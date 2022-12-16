ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land key transfer at position of need

With most and perhaps all of its veteran receivers departing, Maryland football needed reinforcements at the position. And the Terps got one Sunday night, when Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers committed. Chambers, a Baltimore native, considered transferring to Maryland last season, but decided to return to FIU. They reeled him...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Daily Voice

School Bus With Students On Board Struck By Driver Speeding Through Red Light In Westminster

A school bus driver didn't make it far off campus on Monday afternoon in Carroll County before being struck by a speeding driver who drove through a red light, police say. According to police, a school bus packed with just four students on board Bus 324 was involved in a minor crash shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 near Wawa on Route 140 in Westminster after leaving Winters Mill High School.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Wbaltv.com

70-year-old man dies in crash on Route 32 in Sykesville

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Sykesville. County police said officers were called around 12:56 p.m. Sunday to the southbound lane of Maryland Route 32 near the Carroll County line, where two SUVs collided. Police said the driver of a Honda CRV...
SYKESVILLE, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County

Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy …. Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. 1-on-1:...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia

One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
COLUMBIA, MD
NBC Washington

Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County

A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
local21news.com

Pick-up overturns due to icy roads in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Now is as good of a time as any to make sure that you are staying cautious during the holidays, as temperatures begin to freeze over many roads across Central PA. One of those very roads lead to an unfortunate accident where a pick-up...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead and 1 injured from a 3-vehicle crash in Sykesville, say police

SYKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville left one dead and one injured Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the crash around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 32. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
SYKESVILLE, MD

