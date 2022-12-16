Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital issues Warn Act notices to staff in case of closure
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification act to employees in case of a potential closure if it cannot acquire funding, CBS affiliate KION reported Dec.19. The Warn Act is a U.S. labor law that protects employees and communities by requiring most employers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Adventist Health using $92.1M in bonds to fund capital projects at 12 hospitals
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma on Dec. 19 announced the sale of $92.1 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds for Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, according to the Orange County Breeze. Five things to know:. 1. Adventist plans to use proceeds from the bonds to finance capital projects across 12 of its...
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospitals invest in hotels
California hospitals are looking to build hotels specifically for patients and their families — and traveling staff, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported Dec. 19. Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope opened a 147-room hotel on its campus Dec. 7. The $65 million building features adjoining rooms for patients with larger families, as well as rooms with two sleeping areas separated by a partition.
beckershospitalreview.com
Washington hospitals beginning to cut services as losses mount, margins plummet
Washington hospitals' challenging financial situation continues to worsen with losses on track to far exceed $3 billion for the year and showing no signs of letting up in early 2023. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, losses for hospitals in the state totaled $2.57 billion, with almost $1.66 billion...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Texas hospital unlawful, hospital org says: 3 things to know
Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance has received an exception from CMS to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville, a move heavily criticized by the Federation of American Hospitals as unlawful. "FAH is extremely disappointed by CMS' decision to weaken the law banning new physician-owned hospitals,"...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mistrial declared in $158M Texas healthcare fraud case
A federal judge declared a mistrial Dec. 19 in a $158 million Texas healthcare fraud case amid concern the jury may not be able to recall testimony after an attorney's medical emergency caused a monthlong delay, according to Law360. The case, one of the biggest healthcare fraud cases in the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Campaign to relieve $12M in medical debt for South Carolinians
South Carolina donors have raised funds to relieve medical debt for 12,700 families in the state, the Post and Courier reported Dec. 18. More than $57,000 was raised in the campaign, which will donate the money to RIP Medical Debt to forgive $11.9 million in hospital bills, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former CEO leaves retirement to helm Nebraska health system
Melvin McNea — the retired CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health — has left retirement to serve Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services as interim CEO. Mr. McNea retired from Great Plains Health in 2021, according to a Dec. 14 news release from Regional West. He...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York attorney general sues nursing home for alleged $22.6M Medicaid, Medicare fraud scheme
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing Rehabilitation in Woodbury for allegedly diverting over $22.6 million in Medicaid and Medicare funds to the owners' pockets. The report alleges the 588-bed facility used 13 companies and three fraudulent schemes to create the appearance of paying...
