ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
alxnow.com

Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions

If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Plans for Northern Virginia's Largest Shelter Approved

A new project will help many homeless people get off the street and into an apartment in Northern Virginia, but some nearby businesses are concerned about safety. The Fairfax City Council recently approved a massive project along Route 50 to build a five-story housing facility to support the community's most vulnerable people. The Lamb Center is a nonprofit facility that provides services to the area's homeless population, and the new project will become the largest housing facility of its kind in Northern Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

'Largest public sector election in Virginia history:' Prince William County school workers to vote on union representation in January

Elections will be held for over 11,000 Prince William County Schools classified and certified employees to determine whether the Prince William Education Association will represent the two bargaining units in a collective bargaining process with the county’s school system. That was the announcement from both the union and the Prince William County School Board in a joint press release Monday.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

FOUND: Herndon Police locate missing 10-year-old girl

HERNDON, Va. — UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old girl has been found after a search. Police in Herndon, Virginia, say Lillian Roberson has been found after an extensive search of the area with a helicopter and K-9 units. Police did not offer any additional information about the circumstances of her disappearance.
HERNDON, VA
WUSA9

Fatal shootings in Adams Morgan prompt safety concerns, frustration

WASHINGTON — Safety is once again of top concern for many residents and business owners in Adams Morgan after two people died in separate shootings over the weekend. DC Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old on Euclid Street on Saturday night. Officers responded to the location after someone reported that a person was hit by a car. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy

After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

DC DMV announces new mandatory device for substance-abuse driving offenders

WASHINGTON — The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) has launched a new program aimed at reducing driving under the influence. Starting Monday, all drivers with a D.C. license who are convicted of an alcohol or drug-related driving offense will be required to enroll in the "Ignition Interlock Device (IID) program within 30 days of conviction. The program requires participants to connect a breath alcohol analyzer to their car.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy