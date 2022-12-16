‘Am I still the quitter?’: James Harden drops truth bomb on failure of Nets big 3 with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Following Donovan Mitchell’s trade from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the shooting guard has described his time in Utah as “draining.”. In an interview with Marc J. Spears for Andscape, Mitchell said it’s been “comforting” to see more Black fans in the stands during his time with the Cavaliers. “It's a little comforting for me, 100 percent. I’m not going to lie about that," he explained." It’s no secret there’s a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I’m being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things.”

