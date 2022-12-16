Read full article on original website
Comstock Park man arrested in Wexford Co. as part of 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'
COMSTOCK, Mich. — A man from Comstock Park was arrested by Michigan State Police (MSP) Thursday for his involvement in what police say is a coordinated check fraud enterprise. Nathaniel Wayne Street, 25, was arrested at the 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township after attempting to cash a fraudulent...
Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
traverseticker.com
Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
abc12.com
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22.
whmi.com
Fundraiser To Assist With Funeral For Man Killed In Tragic Crash
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with funeral expenses for a man killed in a tragic crash on US-23 in Green Oak Township on Monday. 33-year-old Richard Kraft of Alpena died after a semi-truck crossed the median and hit his truck head-on. He died on impact, along with the other driver. Kraft leaves behind his wife, Samantha. The couple just got married this past June, after being together for seven years.
Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Quiet, Private Home in Grand Traverse County
For this weeks’ Amazing Northern Michigan Homes Kevin Essebaggers and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to a beautiful custom home recently sold in Grand Traverse County. The quiet, private setting is perfect for this beautifully built home loaded with fantastic features. When you enter from the garage you’re...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Montmorency Co. Man Wins $300,000, Decides to Save It
One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”
abc12.com
ST. IGNACE Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic for a coupe hours after an office trailer fell off its frame Wednesday afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced the closure just after 4 p.m. Webcams of the bridge showed emergency vehicles on the south end of the bridge on the Mackinaw City side.
Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals
Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
Police identify Michigan woman fatally hit by car while walking dog, suspect charged
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A 52-year-old Michigan woman has been charged after the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a woman and her dog in Leelanau County. Christen Kelly Landry of Lake Leelanau was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Leelanau County on Friday for operating under the influence causing death.
Watch the Snow Fall on One of Our Live Weather Cams
Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan? Want to watch the snow fall in Charlevoix, the boats in Sault Ste. Marie, the Christmas tree in TC or the chickens at NanBop Farms? We’ve got cameras for that!. You’ll find all of our cameras on this...
New snowmobile race coming to Northern Michigan
ACME TOWNSHIP, MI – A new snowmobile race is coming to Grand Traverse County in January, organizers announced. Expect speeds of up to 90 mph as snowmobiles zip and zoom around an icy oval track during the Turtle Creek Casino 250 on Jan. 28-29 at the Grand Traverse Town Center in Acme Township.
