Arsenal report: Gunners dealt blow as other clubs eye Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal have been warned that they are not the only club interested in signing Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in the January transfer window.

The Gunners are ready to renew their interest in the Ukraine international, whom they were heavily linked with in the summer.

Mikel Arteta's side are five points clear at the top of the Premier League and the manager wants to bolster his squad when the market reopens for business next month.

But according to the Daily Mail , Arsenal are not the only show in town when it comes to potential destinations for the 21-year-old.

Mudryk, who is valued at £85m by Shakhtar and £35m by Transfermarkt , caught the eye with his performances in the group phase of the Champions League, in which he scored three goals and provided two assists.

However, the aforementioned report states that Shakhtar are yet to receive any formal offers for their prized asset, who could stay put until the end of the campaign.

And Arsenal would have to fight off competition from several major clubs around Europe to land the winger, who has admitted he would be open to a move to the Premier League.

"From a purely hypothetical perspective if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal," the youngster told Vlada Sedan's YouTube channel.

Arteta's side will resume their Premier League title tilt against West Ham on Boxing Day.

More Arsenal stories

Reports suggest Arsenal are now at the front of the queue for Joao Felix , who could leave Atletico Madrid in January.

The Gunners, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been strongly linked with Yunus Musah, who impressed for the USA at World Cup 2022.

Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on Gabriel Martinelli , who will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.