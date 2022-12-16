ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

Giants vs. Commanders: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBJr7_0jkvnDXV00

The New York Giants (7-5-1) will square off against the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday night.

For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read on.

Game Information

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 18

FedEx Field — Landover, Maryland

Television

Channel: NBC (national)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Referee: John Hussey

Radio

Sirius Radio (Channel 88 – National)

Sirius Radio (Channel 225 – Commanders)

Sirius Radio (Channel 226 – Giants)

Sirius Radio (Channel 394 – Spanish)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 831 – Commanders)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 974 – Spanish)

New York (WFAN 660 AM)

New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)

Spanish Broadcast (Que Buena 92.7 FM)

Upcoming Games

Dec. 24 – at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 p.m. ET

Jan. 1 – vs. Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET

Jan. 7/8 – at Philadelphia Eagles – TBD

