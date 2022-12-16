Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
'Santa's Coming to Town' food drive event in Christiansburg
If you want to see Santa Claus this year, look no further than on top of a fire truck!. ‘Santa’s Coming to Town’ food drive event in Christiansburg. If you want to see Santa Claus this year, look no further than on top of a fire truck!. Flames...
WSLS
Brrrr! Dual threat of winter weather, Arctic chill in days leading up to Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – We continue to track a pair of storm systems the second half of this week. Download our app to keep up to date on the multiple moving parts to this weather pattern. Below, we break down the timing, the totals and how this will impact a)...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
Roanoke is a city that has been through its fair share of hard times, but it’s quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in Virginia. With the New River and a thriving arts community, there are plenty of things to do in Roanoke—even if you aren’t living in the city full-time. Here are just a few highlights.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
wfxrtv.com
Dollar General opens new location in Vinton
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
wfxrtv.com
Production of Henrietta Lacks statue begins in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Plans are underway for a statue honoring Henrietta Lacks in Downtown Roanoke. Lacks was born here in Roanoke and is known for playing a key role in medical research around the nation. The sculpture will be built in the Lacks Plaza directly across from the...
hotelnewsresource.com
Highlander Hotel Radford to Open April 2023 in Radford, Virginia
The Highlander Hotel Radford is now accepting reservations for visitor stays and special events beginning April 1, 2023. Adjacent to Radford University, this new, independent, lifestyle hotel celebrates the enthusiastic friendliness inspired by the area’s Scots-Irish origins, delivering on spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and plans to offer impeccable service with a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
WDBJ7.com
ODU report takes deep dive into NRV
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New data from Old Dominion University are showing the New River Valley is well positioned moving forward. The 2022 State of the Commonwealth Report says the Blacksburg metro area is rebounding well from the pandemic. “It’s not only fully recovered in the most recent data in...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
wfxrtv.com
Angels of Assisi offering free cat and dog food
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi will be distributing free cat food today from noon until 3 p.m. According to organizers, the giveaway will be happening today, Monday, Dec. 19, and again on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Roanoke Fruit and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE, Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Schools change from 7-point grading scale to 10-point
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools is changing the way it grades students and how often. The Pittsylvania County School Board voted to change from a 7-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale. An A will now be from a 100 to a 90 instead of a...
wfxrtv.com
Fa la la la-lots to do! Holiday shoppers talk inflation, last-minute shopping, and scaling down
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Christmas is right around the corner which, means it’s officially crunch time for holiday shoppers. However, with high inflation and financial concerns, this year’s shopping might look a little different. WFXR heard from holiday shoppers at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg about...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
WSLS
Radford church sends 100,000 meals to Nicaragua
RADFORD, Va. – One church in downtown Radford is giving back to children in need this holiday season. The Community Life Church has a partnership with a church and an orphanage in Nicaragua. This year, the church partnered with Kids Around the World to send 100,000 meals to Nicaraguan...
WSLS
Lynchburg mom says apartment was shot more than 40 times, bullet inches from daughters bed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg apartment home was hit by gunfire Monday as the family was resting, authorities said. Police believe two suspects fired at the back of the home from the alleyway striking bedroom windows and the upstairs unit bathroom. “It was just so many gunshots. It’s just...
wfxrtv.com
Buena Vista tradition keeps baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard...
wfxrtv.com
Train derails in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department is asking drivers to avoid the Lancers Truck Stop area near Northfork road after a train derails in Montgomery County. There are no reported injuries or hazards at this time. This is a developing story. WFXR news will update...
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
