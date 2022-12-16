Read full article on original website
Related
Shadow and Bone season 2 will adapt multiple Grishaverse books — and maybe not the ones you think
The debut of Shadow and Bone, the Netflix series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse fantasy books, gave dedicated fans the unexpected. Not only did season 1 adapt events from the first novel in Bardugo's main trilogy and pieces from Six of Crows, a book from a separate duology set within the same world, but the show remixed the source materials in new ways so that both sets of characters would interact for the first time on either screen or page. Shadow and Bone will now continue those remixing twists with the next batch of eight episodes.
How 'Candy' became the song for The Best Man's iconic wedding reception scene — and other untold stories
The end of an era is upon us. The Best Man franchise began in 1999 with a film about a group of friends reuniting for the wedding of two members of the tight-knit group. What began with one film turned into a decades-spanning franchise from writer-director Malcolm D. Lee starring household names including Taye Diggs, Nia Long, and Sanaa Lathan. In 2013, the group returned for the beloved sequel The Best Man Holiday. Now, almost a decade later Lee has reunited the cast and team with executive producer Dayna Lynne North for one last time for Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters.
New Bachelor Zach Shallcross is giving Men's Wearhouse model in first official poster
Zach Shallcross may not have been the most exciting pick for Bachelor, but the guy does look nice in a suit. Today ABC released their new poster for season 27 of The Bachelor, which premieres next month and stars Shallcross in the role of Chief Wife Seeker and Rose Giver. The 26-year-old from Anaheim Hills, California, fell hard for Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he ended up self-eliminating after overnight dates, citing concerns that Recchia was "putting on a front" with him.
1923 premiere recap: Prequel series sets up future problems for Duttons past
Taylor Sheridan's latest Yellowstone spin-off/prequel wastes no time putting a shotgun in one of its high-profile star's hands. But it's not Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton hunting down a wounded man in the woods, but rather Helen Mirren's Cara Dutton who's doling out some lethal frontier justice. The explosive opening, which...
Doctor Who reveals first look at Ncuti Gatwa as 15th Doctor, Millie Gibson as his companion
On Saturday, the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who unveiled the very first photos of Ncuti Gatwa as its Fifteenth Doctor and his costar Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday. The photos feature Gatwa's Doctor sporting a matching brown plaid jacket and trouser combination with a bright orange shirt,...
Cecily Strong leaves SNL after 11 seasons
The last Saturday Night Live of 2022 will also be the last episode featuring Cecily Strong on the cast. The show announced the comedian's exit after 11 seasons just hours before she was set to take the stage at Studio 8H on the Austin Butler-hosted episode featuring musical guest Lizzo.
Antonio Banderas reveals the surprising connection he has to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
After voicing Puss in Boots for almost 20 years, Antonio Banderas thought he knew everything about the adorable, fearless tabby cat. But when he learned the particular story his upcoming sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish would be telling, the actor was shocked to discover a deeper personal connection to Puss' journey. "This movie really took me by surprise," Banderas admits to EW.
Elizabeth Olsen and Lesli Linka Glatter preview the 'American tragedy' at the center of Love & Death
An affair between two Texans in 1980s suburbia turns deadly in Love & Death, the upcoming HBO Max miniseries based on the real-life murder of Betty Gore. The story goes like this: Candy Montgomery, a dissatisfied housewife, began an affair with Allan Gore, husband of her friend and fellow congregant Betty. On a Friday the 13th in June of 1980, Montgomery — who ended the trysts months before that summer morning — swung by the Gore house in Wylie, a manicured suburb in Dallas, to pick up a swimsuit for Gore's daughter, who was set to spend the day with her children after swim practice. While there, Betty confronted her about the affair. Later that evening, Betty's body was discovered in her blood-soaked utility room with 41 ax wounds.
Yellowstone's Piper Perabo teases what John Dutton and Summer Higgins' relationship means for the future
In the latest episode of Yellowstone, Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally began to understand what it means to be a Dutton. This season of Yellowstone showed us a side of Summer that hadn't been seen before. Now on house arrest at the Dutton Ranch, she has no choice but to live life out alongside the Dutton clan. The new dynamic has led to some rather interesting moments — from Summer's huge fight with Beth (Kelly Reilly) to her heart-to-heart chat with Monica (Kelsey Asbille).
Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany talk wigs, Warhol and Basquiat, and the art of collaboration
Artist to artist, what's it like doing a play that is all about two giants speaking artist to artist?. It's a meta quandary that is the elephant in the room as Jeremy Pope (Hollywood, The Inspection) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision) sit down to interview each other over Zoom just a few hours before they have to give a preview performance of The Collaboration.
Cecily Strong reflects on 'impossible' decision to leave SNL: 'I'll always know home is here'
Cecily Strong is reflecting on the bittersweet decision to depart Saturday Night Live after a triumphant 11-season run. "My heart is bursting. I have a lot of big huge life changing love to unpack, so this is what I can say tonight," Strong shared in a recent Instagram post that looked back on her first day as a cast member at what she called her dream job.
Jenna Ortega says she choreographed the viral Wednesday dance in just 2 days: 'I had not gone over it at all'
Turns out, Wednesday's child is not only full of woe but also has some serious choreography skills. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega revealed that she turned down working with a choreographer and instead crafted the Netflix show's now-viral dance all by herself — in just two days. The routine, which appears in the series' fourth episode, features the titular character flashing her quintessential dead-eyed stare as she shuffles, spins, and waves her hands from side to side to the Cramps' 1981 hit "Goo Goo Muck."
Pamela Anderson helps Ashley Benson track down a masked killer in Alone at Night trailer
A cam girl's retreat to a remote cabin in the woods turns deadly in the trailer for Alone at Night, Jimmy Giannopoulos' upcoming horror thriller. Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars, Spring Breakers) leads the cast as Vicky, a woman looking for an escape after a breakup. She heads to a friend's cabin in the woods, where she continues to model lingerie for her devoted followers on 18 & Over, an adults-only live-streaming site. In EW's exclusive first look at the trailer (above), Vicky soon finds herself terrorized by a masked killer hellbent on bringing her night to a grisly end.
Yellowstone recap: Mid-season presents more problems for the Dutton patriarch
Yellowstone enters its mid-season with a doozy of a flashback. Young Rip finds himself defending teen Beth's honor, resulting in a brutal brawl that leaves his trash-talking opponent dead. Rather than hiding the accidental murder, Rip comes clean to middle-aged John (Josh Lucas,) solidifying their bond and cementing Rip's (Cole Hauser) for-life loyalty to the Dutton family and their sacred land.
Lord and Miller tease the return of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Multiverses: They're very hot right now. Between Everything Everywhere All at Once, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hollywood sure loves a trippy tale that bounces between dimensions. But no movie does it quite like 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the innovative animated film...
Little Mermaid director says his new take on Ariel spotlights a 'modern woman'
The story of Disney's The Little Mermaid has become somewhat divisive since its debut in 1989. A movie about a young girl who gives up her voice, transforms her body, and leaves everything behind in order to land a man isn't the type of concept that has aged well. Rob...
Director James Mangold teases a 'hero at sunset' in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
When it comes to what fans can expect from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it's all in the name. Not that director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) is going to reveal just what exactly this mysterious dial is or what it does. "I can't, because I don't want to give the movie away," he tells EW. "But is there a relic in this movie that possesses a kind of power, or may possess a kind of power? And is it based on history and scientific speculation? Yes."
Steven Spielberg says he regrets the harmful impact Jaws had on the shark population
Steven Spielberg said he regrets the harmful impact his classic 1975 film Jaws had on the shark population. "I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film," the filmmaker said of the thriller and source material by author Peter Benchley during an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs on Sunday. "I really, truly regret that."
Chris Hemsworth says Extraction 2 stuntwork was 'so satisfying' compared to Marvel: 'You have a lot of help in post-production there'
Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to massive, action-packed blockbusters. But Extraction, his 2020 Netflix film, featured some of the most intense action scenes he's ever done — including car chases, fist fights, and one jaw-dropping, uninterrupted 12-minute sequence that involved relentless combat, a high-speed pursuit, and jumping between buildings.
Rom-com multiverses collide with Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and Susan Sarandon in Maybe I Do
Thank god romantic comedies are back. Where else can you get veteran movie stars charming the pants off of audiences with the most improbable storylines?. Fresh off the cooling breeze of the Julia Roberts-George Clooney romp Ticket to Paradise, rom-com all-stars Diane Keaton and Richard Gere star as a married couple each having an affair with, unbeknownst to them, another dissatisfied couple, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy in Maybe I Do.
