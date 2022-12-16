ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

MLive.com

Where Michigan State football stands heading into the early signing period

At this time last year, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was preparing his team for a Peach Bowl matchup against Pittsburgh while also building a roster for the future. The focus for Tucker and his staff right now is narrowed. A disappointing season ended last month with a 5-7 record and there’s no bowl game. That puts the spotlight squarely on personnel with the recruiting early signing period Wednesday through Friday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

The 1986 Fiesta Bowl was a party for Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan

In December of 1985, a heat wave hit a segment of the Michigan campus. The Wolverines rarely used their new indoor practice facility. It was mostly a recruiting tool; head coach Bo Schembechler preferred to practice outdoors, where Big Ten football games would be played. The coach liked referencing Patton and would tell his players, “If you’re going to fight in the North Atlantic, you’ve got to train in the North Atlantic.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan adds QB Jack Tuttle from transfer portal

With two quarterbacks on their way out, Michigan football was in need of an insurance policy for 2023. Jim Harbaugh and co. appear to have found one on Tuesday, landing sixth-year signal caller Jack Tuttle from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback announced his verbal commitment on social media,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Early signing period 2022: See where top high school football recruits in Michigan are headed

The annual early signing period for football recruits heading to NCAA Division I schools begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts through the end of the day Friday. Easily the most popular signing period since it was introduced in 2017, any remaining football players who don’t sign to Division I schools this week can still sign during the national signing period slated to begin on Feb. 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

5-star Detroit King QB Dante Moore flips from Oregon to UCLA

The top high school football recruit in Michigan has announced a new destination for his college career as Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore announced he flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA via Twitter. Moore’s announcement came early Monday afternoon on Twitter with a graphic of him in...
DETROIT, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Tom Izzo Updates Malik Hall's Injury Status

Michigan State men's basketball has been without small forward Malik Hall since Nov. 23 after tests revealed a stress injury in his right foot following the Spartans' game against Villanova. On Monday, head coach Tom Izzo met with the media ahead of MSU's home tilt against Oakland on Dec. 21...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State

Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Corum inspires kids at camp, addresses possible future with Michigan

Livonia – Blake Corum, Michigan’s leading rusher this season and a consensus All-American now recovering from knee surgery, sat before 250 kids at a NextGen Camp and fielded a few questions before he signed autographs. Some kids attending the camp Saturday at Livonia Athletic District wanted to know...
LIVONIA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Former Dexter all-state QB Colin Parachek announces Division I transfer plans

Colin Parachek has found his new football home. The former Dexter all-state quarterback announced Saturday his decision to transfer to Marshall via social media. Parachek spent his freshman year at Morehead State last season after reclassifying to the 2022 class and playing for Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy -- a post-graduate football program in South Carolina -- in 2021.
DEXTER, MI
MLive

Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city

FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
FLINT, MI

