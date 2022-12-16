ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: A secret is revealed about the Beth Dutton bar brawl as the official trailer for ‘1923’ proves that the Duttons have always been ready for battle

Happy Monday, all you Beth Duttons and Rip Wheelers out there. If you’re still existing in your Dutton family bubble, we don’t blame you. Yellowstone‘s fifth season has been packed with exciting and unexpected happenings so far, the latest episode making us as emotional as we anticipated due to the heartbreaking content it would undeniably touch upon. Monica and Kayce had the funeral for their son, John Dutton, and we learned more about some of our most beloved characters through it.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life

Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series

Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
‘1923’ Premiere Reveals Shocking, Gnarly Death by Leopard

1923 properly introduces us to Spencer Dutton, and his might be the most violent story of the entire Yellowstone legacy. If you don’t remember a Spencer Dutton prior to 1923, you’re not crazy. The only time we’ve spent with this character is in brief Yellowstone Season 4 flashbacks to a time following 1883‘s events. Within, we learned that 1883’s James and Margaret Dutton had a second son, Spencer, after their first, John.
