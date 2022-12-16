Read full article on original website
Armed teen arrested at Tysons Corner Center Mall
A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Tysons with the latest updates.
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
Bodycam footage shows deputies fatally shooting man accused of stabbing parents in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Body camera footage of a deadly police-involved shooting in Frederick has been released. The video put out by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Aaron Mensah being shot and killed by Frederick County deputies after a reported stabbing in late November. The Frederick County Sherrif's...
P.G. County Deputy Sheriff Charged With Second-Degree Rape, Assault
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Prince George’s County Police Department charged Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs with Second-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Assault stemming from an allegation of sexual assault occurring on October 23, 2022. In September of 2022, the...
Deputies shoot suspect in St. Mary's County stolen vehicle investigation: officials
CALIFORNIA, Md. - Deputies shot a person they say was involved in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday night in St. Mary's County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center. Officials say they responded...
Family of Denise Middleton remember her and her unborn child
The suspect accused of murdering a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend was found not competent to stand trial Monday in a Montgomery County court. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has all the details.
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the District Court in Rockville for Montgomery County, MD, defendant, Torrey Moore, appeared before the Honorable Amy Bills for a bond hearing for the charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime for the death of Ayalew Wondimu that was continued from December 15th for a court diagnostic (mental evaluation). After reviewing the report by the Office of Court-Ordered Evaluations and Placements (OCEP) within the Department of Health (MDH), Judge Bills ruled Moore is not competent to stand trial and scheduled a date for a competency hearing on June 13th, 2023. She also scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 6th, 2023.
Suspect accused of killing Shell gas station clerk, pregnant girlfriend 'not competent' to stand trial
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The suspect accused of murdering a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend was found not competent to stand trial Monday in a Montgomery County court. The body of his pregnant girlfriend, Denise Middleton, was found after police went to arrest 31-year-old Torrey Moore for another...
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
Man shot in Parkville neighborhood
A man was injured in a shooting this afternoon in Parkville, confirmed Baltimore County police. Police were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Willow Oak Road and White Oak Avenue.
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
Car wanted after 18-year-old from Maryland shot, run down in DC
Police have identified a man who was shot and struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, Saturday, December, 17.
Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Are you missing a llama?. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The llama was rescued after it was seen running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after reports of active shooter
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
Teen Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police responding to a call of a person struck by a car found an 18-year-old male shot multiple times on Saturday night in Northwest, D.C. He did not survive. Shortly after 10:00 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department received a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Avenue they found 18-year-old Derron McQueen of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Teen Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
