Read full article on original website
Related
Juvenile faces weapons, drug possession charges following early morning traffic stop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster teen was arrested early Saturday on weapons, theft and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in the city, police said Monday. Police did not release the identity of the 16-year-old male suspect due to his juvenile status. The teen was one of five...
Dauphin County man charged in weekend shooting that injured 1: police
A Harrisburg man was arrested Sunday after a shooting broke out in Lower Paxton Township, injuring one man, according to police. Around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the Woodspring Suites, 6351 Chelton Avenue, for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired. When officers arrived, one person...
local21news.com
Operation Call-Out nets dozens of arrests, gun and drug seizures
York, PA — After a string of gun of violence, York City Police, along with state and federal agencies surged into the community. Operation Call-Out led to dozens of arrests. The week-long sting brought together law enforcement from all different levels, banging on doors and capturing people, guns and drugs. A simple but strong message was sent, shootings will bring police.
Man charged with 6th retail theft after allegedly stealing from Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man in Snyder County was charged for retail theft after he previously had been convicted five times for the same charges. John James Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was at the Walmart store in Monroe Township on Dec. 13 when he put several items in a backpack and walked out, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove. When police arrived, they found Foster walking...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide after weekend shooting
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township. On December 18 at 11:15 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police responded to Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Ave. for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired.
local21news.com
Teen charged after police find stolen handgun, drugs during traffic stop, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say a teen has been charged after they say they found a stolen handgun along with marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says an officer with the K-9 unit was patrolling in the 500 block...
Man shot in the leg in Dauphin County: police
A man who was shot in the leg this weekend changed stories when talking to investigators about how it happened, police said Monday. Officers were called around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to Vagabond Road, for a report of a gunshot victim, police said. A 19-year-old Middletown man was next to his vehicle with a gunshot injury to his leg.
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
abc27.com
Man arrested after allegedly being involved in multiple thefts: Police
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township have arrested a man they say has been involved in multiple thefts across several communities. According to police, on Dec. 16, Lower Paxton Police Officers responded to the area of Claredon Street and Marblehead Street for an active theft from vehicles.
Harrisburg man charged in shooting that injured one person Sunday night
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Lower Paxton Township Sunday night. Aaron Rios, 43, is accused of shooting a man during a fight at Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI
Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
Chambersburg Man Arrested in Robbery Incident at Sheetz, Leaving Behind Pool of Blood
Donald Emmanuel Jones III has been arrested on one count of robbery for an incident that took place at Sheetz on 1 Monticello Ct in Chambersburg. Court documents show that Jones has been charged with 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Felony), 1 count of Riot (Felony) and one count of Disorderly Conduct.
Inmate arrested in connection with 2021 drug overdose death
PALMYRA - A 34-year-old state prison inmate has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death in Palmyra. Borough police said Friday they have charged Michael David Lewis with providing a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines to Amber Behney,...
abc27.com
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
abc27.com
Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
abc27.com
Lancaster man wanted on assault, theft charges
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is wanted after he allegedly struck a person in the parking lot of a business on Sunday, Dec. 10. According to police, 30-year-old Joshua Tyler Shannon has been charged with aggravated assault, an accident involving death or personal injury, theft of services, and recklessly endangering another person.
Girl reported missing from Dauphin County
This post has been updated to reflect corrected information shared by police. Update 9:50 p.m.: Police say Manjilla Gurung has been found. Police in Swatara Township are looking for a 12-year-old girl who rode the bus to middle school on Monday, but never made it to class. Manjilla Gurung, a...
FOX43.com
State prison inmate among those charged in pandemic relief fraud scheme
MERCER, Pa. — An inmate at SCI-Mercer will serve an additional 11 months in prison for conspiring with five others to steal pandemic relief funds from fellow inmates, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Friday. Jeovanny Schultz, 28, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner...
WGAL
Man reported missing in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County found safe
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A 19-year-old man reported missing in Cumberland County has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Crews had been searching for hours for Luke Rissler. Troopers didn't say where he was located.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged with homicide in connection to November shooting
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man after a fatal shooting last month. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, James Pilgrim Jr. was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, and multiple firearm offenses in connection to the November 30 shooting.
Comments / 0