New 'Next Train' display boards show how full Metro trains are
WASHINGTON — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is rolling out new display boards at Metro stations across the D.C. region. The new Next Train signs include a figure to show riders how full a train is at the next stop. "Shown next to the car length, this info...
alxnow.com
Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions
If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
fox5dc.com
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
dcnewsnow.com
Boy Faces Charges After Incident at Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County
Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, had a gun on him at Tysons Corner Center on Dec. 18, 2022. He faced a list of charges as a result. Boy Faces Charges After Incident at Tysons Corner …. Police said a 16-year-old boy,...
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
NBC Washington
Plans for Northern Virginia's Largest Shelter Approved
A new project will help many homeless people get off the street and into an apartment in Northern Virginia, but some nearby businesses are concerned about safety. The Fairfax City Council recently approved a massive project along Route 50 to build a five-story housing facility to support the community's most vulnerable people. The Lamb Center is a nonprofit facility that provides services to the area's homeless population, and the new project will become the largest housing facility of its kind in Northern Virginia.
A look at Montgomery Co. Public Schools Superintendent's recommended $3.15 billion budget
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More than $3 billion is what Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight recommended for the district's 2024 Operating Budget for the Fiscal Year. MCPS claims the funding will provide a high-quality education for growing student enrollment, for continuing recovery from lost...
Inside Nova
'Largest public sector election in Virginia history:' Prince William County school workers to vote on union representation in January
Elections will be held for over 11,000 Prince William County Schools classified and certified employees to determine whether the Prince William Education Association will represent the two bargaining units in a collective bargaining process with the county’s school system. That was the announcement from both the union and the Prince William County School Board in a joint press release Monday.
Stray llama rescued in Fairfax, animal protection searches for home
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officials with Fairfax County Animal Protection are working to get one furry friend back to her rightful home. "Quick, everyone check: are you missing a LLAMA??" they asked the public Tuesday. "Because we have a stray llama in the shelter's barn, and we'd like to get her back to her rightful home."
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
16-year-old boy charged after incident at Tysons Corner Center
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, faces charges related to an incident that took place at the popular Tysons Corner Center on Sunday. The Fairfax County Police Department said that shortly before 8 p.m., an off-duty police officer with the […]
Thieves steal more than $40,000 worth of sneakers from Loudoun County store
Six teens are being sought in a $40,000 sneaker heist that's left a Virginia store owner reeling.
FOUND: Herndon Police locate missing 10-year-old girl
HERNDON, Va. — UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old girl has been found after a search. Police in Herndon, Virginia, say Lillian Roberson has been found after an extensive search of the area with a helicopter and K-9 units. Police did not offer any additional information about the circumstances of her disappearance.
Fatal shootings in Adams Morgan prompt safety concerns, frustration
WASHINGTON — Safety is once again of top concern for many residents and business owners in Adams Morgan after two people died in separate shootings over the weekend. DC Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old on Euclid Street on Saturday night. Officers responded to the location after someone reported that a person was hit by a car. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
16-year-old charged after shooting scare at Tysons Corner Center Sunday
TYSONS, Va. — A 16-year-old has been charged after an off-duty officer spotted three people at Tysons Corner Center mall who they believed may have been connected to an Arlington robbery. The teen from Centreville has since been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted...
Anne Arundel County officer rescues stuck deer
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A police officer in Anne Arundel County helped rescue a deer that was stuck in a fence last week. The rescue attempt was caught on the officer's body worn camera. It happened on Dec. 16. Sgt. Matt Hall was flagged down by several people...
WTOP
Audit: Montgomery Co. schools transportation employees used P-cards for personal use
A report found that transportation employees of Maryland’s largest school system misused purchase cards, including buying personal items and merchandise that violated policy. In May 2022, the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General started an investigation to find out whether there was evidence that Montgomery County Public Schools...
WTOP
Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy
After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
Man Killed By Car In VA After Intentionally Jumping Into Traffic, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed in an apparent suicide after intentionally throwing himself in front of a moving vehicle in Virginia, police say.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a stretch of Fairfax County Parkway near the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road, where there was a …
DC DMV announces new mandatory device for substance-abuse driving offenders
WASHINGTON — The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) has launched a new program aimed at reducing driving under the influence. Starting Monday, all drivers with a D.C. license who are convicted of an alcohol or drug-related driving offense will be required to enroll in the "Ignition Interlock Device (IID) program within 30 days of conviction. The program requires participants to connect a breath alcohol analyzer to their car.
WUSA9
