Prov27:17
4d ago
Hit by an SUV or a person driving an SUV??? Folks, I remember when the media started against SUV’s. They were like “SUV hit and killed a family of five.” This was to get the public against SUV’s. We are dealing with the same thing now. It’s called “gun violence.” It’s not a people problem it’s the guns fault. Support and defend the 2A
Reply(1)
2
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
One person dead, one more injured after late-night shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died after a shooting on E Wedgewood Avenue in North Spokane. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a shooting was reported overnight on Sunday at 1 a.m. SPD officers went to the scene, where two shooting victims were found. They were eventually moved to a nearby hospital.
16-Year-Old Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being hit by Vehicle in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred at 9:14 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Seltice Way and Greensferry Road in Post Falls. According to police, a 16-year-old female, from Post Falls, was walking in the eastbound lanes of Seltice Way...
KHQ Right Now
Crash blocking I-90 Westbound near Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - I-90 Westbound is partially blocked near the Liberty Lake/ Harvard Road interchange due to a multi-vehicle collision. The right lane and left shoulder are currently blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation is telling people to expect significant delays and to please slow down. This is a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Four people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Monroe near 5th avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four people have been transported to the hospital after a three-car crash on Monroe near 5th avenue. Right now, we do not know their conditions. Two cars were seriously damaged in the crash, one car has clipped side mirror. The southbound lanes of Monroe were closed...
4 hospitalized after two-car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
FOX 28 Spokane
I-90 closed in both directions west of Spokane due to downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Avista crews have arrived at the scene of a downed power line that is blocking both directions of I-90 west of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, the estimated time to repair the line and reopen the highway is now 30 minutes. Updated: Dec....
KHQ Right Now
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body was found...
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
North Idaho College President files lawsuit asking to be reinstated
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After trustees placed him on administrative leave last week, NIC President Nick Swayne is suing the college and asking to be reinstated, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The lawsuit, filed in Kootenai County late Friday, contends that the...
Couple travels from Airway Heights to South Dakota with body of 8-year-old
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police say a couple traveled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old girl, and are now being detained for homicide by abuse. On Wednesday night, Airway Heights detectives received a call from detectives in Mitchell, South Dakota about a crime that occurred in Airway Heights. According to Mitchell Police, 28-year-old Aleksander...
Suspect in kidnapping, murder in Peaceful Valley held on $1 million bond
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman accused of the kidnapping and murder of a man in downtown Spokane is now being held on a $1 million bond. Larren Parker, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The body of Andy Hernandez was discovered on the trail in Peaceful Valley in late October. According to court documents, Hernandez was kidnapped...
Longtime community outreach worker attacked by homeless man he was taking care of
SPOKANE, Wash. — A homeless man is now behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a community outreach worker who had been helping him for years. Bob Peeler has been a long-time community outreach worker, and he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit after the incident. Chad Counts, the homeless man accused of the attack, is facing first-degree assault charges....
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
KHQ Right Now
The weather outside is frightful!
Tuesday will bring the potential of 2-4" of new snowfall for the Spokane area and 3-6" in CDA. The higher totals will be in the Palouse, foothills of the Blue mountains, north and central Idaho and the Cascades where there are winter storm watches in place. Snow totals in these areas look like 4-8" for the Palouse and LC Valley and 3-4" for Sandpoint. The Cascade mountains will potentially see up to 20", with the North Idaho mountains likely seeing 18-24".
Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer
MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
KHQ Right Now
The Inland Northwest is under a Winter Weather Advisory - below are the cities affected.
Bitter cold temperatures and snow showers moving across the region have ignited a Winter Weather Advisory throughout most of the Inland Northwest. From Saturday at ten p.m. to Monday at ten a.m., the Spokane area, Palouse, and the Idaho Panhandle will be under this advisory. The northern WA cities and all the way to central and western WA, are safe for now. Under this advisory, snow is expected. Total accumulations between two and six inches are possible!
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
FOX 28 Spokane
3-year-old falls out of vehicle, struck by oncoming traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A child was injured after falling out of a vehicle at Sprague and Pines and being struck by oncoming traffic Monday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) says he is 3 years old. One southbound lane was closed for around an hour while WSP investigated the...
