Check Out The Top Ten Places For a Family Trip in New Jersey
So this is a pretty cool story, the best place to take the family in New Jersey. Microsoft Bing Travel has put together the ultimate guide to bringing the family to Jersey for a fun getaway. This list of ten places has something for everyone from different locations. From history to nature to boardwalks and beaches, check out the list of great places to visit here in the Garden State.
New Jerseys Neighbors Just Banned The Sale Of These Pets
This seems pretty upsetting at first, but I think in the long run New York banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits is actually a good thing. Maybe New Jersey will adopt the idea next. I'm sure you've been there before, I know I have. You're in a pet...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
Jalopnik
How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse
The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey – (With Cheesy Photos)
Ok, we know, there are at least 100 other pizza spots we could mention in our list. And we will get to them, trust us. But for now, these five spots are simply epic pizza spots and a great starting point. Let’s get to it, and bon appetit!. Razza...
Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun
Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
