ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Footage of Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s Buzzy New Movie

By Fletcher Peters
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOhNc_0jkvnsHw00
Warner Bros.

Sound the alarm—the first footage of Barbie has arrived.

We’ve spent most of 2022 trying to predict what Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie might be about. We’ve also spotted Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading all over the streets of Los Angeles. But finally, our first real look has arrived. After debuting in theaters ahead of Avatar: The Way of the Water, the first teaser trailer for Barbie landed online today, previewing the event of 2023—hell, of the century.

Opening with a scene that references 2001: A Space Odyssey, the trailer introduces Barbie as the very first doll that wasn't a baby. Barbie stands, plastic and perfect, in a land full of cavewoman. She’s 100 feet tall. Little girls toss and violently smash their juvenile Bitty Babies and excitedly run their fingers over Barbie’s legs.

“Since the beginning of time,” the narration begins, “since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls—until…”

The teaser then previews the array of costumes Barbie gets to wear in a rapid montage. We see Robbie sporting a striped swimsuit (inspired by the original Barbie doll’s outfit), a dazzling checkered-pink, ’50s-style dress, perfect chunky sunglasses, and a sequined get-up with big, curly hair. If you haven’t sent your Christmas list in yet, you’re going to want to ask for Barbie-styled outfits to wear in 2023.

There's also a quick shot of a bleached-blonde Gosling as Ken, playing some sort of sport in a black leather vest with fringe—unbuttoned to reveal his tanned abs. We also see Issa Rae, who's reportedly playing another version of Barbie, in a pink jumpsuit and wearing a sash that says, “President.”

Along with Robbie, Gosling, and Rae, the star-studded cast also includes Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emerald Fennell, America Ferrera, and Hari Nef. The film is directed by Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Also co-starring is Rhea Perlman, who gave The Daily Beast’s Obsessed a taste of what we can expect from the new movie earlier this year. “I can tell you it’s going to be a really great film. It’s not just some ditzy movie about a doll,” she said in August. “It is really going to be a great film. Greta Gerwig is great at directing it, and Margot Robbie is the main Barbie. It’s very different and quite beautiful and really fun. I couldn’t have had a better time.”

Echoing this praise is Simu Liu, who also stars in the film. In an interview with Variety, he called Barbie “one of the best scripts” he’s ever read. Okay, why do we have to wait half a year for this movie? Can’t we see it tomorrow?

Alas, we’ll have to make it through the end of the year. Barbie premieres in theaters July 21, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”

Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype. The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash.
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
People

Charlize Theron Realized Aeon Flux Would 'Flop' While Making It: 'Definitely Knew We Were in Trouble'

Charlize Theron said her early realization that 2005's Aeon Flux wasn't working led her to her guest role on Arrested Development Charlize Theron said she "knew it from the beginning" that her 2005 action movie Aeon Flux would not do well at the box office. The actress, 47, told The Hollywood Reporter that she quickly realized the sci-fi action movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, "was going to be a f---ing flop," which led her to take a guest role in the sitcom Arrested Development shortly after. "This is...
buzzfeednews.com

John Krasinski’s Kids Think Emily Blunt Married Him “Out Of Charity” Because They're Convinced He Works In An Office

For any child, understanding what your parents do for a living can be a little tricky — no less for kids whose parents’ jobs involve being super famous. And it sounds like John Krasinski is learning this the hard way, explaining during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that his kids are having a difficult time coming to terms with his job as an actor.
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy