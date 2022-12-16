WBNS-TV (Channel 10) announced Friday that Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz will helm the Doppler 10 weather team beginning next month. Martz will replace Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy , who departed the station on Thursday.

Martz is known around Columbus, having previously spent more than six years as a chief meterologist before switching to The Weather Company, where he assisted TV stations across the country with embracing new weather technologies. He also was a broadcast meteorologist at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh.

A graduate from Pennsylvania State University (where he later taught), Martz holds a bachelor's degree in meteorology and is a trained Skywarn observer.

Viewers can see Martz in January, weekdays at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and streaming on 10TV+ for the day’s Doppler 10 forecast.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: WBNS-TV taps Jerry Martz as new chief meteorologist