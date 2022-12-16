Read full article on original website
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land key transfer at position of need
With most and perhaps all of its veteran receivers departing, Maryland football needed reinforcements at the position. And the Terps got one Sunday night, when Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers committed. Chambers, a Baltimore native, considered transferring to Maryland last season, but decided to return to FIU. They reeled him...
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
School Bus With Students On Board Struck By Driver Speeding Through Red Light In Westminster
A school bus driver didn't make it far off campus on Monday afternoon in Carroll County before being struck by a speeding driver who drove through a red light, police say. According to police, a school bus packed with just four students on board Bus 324 was involved in a minor crash shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 near Wawa on Route 140 in Westminster after leaving Winters Mill High School.
Wbaltv.com
70-year-old man dies in crash on Route 32 in Sykesville
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Sykesville. County police said officers were called around 12:56 p.m. Sunday to the southbound lane of Maryland Route 32 near the Carroll County line, where two SUVs collided. Police said the driver of a Honda CRV...
dcnewsnow.com
Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County
Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy …. Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. 1-on-1:...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WTOP
Dozens turn out in touching tribute to their beloved former Montgomery Co. teacher
In a quiet neighborhood in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon, dozens of Vincent Gibbs’ former students gathered to pay tribute to their beloved high school teacher who is now battling cancer. Students from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s arrived by school bus to serenade, honor and praise the retired...
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University
BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
WTOP
1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia
NBC Washington
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County
A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive.
dcnewsnow.com
Body Camera Footage Frederick County Sheriff's Deputies Shoot and Kill Stabbing Suspect
The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released footage recorded Nov. 29, 2022 when sheriff's deputies encountered a man accused of stabbing his parents in Frederick, Md. Deputies said he was armed. They opened fire. He died. Body Camera Footage Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies …. The Maryland Office of...
local21news.com
Pick-up overturns due to icy roads in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Now is as good of a time as any to make sure that you are staying cautious during the holidays, as temperatures begin to freeze over many roads across Central PA. One of those very roads lead to an unfortunate accident where a pick-up...
Wbaltv.com
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
foxbaltimore.com
Faux Photoshopped Pictures Of Gun Inside Maryland High School Debunked, Sheriff Says
School Resource Officers at a Maryland high school had their hands full on Monday morning as they investigated photos circulating of a handgun inside the building.At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the Urbana High School Frederick County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was contac…
