Prince George's County, MD

2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the District Court in Rockville for Montgomery County, MD, defendant, Torrey Moore, appeared before the Honorable Amy Bills for a bond hearing for the charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime for the death of Ayalew Wondimu that was continued from December 15th for a court diagnostic (mental evaluation). After reviewing the report by the Office of Court-Ordered Evaluations and Placements (OCEP) within the Department of Health (MDH), Judge Bills ruled Moore is not competent to stand trial and scheduled a date for a competency hearing on June 13th, 2023. She also scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 6th, 2023.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
CENTREVILLE, VA
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Are you missing a llama?. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The llama was rescued after it was seen running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after reports of active shooter

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA
Teen Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police responding to a call of a person struck by a car found an 18-year-old male shot multiple times on Saturday night in Northwest, D.C. He did not survive. Shortly after 10:00 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department received a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Avenue they found 18-year-old Derron McQueen of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Teen Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

