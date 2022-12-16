ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
STORY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police identify victims of double homicide as mother, daughter.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have now identified the victims in what appears to be a double homicide in Des Moines as a mother and daughter. 47-year-old Danielle Remily and her daughter, 20-year-old Emma Parker were found dead inside a home in the 2600 block of 53rd street early Monday morning. Police were called to […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice

When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Second driver in deadly Des Moines street racing crash arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – The second driver police say was involved in a deadly street racing incident that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy last week has been arrested. Des Moines resident Keith Eric Jones, 47, has been charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving, […]
DES MOINES, IA
kiow.com

Specialty Producers Conference Returns to Ankeny Feb. 22-23

A family farmer and motivational speaker from eastern Iowa will headline the annual Iowa Specialty Producers Conference, set for Feb. 22-23 in Ankeny. Jolene Brown, whose family produces row crops near Iowa City, will talk about the opportunities and challenges of maintaining a successful family business during her keynote address “The Top 10 Mistakes that Break up a Family Business.”
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

One dead in Iowa single-vehicle crash

NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, according to the city of Nevada. Officers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported at the intersection of Highway 30 and Sixth Street. Officers believe the driver of a...
NEVADA, IA
kwbg.com

Graduates 25 Iowa Business Owners

ANKENY, Iowa—After a challenging 12 weeks of curriculum, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program has announced the graduation of 25 business owners from its eighth cohort of the program in Iowa. The members of this cohort are small business owners from across the state who represent a diverse range of business and industry. These business owners have now joined a network of more than 13,000 10KSB alumni nationwide, and more than 230 10KSB alumni in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school

ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Racist graffiti spray painted all over Des Moines park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Racist and vulgar graffiti is spray painted all over a Des Moines park. The picnic tables at Woodlawn Park are now covered with gay and racial slurs and words of antisemitism. Nic Vitiritto first noticed the vandalism Sunday morning while walking his dog. "If they're...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
DES MOINES, IA

