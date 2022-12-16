Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
MLive.com
Ogemaw’s Jere Getzinger takes the field for EMU at Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tune in to see the blue turf. But keep watching to catch Jere Getzinger in action. The 2020 Ogemaw Heights graduate takes the field with the Eastern Michigan University football team for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, scheduled for live broadcast at 3:30 p.m. today on ESPN. The Eagles (8-4)...
MLive.com
Where Michigan State football stands heading into the early signing period
At this time last year, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was preparing his team for a Peach Bowl matchup against Pittsburgh while also building a roster for the future. The focus for Tucker and his staff right now is narrowed. A disappointing season ended last month with a 5-7 record and there’s no bowl game. That puts the spotlight squarely on personnel with the recruiting early signing period Wednesday through Friday.
wemu.org
EMU football getting first bowl win since 1987 could be 'turning point'
On Tuesday afternoon, the Eastern Michigan football team will take on San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise. The Eagles are attempting to win a bowl game for the first time since 1987. When Chris Creighton took over as head coach in 2014, the Eagles were...
MLive.com
The 1986 Fiesta Bowl was a party for Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan
In December of 1985, a heat wave hit a segment of the Michigan campus. The Wolverines rarely used their new indoor practice facility. It was mostly a recruiting tool; head coach Bo Schembechler preferred to practice outdoors, where Big Ten football games would be played. The coach liked referencing Patton and would tell his players, “If you’re going to fight in the North Atlantic, you’ve got to train in the North Atlantic.”
MLive.com
Michigan adds QB Jack Tuttle from transfer portal
With two quarterbacks on their way out, Michigan football was in need of an insurance policy for 2023. Jim Harbaugh and co. appear to have found one on Tuesday, landing sixth-year signal caller Jack Tuttle from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback announced his verbal commitment on social media,...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. North Carolina (12/20/22): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Both of Michigan’s basketball teams are in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Jumpman Invitational, with the women tipping off the event on Tuesday night against North Carolina. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Michigan men will take the court on Wednesday, also against the Tar Heels....
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
MLive.com
Early signing period 2022: See where top high school football recruits in Michigan are headed
The annual early signing period for football recruits heading to NCAA Division I schools begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts through the end of the day Friday. Easily the most popular signing period since it was introduced in 2017, any remaining football players who don’t sign to Division I schools this week can still sign during the national signing period slated to begin on Feb. 1.
MLive.com
5-star Detroit King QB Dante Moore flips from Oregon to UCLA
The top high school football recruit in Michigan has announced a new destination for his college career as Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore announced he flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA via Twitter. Moore’s announcement came early Monday afternoon on Twitter with a graphic of him in...
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
Tom Izzo Updates Malik Hall's Injury Status
Michigan State men's basketball has been without small forward Malik Hall since Nov. 23 after tests revealed a stress injury in his right foot following the Spartans' game against Villanova. On Monday, head coach Tom Izzo met with the media ahead of MSU's home tilt against Oakland on Dec. 21...
WILX-TV
Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State
Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Detroit News
Corum inspires kids at camp, addresses possible future with Michigan
Livonia – Blake Corum, Michigan’s leading rusher this season and a consensus All-American now recovering from knee surgery, sat before 250 kids at a NextGen Camp and fielded a few questions before he signed autographs. Some kids attending the camp Saturday at Livonia Athletic District wanted to know...
Former Dexter all-state QB Colin Parachek announces Division I transfer plans
Colin Parachek has found his new football home. The former Dexter all-state quarterback announced Saturday his decision to transfer to Marshall via social media. Parachek spent his freshman year at Morehead State last season after reclassifying to the 2022 class and playing for Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy -- a post-graduate football program in South Carolina -- in 2021.
MLive.com
Former Arbor Prep basketball star Mya Petticord has career performance for Texas A&M
Mya Petticord made her presence known on Sunday in Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team’s win on Sunday. The former Ypsilanti Arbor Prep standout and Michigan Miss Basketball finalist and freshman guard scored in double figures for the first time in her collegiate career in a 57-49 win over SMU.
MLive.com
Northwood University names Albion’s Dustin Beurer head football coach
MIDLAND, MI – Dustin Beurer proved to be a Division III winner. Now he gets a shot at the Division II ranks. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
Michigan has the 3rd best holiday historic home tour in US just behind Graceland
ROCHESTER, MI - A Michigan historic home is saying thank you, thank you very much to a new list by USA Today naming its historic holiday home tour the third best in the country behind Graceland, which comes in at number one. Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland...
