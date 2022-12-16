Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Winter storm watch in effect for southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - A winter storm watch is in effect starting on Wednesday and lasting into Saturday as Minnesota braces for frigid cold, strong winds and heavy snow. The winter weather will cause disruptions for those traveling for the holiday during the week. Between Wednesday morning and Friday, we are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch begins Thursday morning
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. A blizzard is likely across the area. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: Light snow Wednesday night into...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
How to stay safe and warm ahead of major Wisconsin winter storm
As temperatures are getting colder it's important to keep you and your family safe and warm. Use these winter tips to keep yourself and your family warm and safe.
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages could return this week
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites experienced power outages from last week’s snowstorm, but this week could be showing additional problems as well. The snow from last week was very hard on powerlines, which caused outages all across northwest Wisconsin. Crews from eight different states, including Missouri and Oklahoma came to Wisconsin to help restore power.
drydenwire.com
Round 2: Winter Storm Approaches Wednesday
A potential winter storm will start to affect the Northland Wednesday and continue into late week. There continues to be model differences in the track, strength, and speed of the storm which all affect the amount of snow and strength of winds for the Northland. The threats include: Strong winds,...
CBS 58
Winter storm preparations underway, possible power outages expected across Southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Preparations for an anticipated winter storm are already underway. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Milwaukee has issued a winter storm watch for all of the area starting Thursday and going into Saturday morning. The potential for major snow and travel issues continues to go up, especially late Thursday night through Friday.
More Rounds of Snow, Dangerous Wind Chills in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The week before Christmas will bring a mix of winter weather to Minnesota. The National Weather Service says we could get up to an inch of snow on Monday. The greatest chance for snow is in northern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. The arrowhead region is...
WISN
Wisconsin gets ready for bitter cold, potential blizzard
MILWAUKEE — What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Lindsey Slater. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for potential blizzard-like conditions. Expect heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility....
White Christmas in Wisconsin? Major storm may cause holiday travel issues
TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says a major winter storm will likely impact travel later this week.
wclo.com
spectrumnews1.com
Amtrak cancels multiple trains traveling through Wisconsin this week
WISCONSIN — With an intense snow storm expected to drift in later this week, Amtrak canceled multiple schedule trains across the country, including many running through Wisconsin. Amtrak said it canceled its Empire Builder Train 7/27, which runs daily from Chicago to Seattle. The train runs once a day,...
a-z-animals.com
wisfarmer.com
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch In Effect Until 6:00AM Christmas Eve
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch is in effect until 6:00am on Saturday, December 24. Heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible through Thursday with additional accumulations through Friday night likely. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. (Reminder: Check your CO detectors & vents!)
nbc15.com
hwy.co
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
