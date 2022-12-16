Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show?
Do the Yellowstone actors’ salaries make them richer than the Duttons themselves? Just about, and especially in icon Kevin Costner‘s... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show? appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: A secret is revealed about the Beth Dutton bar brawl as the official trailer for ‘1923’ proves that the Duttons have always been ready for battle
Happy Monday, all you Beth Duttons and Rip Wheelers out there. If you’re still existing in your Dutton family bubble, we don’t blame you. Yellowstone‘s fifth season has been packed with exciting and unexpected happenings so far, the latest episode making us as emotional as we anticipated due to the heartbreaking content it would undeniably touch upon. Monica and Kayce had the funeral for their son, John Dutton, and we learned more about some of our most beloved characters through it.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene
The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Wife Drops Awesome Pics From Montana ‘Getaway’
“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues went on a Montana getaway recently, and Rodrigues shared some photos from their stay-cation on Instagram. She tagged the Green O in Greenough, Montana, and posted a few photos of the lodgings from their trip. “Quick getaway,” Bianca wrote on...
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life
Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Reveal Which Actor They Would ‘Not’ Fist Fight
The Bunkhouse Boys are back for another breakdown of “Yellowstone,” this time talking about episode 3 and the epic bar fight at the end. They also take a moment to discuss who they would and wouldn’t take in a fistfight. The Stories from the Bunkhouse video opens...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits
Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” The context: Beth made a... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits appeared first on Outsider.
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler
“Yellowstone” star Jen Landon recently posted a photo on Instagram of her in character as Teeter, and fans are wondering... The post ‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler appeared first on Outsider.
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Yellowstone'
Season five, episode four of "Yellowstone," titled "Horses in Heaven," saw Beth learn some huge secrets and John welcome back an old flame.
‘1923’ Premiere Reveals Shocking, Gnarly Death by Leopard
1923 properly introduces us to Spencer Dutton, and his might be the most violent story of the entire Yellowstone legacy. If you don’t remember a Spencer Dutton prior to 1923, you’re not crazy. The only time we’ve spent with this character is in brief Yellowstone Season 4 flashbacks to a time following 1883‘s events. Within, we learned that 1883’s James and Margaret Dutton had a second son, Spencer, after their first, John.
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
Wide Open Country
