Cumberland County, PA

local21news.com

Operation Call-Out nets dozens of arrests, gun and drug seizures

York, PA — After a string of gun of violence, York City Police, along with state and federal agencies surged into the community. Operation Call-Out led to dozens of arrests. The week-long sting brought together law enforcement from all different levels, banging on doors and capturing people, guns and drugs. A simple but strong message was sent, shootings will bring police.
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with 6th retail theft after allegedly stealing from Walmart

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man in Snyder County was charged for retail theft after he previously had been convicted five times for the same charges. John James Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was at the Walmart store in Monroe Township on Dec. 13 when he put several items in a backpack and walked out, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove. When police arrived, they found Foster walking...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide after weekend shooting

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township. On December 18 at 11:15 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police responded to Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Ave. for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot in the leg in Dauphin County: police

A man who was shot in the leg this weekend changed stories when talking to investigators about how it happened, police said Monday. Officers were called around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to Vagabond Road, for a report of a gunshot victim, police said. A 19-year-old Middletown man was next to his vehicle with a gunshot injury to his leg.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI

Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Inmate arrested in connection with 2021 drug overdose death

PALMYRA - A 34-year-old state prison inmate has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death in Palmyra. Borough police said Friday they have charged Michael David Lewis with providing a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines to Amber Behney,...
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man wanted on assault, theft charges

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is wanted after he allegedly struck a person in the parking lot of a business on Sunday, Dec. 10. According to police, 30-year-old Joshua Tyler Shannon has been charged with aggravated assault, an accident involving death or personal injury, theft of services, and recklessly endangering another person.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Girl reported missing from Dauphin County

This post has been updated to reflect corrected information shared by police. Update 9:50 p.m.: Police say Manjilla Gurung has been found. Police in Swatara Township are looking for a 12-year-old girl who rode the bus to middle school on Monday, but never made it to class. Manjilla Gurung, a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

