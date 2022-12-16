ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch begins Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. A blizzard is likely across the area. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: Light snow Wednesday night into...
wtmj.com

Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
WEAU-TV 13

Power outages could return this week

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites experienced power outages from last week’s snowstorm, but this week could be showing additional problems as well. The snow from last week was very hard on powerlines, which caused outages all across northwest Wisconsin. Crews from eight different states, including Missouri and Oklahoma came to Wisconsin to help restore power.
drydenwire.com

Round 2: Winter Storm Approaches Wednesday

A potential winter storm will start to affect the Northland Wednesday and continue into late week. There continues to be model differences in the track, strength, and speed of the storm which all affect the amount of snow and strength of winds for the Northland. The threats include: Strong winds,...
WISN

Wisconsin gets ready for bitter cold, potential blizzard

MILWAUKEE — What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Lindsey Slater. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for potential blizzard-like conditions. Expect heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility....
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
spectrumnews1.com

Amtrak cancels multiple trains traveling through Wisconsin this week

WISCONSIN — With an intense snow storm expected to drift in later this week, Amtrak canceled multiple schedule trains across the country, including many running through Wisconsin. Amtrak said it canceled its Empire Builder Train 7/27, which runs daily from Chicago to Seattle. The train runs once a day,...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
wisfarmer.com

Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin

The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch In Effect Until 6:00AM Christmas Eve

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch is in effect until 6:00am on Saturday, December 24. Heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible through Thursday with additional accumulations through Friday night likely. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. (Reminder: Check your CO detectors & vents!)
hwy.co

Why Wisconsin May Not Be the Cheese Capital of the World

They sure love their cheese in Wisconsin, and they’re rightfully proud of their status as a leader in the cheese industry. But how does Wisconsin actually measure up? Is it truly the Cheese Capital of the World, or is that somewhat over the top?. Let’s find out whether this...
