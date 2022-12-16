Read full article on original website
wemu.org
New Michigan House panels will focus on housing, behavioral health
As Democrats make plans for assuming control in Lansing next year, the incoming budget chair for the new state House majority says finding the elusive solution for funding roads and a focus on affordable housing will be 2023 priorities. State Representative Angela Witwer is part of the new state House...
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer vetoed more than any governor over 4 years
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed more veto letters in her first four years in office than any Michigan governor in at least 100 years, and that's before she takes action on any of the 55 remaining lame duck bills. Whitmer has signed 143 veto letters (including line item vetoes) as of Thursday, and she insinuated on Wednesday that more may be on the way. MIRS has learned that her team told lawmakers that unless a presidential primary bill was among the lame duck bills sent to her, any non-negotiated bill sent to her would not survive. "If you're not negotiating.
Detroit News
Insider: Voters in poll see gun restrictions as priority for new Legislature
Lansing — Michigan voters want the Democrat-controlled state Legislature to prioritize policies aimed at combating gun violence, according to a poll released Thursday by the Detroit Regional Chamber. In the Nov. 8 election, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the state House and Senate for the first time in 40...
Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice
There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants
mibiz.com
‘WE’RE PRAGMATISTS’: Whitmer, Gilchrist outline 2023 policy goals
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are gearing up for a second four-year term in Lansing that comes with a new advantage in a Democratic-led Legislature. Both say this opens new possibilities on a range of issues, but they also maintain that they’re “pragmatists” and pledge to work with Republicans. In an interview with MiBiz last week, Whitmer and Gilchrist discussed their priorities on a range of topics, including tax reform, right to work, housing and economic development.
Midterm election recount concludes, Whitmer sets sights on 2023: Your guide to Michigan politics
“Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Lansing,. not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The Silver Bells were hung by the Capitol with care,. Following one of the lamest lame ducks out of the state legislature in recent memory, things have been much quieter in Michigan’s capital city than was expected this holiday season. Even so, MLive’s political team has remained steadfast in pursuing coverage of all things state government.
Fifteen of 20 Michigan State Senate committee chairs raised less money than the average member this cycle
Elections for all 38 seats in the Michigan State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 22-16 majority heading into the election. State legislative committee chairs set a committee’s legislative agenda. Some committee chairs raise significantly more money than their non-chair counterparts in the state legislature. The average amount raised by delegates who did not serve as a committee chair was $382,445. The funds raised by each of the State Senate’s 20 committee chairs are shown below.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Will Whitmer sign bill to let patient advocates visit nursing homes?
A bill awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature would limit the power of government health officials to keep family members from visiting cognitively impaired relatives who are staying in health care facilities. The question is whether the governor will sign or veto the bill. If Whitmer were to sign Senate...
michiganradio.org
Is it time to fix the bottle deposit law?
Some environmentalists want the new legislature to change Michigan’s bottle deposit law. Recently, a Detroit News story by Chad Livengood outlined some of the major problems the container deposit law causes for retailers and distributors who have to handle the returned bottles and cans. Besides the hassle and cost, a major complaint is how dirty the bottles are.
Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’
Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
lansingcitypulse.com
Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
WWMTCw
Whitmer looking to 'put a bow' on redistricting group that continues work after maps done
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly a year to the day after Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, also known as MICRC, chose its final maps, the group in charge of drawing the state's political lines continues to meet. The new maps created by the commission, which were used in the key...
POLITICO
Michigan Democrats are making history
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez, Lara Priluck, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! The Fed raises interest rates again, Brittney Griner pledges to play in the WNBA again in her first statement since being released, Congress passes a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown and President Joe Biden says the country is “all in” on Africa’s future during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. First, we focus on the turning political tides in the Great Lake State.
Detroit News
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
traverseticker.com
Whitmer Signs Housing Bills Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of four bills into law this week that leaders say could provide a major boost to communities trying to build more workforce and attainable housing. Senate Bills 362, 364, 422, and 432 were “crafted to address various obstacles to workforce and attainable housing development...
Teachers are exempt from FOIA, Michigan judge rules after parent sued
Although Michigan public schools are subject to public records requests, its teachers are not, a judge in suburban Detroit ruled last week. The state’s Freedom of Information Act does not apply to teachers, because they are employees and not the “public body,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham concluded last Thursday.
WWMTCw
Whitmer: Commentary from lawmakers has been 'disappointing' after GOP lost majority
LANSING, Mich. — As Republicans prepare to take a backseat in the legislative branch for the first time since the 1980s, after losing power in both chambers in the midterm election, some members of the party have expressed disappointment with the relationship they have with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer going into a new year.
Michigan’s recount was ‘worth the time’ for requester. Clerks have mixed feelings.
ST. JOHNS, MI – Midterm results have changed very little in Michigan’s massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3. But the investigative effort has already proved successful for the group of election skeptics that requested it. “It was worth the time, because a number of problems that need...
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates.
