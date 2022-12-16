Read full article on original website
Related
Cyprus: Plant to process Israeli gas for export an option
NICOSIA, CYPRUS — The government of Cyprus is weighing a proposal for a pipeline that would carry natural gas from Israel to the island nation, where it would be processed and exported by ship to Europe and elsewhere as Russia's war in Ukraine compounds an energy crisis, the Cypriot energy minister said Monday.
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
WASHINGTON — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won't finish the rules that govern where battery...
Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets
NEW YORK — Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, while bond markets around the world felt pain Tuesday after a surprise move from Japan’s central bank cranked up the pressure on an already slowing global economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after flipping between small losses and...
Asian stock markets sink under global recession fears
BEIJING — Asian stock markets fell again Monday as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices rose by almost $1 per barrel but benchmark U.S. crude...
German business confidence brightens more than expected
BERLIN — German business confidence improved more than expected in December as managers in Europe's biggest economy took a brighter view of both their current situation and the outlook for the next six months, a closely watched survey showed Monday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index rose...
Bright idea? Biden moves to phase out traditional light bulbs, push LEDs
The Biden administration is unveiling a new proposed rule that, if enacted, would effectively phase out compact fluorescent light bulbs and move the US light bulb markets decisively to more energy-efficient LEDs. The Department of Energy is proposing the rule on Monday with the aim to finalize it by the...
German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns
BERLIN — Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO force after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or...
Germany's Merkel offers her thoughts on Wagner's Ring cycle
BERLIN — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a longtime opera fan, is offering her thoughts on Richard Wagner's Ring cycle — the latest in a series of sporadic and sometimes idiosyncratic appearances since she left office a year ago. Merkel joined a former federal court judge, Thomas Fischer,...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0