Local athletes shine after WHSAA sanctions girls wrestling
CASPER, Wyo. — Across the state of Wyoming, there are dozens of sports for high school athletes to compete in. Prior to the start of the 2022–23 school year, though, girls wrestling was not one of them. After decades of boys wrestling being the only form of the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls now also have the opportunity to take to the mat and compete for a state title. And in Natrona County, there are several girls all too eager for the opportunity.
Obituaries: Simpson; Miller; McMurdo
Ian Simpson, 35, of Carthage, Texas, passed away on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, near Clayton, Texas due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Ian Andrew Simpson was born on September 6, 1987, in Lander, Wyoming to Patrick Doyle and Sharon Ella Skiles Simpson. He graduated from Carthage High School with the class of 2006.
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading ‘Stay Calm and Dance On’
If you’re looking for a fun, light-hearted and quick read over the holidays (or any time, really) then local author Sharon Obert’s Stay Calm and Dance On might just be the book for you!. What would you do if you discovered your mom was from another planet? (There’s...
Fire-EMS Department to recognize Casper resident
CASPER, Wyo. — When Casper resident Andrew Harris saw his racquetball opponent collapse, he leapt into action, administering CPR and ultimately saving the man’s life. Today, the Casper Fire-EMS Department will recognize Harris for his quick thinking and lifesaving action. “In this instance, the initiation of Bystander CPR...
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
Old Yellowstone District to ring in the holidays with Christmas caroling, pub crawl
CASPER, Wyo. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer and raise people’s spirits? The Old Yellowstone District in downtown Casper will host the inaugural Sing and Crawl — a community pub crawl and caroling event — on Thursday, Dec. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. The adults-only...
Windchills of minus 50 degrees possible by late Wednesday as arctic blast approaches Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — A blast of bitter cold weather will bring temperatures down to minus 26 degrees by Wednesday night, with windchills as low as minus 50 degrees possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “The dangerously cold windchills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as...
Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week
CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
Motorist killed in crash after going over edge of Casper Mountain Lookout Point
CASPER, Wyo. — On Dec. 17, Mills resident Lowell L. Campbell was killed driving along Casper Mountain Road after going over the edge of a lookout near milepost 7. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of tire tracks leading toward and damage to a guardrail at around 4 p.m., though the person who made the call didn’t see the vehicle go through it.
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/19/22–12/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
100% chance of snow Wednesday in Casper before overnight low of minus 26 degrees; high of minus 12 degrees Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Some snow and very cold temperatures are on the way to Casper ahead of Christmas. Casper has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Wednesday is forecast near 28 degrees,...
(PHOTOS) Casper Speedway delivers holiday cheer with drive-thru light show
CASPER, Wyo. — Those looking for a way to enjoy the holiday season from the comfort of their car need look no further than the drive-thru light display hosted by Casper Speedway. The light show will run on the remaining Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays of the month. The racetrack...
Natrona County’s average gas price falls 21 cents to $2.25; national average falls 11.9 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — While the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 11.9 cents in the last week, Natrona County’s average dropped 21 cents to $2.25 per gallon. The national drop to $3.09 per gallon marks the sixth straight week of falling gas prices, GasBuddy reported. Data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports shows the national average is down 57.1 cents from a month ago and is 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Self Help Center thanks Derby Club for supporting local families in community Safe House
The Self Help Center of Natrona County would like to thank The Derby Club of Casper, which has generously offered to support the many families currently residing in our Safe House transitional living facility during this holiday season. The Derby Club will be purchasing Christmas gifts for four families and over a dozen children who are beginning new lives free of the cycle of violence with the help of our advocates and services.
Natrona County Emergency Management gives tips for dealing with extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Casper area is expected to see extreme cold, with the National Weather Service calling for temperatures to fall well below minus 20 degrees. To make sure area residents are as prepared as can be, the Natrona County Emergency Management has offered several tips for staying safe in the dangerous conditions:
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 19. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Cause of Bar Nunn structure fire under investigation
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Bar Nunn firefighters are on scene near Tonkawa and Absaroka Trails, investigating the cause of a structure fire. With the assistance of the Natrona County Fire District and Mills Fire Department, the fire was able to be knocked down. First responders remain on scene to...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying truck suspected of involvement in fuel theft
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office released a security camera image of a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a fuel theft. “The vehicle is described as a white single-cab Dodge Ram, with a brush guard attached to the front,” the NCSO said.
