Columbus, OH

WBNS-TV taps Jerry Martz as new chief meteorologist

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

WBNS-TV (Channel 10) announced Friday that Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz will helm the Doppler 10 weather team beginning next month. Martz will replace Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy , who departed the station on Thursday.

Martz is known around Columbus, having previously spent more than six years as a chief meterologist before switching to The Weather Company, where he assisted TV stations across the country with embracing new weather technologies. He also was a broadcast meteorologist at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh.

A graduate from Pennsylvania State University (where he later taught), Martz holds a bachelor's degree in meteorology and is a trained Skywarn observer.

Viewers can see Martz in January, weekdays at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and streaming on 10TV+ for the day’s Doppler 10 forecast.

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

