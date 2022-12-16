Read full article on original website
The historic Row House Building in Kansas City
Attorneys general want Apple, Google to raise age ratings for TikTok
Attorneys general from 15 states want Apple and Google to increase their age ratings for the social media application TikTok. They have sent letters to the companies’ CEOs that say states have the right to pursue legal action if age ratings for the app aren’t changed. The Apple...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Missouri spam calls/texts have increased, so can they be stopped?
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Most calls I receive on my phone aren’t from my friends, family, or coworkers (and I work in a newsroom — which speaks to the daily volume of unsolicited calls and texts). Most of my incoming calls are from scammers and telemarketers, notifying me that “my computer has a virus, and […]
Overland Park-based TreviPay opens new Aspiria headquarters
TreviPay, an Overland Park-based business management consulting company, has officially moved from its previous College Boulevard headquarters to Overland Park’s Aspiria. Driving the news: The company celebrated the grand opening of its new Aspiria headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. Where exactly: The office operates out of a...
Prosecutor: Woman lost $1.2 million in romance scam
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million, federal prosecutors said. Rotimi Oladimeji, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
Gov. unveils plan to immediately ‘axe tax’ on groceries, diapers
ROELAND PARK – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday released her three-part ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years, according to a statement from her office. The comprehensive plan delivers on major campaign promises, including a push to immediately...
USDA warning: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
Kansas Gov. Kelly announces ‘Axing Your Taxes’ policy
Kansas Gov. Kelly released her three-part "Axing Your Taxes" plan Monday to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years.
Snow and dangerous cold inbound for the holidays in Kansas City
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. It might just also be accompanied by arctic air and dangerous temperatures. With multiple chances for...
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
Enhancements coming to Johnson County Square in 2023
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The New Year will bring new enhancements to the Johnson County Square in downtown Olathe. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize an increase of $900,000 for the Johnson County Square Phase 2 Project. It passed with a 4-3 vote. Funding...
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
The historic Row House Building in Kansas City
Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
Local business hosts holiday giveaway for kids in need
The owner of Jett Trucking in Olathe, Craig Cunningham, wanted this holiday season to be extra special for local kids in need.
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
Bird flu: 700,000 birds slaughtered nationwide in December
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days pushed the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture...
One dead after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas’ Rosedale neighborhood
A person is dead after a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas near Lloyd Street.
Southwest Airlines adds three nonstop routes out of KCI Airport
Southwest Airlines will add three nonstop flights out of Kansas City International Airport, including to a top destination of local travelers.
