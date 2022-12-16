Haynes King, a quarterback at Texas A&M for 3 seasons, has found his new team. King entered the transfer portal nearly 3 weeks ago, and reportedly settled on Georgia Tech, according to On3 Sports. The former 4-star recruit early enrolled at Texas A&M as part of the Aggies’ 2020 recruiting class. He redshirted his first season on campus, and played in 2 games.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO