ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Haynes King, former Texas A&M QB, reportedly settles on transfer destination

Haynes King, a quarterback at Texas A&M for 3 seasons, has found his new team. King entered the transfer portal nearly 3 weeks ago, and reportedly settled on Georgia Tech, according to On3 Sports. The former 4-star recruit early enrolled at Texas A&M as part of the Aggies’ 2020 recruiting class. He redshirted his first season on campus, and played in 2 games.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan beats out Georgia for Joe Moore Award

The Michigan Wolverines have earned the Joe Moore Award for the 2022 season, receiving the honors over the likes of the SEC’s Georgia Bulldogs. The honors are presented to the team with the best offensive line annually. The Wolverines have made history here, named to the award for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy