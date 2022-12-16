ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prov27:17
4d ago

Hit by an SUV or a person driving an SUV??? Folks, I remember when the media started against SUV’s. They were like “SUV hit and killed a family of five.” This was to get the public against SUV’s. We are dealing with the same thing now. It’s called “gun violence.” It’s not a people problem it’s the guns fault. Support and defend the 2A

FOX 28 Spokane

‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

One person dead, one more injured after late-night shootout

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died after a shooting on E Wedgewood Avenue in North Spokane. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a shooting was reported overnight on Sunday at 1 a.m. SPD officers went to the scene, where two shooting victims were found. They were eventually moved to a nearby hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crash blocking I-90 Westbound near Liberty Lake

SPOKANE, Wash. - I-90 Westbound is partially blocked near the Liberty Lake/ Harvard Road interchange due to a multi-vehicle collision. The right lane and left shoulder are currently blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation is telling people to expect significant delays and to please slow down. This is a...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 hospitalized after two-car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Couple travels from Airway Heights to South Dakota with body of 8-year-old

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police say a couple traveled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old girl, and are now being detained for homicide by abuse. On Wednesday night, Airway Heights detectives received a call from detectives in Mitchell, South Dakota about a crime that occurred in Airway Heights. According to Mitchell Police, 28-year-old Aleksander...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Longtime community outreach worker attacked by homeless man he was taking care of

SPOKANE, Wash. — A homeless man is now behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a community outreach worker who had been helping him for years. Bob Peeler has been a long-time community outreach worker, and he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit after the incident. Chad Counts, the homeless man accused of the attack, is facing first-degree assault charges....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

The weather outside is frightful!

Tuesday will bring the potential of 2-4" of new snowfall for the Spokane area and 3-6" in CDA. The higher totals will be in the Palouse, foothills of the Blue mountains, north and central Idaho and the Cascades where there are winter storm watches in place. Snow totals in these areas look like 4-8" for the Palouse and LC Valley and 3-4" for Sandpoint. The Cascade mountains will potentially see up to 20", with the North Idaho mountains likely seeing 18-24".
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer

MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
MITCHELL, SD
KHQ Right Now

The Inland Northwest is under a Winter Weather Advisory - below are the cities affected.

Bitter cold temperatures and snow showers moving across the region have ignited a Winter Weather Advisory throughout most of the Inland Northwest. From Saturday at ten p.m. to Monday at ten a.m., the Spokane area, Palouse, and the Idaho Panhandle will be under this advisory. The northern WA cities and all the way to central and western WA, are safe for now. Under this advisory, snow is expected. Total accumulations between two and six inches are possible!
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

3-year-old falls out of vehicle, struck by oncoming traffic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A child was injured after falling out of a vehicle at Sprague and Pines and being struck by oncoming traffic Monday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) says he is 3 years old. One southbound lane was closed for around an hour while WSP investigated the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

