FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at Raymond James Stadium For Bengals’ Matchup With Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are in Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow wore sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and a chain for the game. Check out video of him arriving below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Final NFL Week 15 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles
Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season began with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West title by handling Seattle and ended with the upcoming Miami Dolphins opponent Green Bay Packers taking care of the Los Angeles Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive heading to Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Moves by Bills to Active Roster
FRISCO - A former Dallas Cowboys standout is moving back into the spotlight. The Buffalo Bills made the surprise move of signing former wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad … and now he’s coming up to the varsity. The former Bill called it a career after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Extreme Dolphins Playoff Scenarios
The Miami Dolphins still hold a playoff position despite their current three-game losing streak, and their playoff outlook can go from one extreme to another depending on what happens in their next two games. The Dolphins will next face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, followed by a game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Have 10 Playoff Scenarios with Week 16 Game Vs. Falcons
BALTIMORE — There are 10 scenarios in which the Ravens can a playoff berth this week against the Falcons. 1. Ravens win + Miami Dolphins loss or tie + New England Patriots loss or tie. 2. Ravens win + Miami Dolphins loss or tie + New York Jets loss...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Talk of the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft has steadily declined, as Jared Goff has started to cement his position as the team's starter for the upcoming 2023 season and possibly beyond. Despite his recent stretch of quality play, a recent mock draft still...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jerry Jones on Signing OBJ: ‘Every Day Diminishes Our Chances’
Less than a week after sounding almost certain that Odell Beckham Jr. would join the Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones pumped the brakes on an impending deal with the free agent wide receiver. “As of this morning we don’t have anything,” Jones said in his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers S Derwin James Making Progress From Quad Injury, Could Return to Practice This Week
The Chargers defense has played some of its best football this season across the last two weeks, and that's been without the team's All-Pro safety Derwin James. James injured his quad in Week 13 against the Raiders and has been sidelined the last two games. He hasn't practiced to any extent since the injury and Chargers coach Brandon Staley has classified his status as "day-to-day."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Would Rather Win Super Bowl Than MVP
View the original article to see embedded media. Chiefs coach Andy Reid might be quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s biggest advocate when it comes to his 2022 NFL MVP chances. After Kansas City’s overtime 30–24 win against the Texans on Sunday, when Mahomes once again helped his team avoid an upset, Reid told reporters that it’s a no brainer for Mahomes to win the NFL MVP award.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Goofy Game!’ Where’s Michael Gallup? Kellen Moore Takes Cowboys Blame
The Dallas Cowboys let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they lost 40-34 in overtime. ... all in all, a "goofy game,'' as coordinator Kellen Moore put in. Indeed, with Dak Prescott having his way through the air (256 yards and three touchdowns), there...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence
The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Updates on Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III
In week 15 AFC North action against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns had a pair of players suffer an injury in the win. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a concussion, he's in the protocol. Safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh contusion, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Alabama’s Two-Highest Rated Draft Prospects Aren’t Worrying About Injuries in Sugar Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It may have been a shock to the rest of college football, but after Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. spoke to the media Monday morning, it's clear that it was a pretty easy decision for the two to play in Alabama's bowl game against Kansas State.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Leighton Vander Esch - MRI on Neck ‘Good News’
FRISCO - The MRI on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is in … and it has revealed good news. As first reported by NFL Network, the MRI needed following Vander Esch’s exit from Sunday’s OT loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars “actually revealed a right shoulder stinger, not a neck injury.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady
The future of Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady remains open to interpretation. Brady will become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the completion of the 2022 NFL season. The first go-around, Brady chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He won his seventh Super Bowl afterward, but after such a tumultuous season in 2022, Brady will once again find his options open and it doesn't seem likely he will return to the Bucs in 2023.
