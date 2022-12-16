ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

beckershospitalreview.com

California hospital issues Warn Act notices to staff in case of closure

Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification act to employees in case of a potential closure if it cannot acquire funding, CBS affiliate KION reported Dec.19. The Warn Act is a U.S. labor law that protects employees and communities by requiring most employers...
HOLLISTER, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospitals invest in hotels

California hospitals are looking to build hotels specifically for patients and their families — and traveling staff, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported Dec. 19. Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope opened a 147-room hotel on its campus Dec. 7. The $65 million building features adjoining rooms for patients with larger families, as well as rooms with two sleeping areas separated by a partition.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

New Texas hospital unlawful, hospital org says: 3 things to know

Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance has received an exception from CMS to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville, a move heavily criticized by the Federation of American Hospitals as unlawful. "FAH is extremely disappointed by CMS' decision to weaken the law banning new physician-owned hospitals,"...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Mistrial declared in $158M Texas healthcare fraud case

A federal judge declared a mistrial Dec. 19 in a $158 million Texas healthcare fraud case amid concern the jury may not be able to recall testimony after an attorney's medical emergency caused a monthlong delay, according to Law360. The case, one of the biggest healthcare fraud cases in the...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Campaign to relieve $12M in medical debt for South Carolinians

South Carolina donors have raised funds to relieve medical debt for 12,700 families in the state, the Post and Courier reported Dec. 18. More than $57,000 was raised in the campaign, which will donate the money to RIP Medical Debt to forgive $11.9 million in hospital bills, according to the report.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Former CEO leaves retirement to helm Nebraska health system

Melvin McNea — the retired CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health — has left retirement to serve Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services as interim CEO. Mr. McNea retired from Great Plains Health in 2021, according to a Dec. 14 news release from Regional West. He...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

