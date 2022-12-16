Read full article on original website
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Former DeKalb school workers concerned bad smells linked to their cancers, brain tumors
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News “Gets Real” about neighbors who say people are getting sick in their predominately African American community in South DeKalb County. Many of those diagnosed with environmental cancers worked at Narvie J. Harris Elementary School along Flakes Mill Road near...
Terminally ill patient could be waiting two years for federal disability approval
ATLANTA — The fight to access disability benefits is getting harder here in Georgia with wait times for even critical conditions increasing to more than two years. All working Americans pay-in to the benefit but many are finding when they need to access it, they can’t even get through the process.
Northside Hospital expansion to create 3,000 jobs
Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnet's 17-story expansion project is set to create 3,000 jobs, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported Dec. 19. The project is expected to be completed by 2025. As of 2020, the hospital's 5,000 employees made it the third-largest employer in Gwinnett County, and local business leaders project that the jobs created by the expansion project will help attract and retain companies in the area.
Capitol attorney calls proposed ordinance “unconstitutional”
A proposed ordinance scheduled to come before the Clayton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, December 20 may exceed home rule powers and be unconstitutional, according to a legal opinion issued Monday night by the Georgia Capitol’s Deputy Legal Counsel D. Stuart Morelli. The ordinance would allow commissioners who...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
Cobb police chief discusses facial recognition technology at press conference
“We do not surveil our citizens. That is not what facial recognition does in this realm at all. I won’t say that other governments don’t do that, I won’t say that other countries don’t do that. We are not setting up cameras at sporting venues to watch the audience come in to see if we can find wanted people—that is not what we’re doing with this product,” Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said during a press conference at police headquarters in Marietta Friday morning.
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
Do you recognize him? Unidentified man checked into Grady Memorial Hospital
ATLANTA - Grady Social Services needs help identifying a patient and hopes you may be of assistance. A black male was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. Authorities said he weighed about 145 pounds, had no tattoos or...
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
Family of man killed by former Atlanta officer says indictment took too long
Standing upon the steps of the Fulton County courthouse Monday morning, Jimmy Atchison’s family praised the murder indictment of the former Atlanta officer who fatally shot him while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago.
OPINION: Cash transfers can help alleviate extreme poverty in Atlanta
In January 2022, there were 2,017 unhoused people living in the city of Atlanta....
Manager arrested for stealing medicine from assisted living center, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey,...
Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.
‘They’re just 17-year-olds:’ Georgia lawmakers discuss bill to raise age of juvenile offenders
ATLANTA, Ga. — Lawmakers are discussing passing a bill to raise the age of juvenile offenders in Georgia. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in the state that minors as young as 17 can be prosecuted as adults for certain serious crimes.
Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
The Clayton County Commission is considering naming an interim sheriff who is backed by the office’s former leader: fede...
Atlanta council to vote on settlement over woman’s false drug arrest
Atlanta City Council on Jan. 3 is set to vote on a settlement with a transgender woman who spent more than five months i...
Are Georgia and Oklahoma racially discriminating in a homeowners’ COVID relief program?
The federal government is giving away billions of dollars in taxpayer money to help Americans nationwide who are struggling to pay mortgages. But in Georgia and Oklahoma, whether homeowners are eligible for assistance depends on their skin color. In both Atlanta and Oklahoma City, for example, a couple making $95,000 a year can receive tens…
City of Atlanta development arm adopts resolution on Section 8 vouchers
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta's economic development authority moved Thursday to adopt a resolution passed by the City Council last month that calls for new developments receiving city money to accept Section 8 housing vouchers from potential tenants. Invest Atlanta said on Twitter that its board had adopted...
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to federal hate crimes
ATLANTA — Larry Edward Foxworth has pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting into multiple Clayton County convenience stores to kill those inside based upon their race and ethnicity. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who...
