New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
Police identify victims of double homicide as mother, daughter.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have now identified the victims in what appears to be a double homicide in Des Moines as a mother and daughter. 47-year-old Danielle Remily and her daughter, 20-year-old Emma Parker were found dead inside a home in the 2600 block of 53rd street early Monday morning. Police were called to […]
2 dead, 1 injured in Iowa shooting early Monday morning
Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park.
City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice
When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
‘What’s the upside?’: HHQ ranks the top 5 Hawkeye quotes from the 2022 season
We’re two weeks away from 7-5 Iowa’s bowl game against 7-5 Kentucky at the Music City Bowl. We’re also three weeks removed from Iowa’s final regular season game. With some time to reflect on the season, I decided to have some fun. My first season covering the Iowa Hawkeyes had a little bit of everything. […]
Second driver in deadly Des Moines street racing crash arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa – The second driver police say was involved in a deadly street racing incident that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy last week has been arrested. Des Moines resident Keith Eric Jones, 47, has been charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving, […]
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center man arrested after allegedly ‘pushing, smacking’ woman
A Dallas Center man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dallas Center woman. Dennis Leland Felt, 79, of 20175 W Ave., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 20100 block of W Avenue, where...
2 people dead following a shooting early Monday, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead, and another is injured, following a shooting in Des Moines Monday, police say. According to a press release, first responders were called to the neighborhood of 2600 block of 53rd Street for a shooting call, just before 3 a.m. When they...
kiow.com
Specialty Producers Conference Returns to Ankeny Feb. 22-23
A family farmer and motivational speaker from eastern Iowa will headline the annual Iowa Specialty Producers Conference, set for Feb. 22-23 in Ankeny. Jolene Brown, whose family produces row crops near Iowa City, will talk about the opportunities and challenges of maintaining a successful family business during her keynote address “The Top 10 Mistakes that Break up a Family Business.”
KCCI.com
One dead in Iowa single-vehicle crash
NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, according to the city of Nevada. Officers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported at the intersection of Highway 30 and Sixth Street. Officers believe the driver of a...
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
A medium has agreed not to promote her services as "healing" or "treatment" after a client committed suicide following allegations that she provided him with a false health diagnosis.
KCCI.com
'The pain never goes away': Des Moines family mourns man's shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyrone Hutchins mother, Fredia Lindsey says the loss of her son still doesn't feel real. "I still can't feel. I'm numb," Lindsey said. Hutchins lost his life on Dec. 10 after a shooting outside of Rico's near 23rd Street and University. "It's not easy to...
kwbg.com
Graduates 25 Iowa Business Owners
ANKENY, Iowa—After a challenging 12 weeks of curriculum, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program has announced the graduation of 25 business owners from its eighth cohort of the program in Iowa. The members of this cohort are small business owners from across the state who represent a diverse range of business and industry. These business owners have now joined a network of more than 13,000 10KSB alumni nationwide, and more than 230 10KSB alumni in Iowa.
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
KCCI.com
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
KCCI.com
Racist graffiti spray painted all over Des Moines park
DES MOINES, Iowa — Racist and vulgar graffiti is spray painted all over a Des Moines park. The picnic tables at Woodlawn Park are now covered with gay and racial slurs and words of antisemitism. Nic Vitiritto first noticed the vandalism Sunday morning while walking his dog. "If they're...
KCCI.com
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
YAHOO!
Des Moines Police arrest driver in connection with Tuesday night's fatal drag-racing crash
Police have made an arrest in what Des Moines city officials called a "senseless and selfish" crash Tuesday night that killed a 4-year-old boy and left three people critically injured. Robert Miller III, 35, of Urbandale, was driving north in a 2022 Genesis sedan at more than 100 mph on...
