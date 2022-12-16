ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Siniša Mihajlović, soccer player and coach, dies at 53

By ANDREW DAMPF
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsOvr_0jkvnyaI00
1 of 3

ROME (AP) — Siniša Mihajlović, a winner of the European Cup and Serie A who became a popular coach in Italy, has died after a long battle with leukemia. He was 53.

Mihajlović’s family announced Friday that he died in a Rome hospital.

Mihajlović most recently coached Bologna for 3 ½ years, and was a sentimental favorite of fans and players alike for his desire to remain on the job even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.

Players sometimes gathered under Mihajlović’s hospital window when the coach was receiving treatment.

The Serbian was fired by Bologna in September.

A full back and free kick specialist who played with ferocious intensity, Mihajlović was on the Red Star Belgrade team that won the European Cup in 1991. He also won Serie A as a player with Lazio in 2000 and was on the Inter Milan team that was given the 2006 Serie A title after Juventus was stripped of the honor for the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.

Mihajlović still holds the Serie A record for most goals from free kicks with 28 — two more than Andrea Pirlo.

Mihajlović also coached Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia’s national team, Sampdoria, AC Milan and Torino.

Tributes to Mihajlović started pouring in immediately after his death was announced.

Red Star said it was opening its museum on Saturday for mourners to pay their respects to “the great Miha.”

“I’ve lost a friend with whom I shared 30 years of my life,” said Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who played with Mihajlović at Sampdoria and Lazio then had Mihajlović as one of his assistant coaches at Inter.

“It’s not fair that such a devastating disease takes you away at 53,” Mancini added. “He fought to the last instant like a lion, just like he was accustomed to doing on the field.”

Serie A president Lorenzo Casini said “Siniša will always remain a great example of a fighter,” adding that “he was able to make himself loved by his fans and respected by his opponents.”

Bologna striker Marko Arnautović, who is second on the league chart with eight goals this season, paid tribute to his former coach on Instagram.

“Thanks for always having believed in me, especially when others didn’t,” said Arnautović, an Austria international with a Serbian father. “You took me in like a member of your family, you were a friend, a brother, a father. I’ll keep you alive in my heart and I will fight and play for you. Rest in peace coach.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 48

Guest
3d ago

just keeps happening more and more everyday. Celebrity and athletes deaths are through the roof

Reply(26)
35
Related
CBS Sports

Australian soccer match abandoned after goalie is violently attacked by fans who stormed the pitch

An Australian A-League club game between local rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned Saturday after a fan invasion of the pitch turned violent and resulted in City goalkeeper Tom Glover being hit in the head with a metal bucket. According to a report by ESPN, the pitch invasion was the culmination of a tense and unruly atmosphere stemming from the Australian Professional Leagues' decision to sell hosting rights to the league's Grand Finals to Sydney for the next three years.
StyleCaster

Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship

His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages.  From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Celebrates His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win in Purple Jersey and Pastel Sneakers

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her husband’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Saturday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Roccuzzo embraced Messi, alongside their three sons, in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of light blue distressed jeans. Purple drop earrings also completed her outfit with another thematic show of support. A thin gold bracelet also finished the model’s outfit for the occasion. Roccuzzo completed...
StyleCaster

Kylian Mbappé Was Linked To 2 Models In The Past Year—Here’s Who the World Cup Champ Dated

As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating?  Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is...
New York Post

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez explains vulgar World Cup gesture

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez heard the boos loud and clear from France fans during the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday. After Argentina won the shootout 4-2, to win the World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove trophy, which is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament. Martinez raised eyebrows during the postgame ceremony when he was seen holding the trophy near his groin, appearing to thrust his hips. “I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red of the gesture, per multiple reports. “Pride does not work...
HollywoodLife

Lionel Messi Embraces Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, After Winning World Cup

In a thrilling finale decided by penalty kicks, Argentina beat France in the World Cup 4 – 2 on Sunday, Dec. 18, finally giving the country’s most famous athlete, Lionel Messi, soccer’s most famous trophy. The 35-year-old superstar, who scored twice against France at the Qatar stadium, celebrated the dramatic victory with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their adorable three children — Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, — immediately following Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel’s winning shot.
The Spun

Sports World Wants FOX Analyst Fired On Sunday

The 2022 Men's World Cup final took place in Qatar on Sunday afternoon. Argentina topped France in penalty kicks, giving Lionel Messi his long deserved World Cup championship. With the Men's World Cup coming to a close, fans took to social media to react to FOX's coverage. Most fans have one opinion in common: they want Alexi Lalas out.
The Associated Press

Messi’s hometown of Rosario celebrates after World Cup win

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — The streets of Lionel Messi’s hometown of Rosario erupted in celebration on Sunday after Argentina beat France to win its third World Cup title. “We’re champions, which is all we wanted, more than anything for (Messi) and for the whole team,” Santiago Ferraris, 25, said.
The Associated Press

Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Tens of thousands of jubilant Moroccans welcomed their national soccer team home Tuesday after the players exceeded the North African nation’s wildest expectations and finished fourth at the World Cup in Qatar. Fans packed squares and lined up along avenues and streets in and around Rabat, lighting flares, waving flags, dancing to the beat of drums and cheering as an open-top bus carrying the suit and tie-clad players rolled into the capital with a heavy police escort. Smiling players and coach Walid Regragui waved, blew kisses to their ecstatic fans and snapped selfies against the backdrop of undulating crowds and swinging palm springs. At some points along the parade route, the crowds spilled from sidewalks onto a four-lane highway carrying the bus. slowing down the vehicle as it traveled to the royal palace where King Mohammed VI was waiting to receive the players to “celebrate their great and historic accomplishment.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy