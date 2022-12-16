ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Northside Hospital expansion to create 3,000 jobs

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnet's 17-story expansion project is set to create 3,000 jobs, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported Dec. 19. The project is expected to be completed by 2025. As of 2020, the hospital's 5,000 employees made it the third-largest employer in Gwinnett County, and local business leaders project that the jobs created by the expansion project will help attract and retain companies in the area.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Capitol attorney calls proposed ordinance “unconstitutional”

A proposed ordinance scheduled to come before the Clayton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, December 20 may exceed home rule powers and be unconstitutional, according to a legal opinion issued Monday night by the Georgia Capitol’s Deputy Legal Counsel D. Stuart Morelli. The ordinance would allow commissioners who...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb police chief discusses facial recognition technology at press conference

“We do not surveil our citizens. That is not what facial recognition does in this realm at all. I won’t say that other governments don’t do that, I won’t say that other countries don’t do that. We are not setting up cameras at sporting venues to watch the audience come in to see if we can find wanted people—that is not what we’re doing with this product,” Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said during a press conference at police headquarters in Marietta Friday morning.
COBB COUNTY, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
CANTON, GA
Clayton News Daily

Jonesboro man pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

ATLANTA — Larry Edward Foxworth has pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting into multiple Clayton County convenience stores to kill those inside based upon their race and ethnicity. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who...
JONESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy