Ring in 2023 with these New Year's Eve parties

With just over a week to go before Christmas, it may be hard to imagine the inevitable post-holiday letdown, but it will surely come. The gifts are unwrapped, the Christmas feasts devoured — and then what?

Well, there’s always New Year’s Eve.

Fortunately, Greater Columbus is positively awash in fun and festive ways to ring in the new year.

Below is a listing of some top events to mark the arrival of 2023, including places, times, cost of admission and other details. Some are aimed at, or restricted to, adults, but others are appropriate for the whole family.

New Year's Eve parties for adults:

∙ New Year’s Eve Champagne Tasting

The Daily Bar, 883 N. 4th St., Italian Village

Time: 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Details: More than a dozen bottles of champagne, Cremants, Proseccos and more can be sampled along with light hors d’oeuvres.

Admission: $60 (age 21 and older)

Contact: facebook.com/6WINE4

∙ New Year’s Eve at VASO

VASO, 6540 Riverside Drive, Dublin

Time: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Details: Live music, party favors, dinner and cocktails will be on hand for this ticketed event.

Admission: $50 standing-room only; tables and other packages start at $500

Contact: vasodublin.com/store/event/new-years-eve/

∙ New Year’s Eve Line Dancing Night

Flannagan's Dublin, 6835 Caine Road, Dublin

Time: 6 p.m.

Details: A festive night of line dancing will precede a champagne toast as the clock strikes 12.

Admission: $15 (age 18 and older)

Contact: https://flannagans.com/events/

∙ Bristol Republic and WCOL Official New Year’s Eve 2023 Celebration

Bristol Republic, 1124 N. High St., Short North

Time: 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Details: Ryan Mundy will provide the music to accompany a countdown to the new year.

Admission: VIP packages start at $800

Contact: bristolrepublic.com

∙ Swingin’ New Year’s Eve

Valley Dale Ballroom, 1590 Sunbury Road, Northeast Side

Time: Doors open 7 p.m.; dinner served 7 to 9 p.m.; music and dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Details: An Italian buffet dinner will serve as the prelude to a performance by the Rick Brunetto Big Band, dancing and a champagne toast to ring in the new year.

Admission: $61

Contact: valleydaleballroom.com

∙ Miami Nights New Year’s Eve 2023

Mandrake Rooftop, 810 N. High St., Short North

Time: 8 p.m.

Details: A New Year’s Eve party that promises Miami-style revelry will include an open bar, food, a watch party for the Buckeyes game, and a champagne toast at the rooftop venue.

Admission: $150 for VIP bar experience; other packages start at $500

Contact: mandrakerooftop.com/nye2023

∙ New Year’s Eve Party

94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 5030 Sawyer Road, East Side

Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Details: Capt. Eddie’s Cabaret Lounge will be the setting of a party that includes an appetizer bar.

Admission: $30

Contact: the94thaerocolumbus.com

∙ 2023 New Year’s Eve Party

Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar, 1516 N. High St., University District

Time: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Details: Dance the night away during an all-request dueling pianos show.

Admission: $25, or special pricing from $75 to $600 (age 21 and older)

Contact: thebigbangbarcolumbus.com

∙ New Year’s Eve 2023 at the Savoy Club

Savoy Club

1904 Lake Club Dr., Far East Side

Time: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Details: Music by Blended Soundz, record-spinning by DJ Chill, and a buffet and a photo booth are among the highlights of a party that encourages attendees to dress up in their finest.

Admission: $40 early-bird tickets through Dec. 20 ($75 for couples, $95 for table seating for 2, $190 for booth seating for four)

Contact: thesavoyclub.net/new-events

∙ Skully’s NYE Party 2023

Skully's Music-Diner

1151 N. High St., Short North

Time: 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Details: Music from the 1980s through the present day will be played by DJ Chuck Starr in the lead-up to a champagne toast at midnight.

Admission: $8 early-bird general admission, or $10 starting on Dec. 30; $15 at the door after 10 p.m. (age 21 and older)

Contact: facebook.com/skullysmusicdiner/events

∙ New Year’s Eve 2023 at Howl at the Moon

Howl at the Moon, 504 N. Park St., Downtown

Time: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Details: The event space will celebrate the turning of the clock in festive fashion.

Admission: “Just Dance” package costs $65. Other packages: “Party Rock,” including mezzanine seating, gourmet dinner buffet and champagne toast at midnight, is $115; “Champagne Supernova,” including premium main-floor seating, is $135; “Lighthouse Double Date Package,” including prime seating for four in semi-private area, is $600; “Moon Deck Group Package,” including prime group seating for 20 in semi-private area, is $3,000.

Contact: howlatthemoon.com/columbus-nye/

New Year's Eve parties for families:

∙ Noon Year’s Eve

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., East Side

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Make a party hat, do some dancing and count down to noon with a bubble stomp.

Admission: Included in Conservatory admission

Contact: fpconservatory.org/events/noon-years-eve/

∙ New Year's Eve family events

Skate Zone 71, Northeast Side, 4900 Evanswood Drive

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Details: Countdown to 2023 at whatever time works for your family.

Admission: $15 for 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. parties, $17 for 5 p.m. party. Includes roller skate rental, cheese pizza, drinks and party supplies for countdown.

Contact: unitedskates.com/skate-zone-71/special-events/

∙ Noon Year's Eve

Upper Arlington Library, 2800 Tremont Road, Upper Arlington

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Details: Kids up to age 8 can listen to stories, do crafts, play games, dance and take part in a balloon drop.

Admission: Free

Contact: ualibrary.org

∙ Last Hike of 2022

Blendon Woods Metro Park, 4265 E. Dublin-Granville Road, Westerville

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Details: Look for winter wildlife on a mile-and-half-long hike.

Admission: Free

Contact: metroparks.net

∙ New Year's Eve I-Spy

Sharon Woods Metro Park Natural Play Area, 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Details: Search the picnic area for missing clocks and win a prize.

Admission: Free

Contact: metroparks.net

∙ Hot Cocoa and Winter Lights

Blacklick Woods Metro Park, 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Details: Enjoy hot cocoa by a campfire before or after taking a stroll on the Buttonbush Trail.

Admission: Free

Contact: metroparks.net

∙ Glass Town Countdown

Zane Square Bandstand, 114 N. Broad St., Lancaster

Time: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Details: Enjoy hot chocolate and shopping before counting down the final minutes of 2022, with fireworks and the ascension of the giant glass globe.

Admission: Free

Contact: visitfairfieldcounty.org

∙ New Year's Eve Family Package

AMF Sawmill Lanes, 4825 Sawmill Road, Northwest Side

Time: Multiple time slots

Details: Two hours of unlimited bowling (shoes included), along with food from a special menu.

Admission: $32.99

Contact: amf.com/location/amf-sawmill-lanes/nye