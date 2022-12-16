ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repairing storm damage to energy infrastructure may increase utility bills, and shoplifting may drive up retail prices.

By Getty Images
 5 days ago

Close-up of mid adult white man removing snow from nandina domestica shrubs damaged during winter storm

#12. Driveway or walkway addition or replacement

Repairing or adding a driveway or walkway is one of the more expensive options among the most common home improvements, with an average cost of $4,336. Americans spent $19.5 billion on almost 5 million projects in the past two years. Homeowners may only break even making this investment, but not fixing an old or broken driveway or walkway decreases curb appeal and potential income.
#1. Water heater, dishwasher, or garbage disposal replacement

Replacing appliances takes the top spot on this list of most popular remodeling projects. Water heaters are essential, and upgrades by way of dishwashers or garbage disposals are almost-expected perks that can reap premium profits for owners who choose to rent their homes. The average remodel is $985, but installation is negligible for the DIYer. Census Bureau data shows that Americans spent a total of $15.1 billion on 16.1 million remodels. This story originally appeared on Belong Home and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
#11. Electrical wiring, fuse box, or breaker switch addition or replacement

Updating a home's electrical wiring can be pricey, depending on the needed improvements. In the past two years, Americans spent an average of almost $2,000 on 5.6 billion electrical remodeling projects—totaling $10.3 billion nationwide. Electrical improvements to fuse boxes or breaker switches can be dangerous, and some states require permits to ensure building and safety codes are met. Consulting with a professional electrician could be worth the money, even for the bravest DIYer.
#4. Plumbing fixture addition/replacement

Updating plumbing and adding new fixtures accounted for 9.3 million remodeling projects. Nationwide, people spent $15.6 billion on these improvements, costing an average $1,769 per project. Tthe return on investment on fancy faucets may not be reflected in the bottom line, but the increased demand from potential buyers and renters is worth it. Keeping plumbing up to code is a must, especially in older homes with old drains and pipes.
Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

