franchise, it's highly unlikely that anyone would have predicted the genocidal Colonel Quaritch would also start a redemption arc. The dead military leader being resurrected as an avatar is already surprising enough, but a redemption arc? That's a twist that almost nobody saw coming, mainly because he was introduced to the series as a remorseless mass murderer who has killed an incalculable number of Na'vi.
Funkos, and Legos, and Toys, Oh My! Adults Are Buying More Toys Than Ever Before
Playing with or collecting toys has become an increasingly acceptable part of adulthood in recent years. Many of us have felt the temptation to buy a figure, plushie, or LEGO set involving our favorite franchises as part of our fandom, or we've just felt that twinge of nostalgia come on. Now, according to market data reported by CNBC, adults who buy toys for themselves are becoming an increasingly vital part of the toy industry's success. Whether they're collectors or simply want to try out a product based on their favorite franchise or that reminds them of their childhood, these adults have been a steadily increasing part of the toy industry's consumer base until the pandemic saw sales from this group skyrocket to a point where they're helping the industry stay in the green.
Chris Hemsworth Compares His 'Extraction 2' Stunt Work to Marvel Heroics
Chris Hemsworth might be most well-known as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he is also part of a budding action film franchise Extraction at Netflix as the lead character, Tyler Rake. The first film that debuted back in 2020 gained attention due to its high-octane action and set pieces, something that its upcoming sequel, Extraction 2, is trying to surpass. When it comes to the process of filming these action-packed moments, Hemsworth recently talked about how he finds the making of these sequences "so satisfying" in Extraction compared to Marvel.
Sam Raimi Is Producing a Terrifying New Horror Film Called 'Don't Move'
Iconic superhero and horror filmmaker Sam Raimi has announced a new project in the works from his eponymous production company. Raimi Production and Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios are both teaming up with Capstone Studios to produce a new horror thriller titled Don't Move. The new project will extend the relationship between all labels involved following their recent collaboration on the yet-to-be-released action thriller Boy Kills World.
'Detective Knight: Independence' Trailer: Bruce Willis Wraps the Trilogy With a Bang [Exclusive]
With installments released within a short time from each other, the Detective Knight film series becomes a trilogy and sends its title character off with Detective Knight: Independence. In the franchise, Bruce Willis plays a cop who goes out of his way to bring down criminals to justice after repeatedly seeing the justice system fail his work. In order to tease the third and final installment of the franchise, Lionsgate shared with Collider an exclusive trailer for the upcoming movie. The distribution company also confirmed the release date for the threequel, and we can now officially announce it premieres in select theaters, on Demand and Digital in just a month, on January 20.
'The L Word: Generation Q': Joey Lauren Adams Talks Joining Season 3 & Filming The Dating Game With Margaret Cho
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.]. The third season of the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q explores love, friendship and family, in all of their forms, but while some relationships are strengthened and others are reignited, some are also not faring so well. While Alice’s (Leisha Hailey) love life has been a bit chaotic recently, a connection with Taylor (Joey Lauren Adams), a barista she met on the set of her show, leads to exploring something deeper, but also makes them realize that they don’t really know each other at all.
Gabriel Byrne Joins Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
The world of John Wick is on the brink of getting several new entries, which include the next story of the titular hero John Wick: Chapter 4, as well as a television prequel spin-off called The Continental. Among these upcoming projects is the upcoming spin-off film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas. Now, the cast of the project grows even larger as Lionsgate has revealed that two-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Gabriel Byrne will star in the film opposite de Armas.
