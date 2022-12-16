Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.
Joely Richardson Boards Netflix’s ‘One Day’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
She joins Ambika Mod (“The is Going to Hurt”), Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”) and “Poldark” star Eleanor Tomlinson in the series. Netflix Scraps Animated Film 'Ember' From 'Klaus' Director Sergio Pablos (EXCLUSIVE) Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New Netflix Docuseries 'Live to Lead'
‘Nepo Babies Have Feelings’: Lily Allen Says the Real Villains Are in Politics, Not Hollywood
Imagine the Spidermen pointing at each other meme except, instead of Spidermen, it’s different industry subsets of nepotism babies. The discourse around famous people with famous parents, distant relatives, or not-so-distant family friends has become the center of conversation in Hollywood as of late, and now the nepo babies themselves are coming to their own defenses. In a recent series of tweets, Lily Allen made the case that the real nepotism-wielding villains aren’t in Hollywood, they’re in Washington D.C., and on Wall Street.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Watch Reneé Rapp Talk ‘Mean Girls,’ TikTok, and Following Her Heart on The Green Room
As Gen-Z’s newest “It Girl,” Reneé refuses to compare herself to anyone. Cooling off after an electrifying performance of songs from Reneé’s stunning debut EP, Everything to Everyone, Rolling Stone caught up with Reneé for an episode of The Green Room. At The Bowery Electric in NYC, Reneé talked all things past, present and a big surprise for the future: Reneé is now set to star as Regina George in the movie-musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Should ‘The Terminator’ Relaunch Again? James Cameron Says ‘Another Film’ Is in ‘Discussion, but Nothing Has Been Decided’
“The Terminator” franchise just won’t die…maybe. James Cameron revealed on the “Smartless” podcast (via The Playlist) that discussions are taking place about him continuing the long-running action franchise, which kicked off in 1984 on a high but has since experienced one box office flop (“Terminator Genisys”) after another (“Terminator: Dark Fate”). “Dark Fate” was a particularly huge box office bomb with just $261 million worldwide, but that still might not have been enough to kill the franchise.
How Tia Lee’s #EmpowerHer Campaign and New Song ‘Goodbye Princess’ Aim to Inspire Women
Captivating audiences with her powerful voice and masterful versatility as an artist, Tia Lee recognized from an early age that she was destined for international greatness. . Born in Taipei, Taiwan, the global singer, film and television actor and fashion icon has been building a name for herself across industries and...
‘A Celebrity in the Land of Celebrities’: Remembering P-22, L.A.’s Favorite Mountain Lion
P-22, the solitary male mountain lion who became a local legend after taking up residence in Los Angeles‘ Griffith Park a decade ago, was euthanized on Saturday due to severe injuries and health problems. The cat, 12 or 13 years old — elderly for a mountain lion — was mourned by Angelenos as a symbol of wildlife conservation amid urban sprawl.
Get Your Light Sticks Ready, ARMY: ‘BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas’ Concert Film Heading to Theaters
Already missing BTS? ? The seven-piece has only been on hiatus for a few weeks while members pursue solo endeavors and complete their mandatory military service requirements, with Jin becoming the first to enlist, but the boyband is intent on keeping their fans entertained during their break. On Feb. 1, ARMY are welcome to bring their light sticks to the theater as BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas, a concert film recorded at Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, hits the big screen in 110 countries and territories. Ticket sales begin Jan. 10.
‘Funny Girl’ With Lea Michele Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record
Lea Michele is officially the greatest star. “Funny Girl,” the once-struggling musical revival, has been selling strong and broke the all-time box office record at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre. The revival collected $2.005 million over eight performances during the week ending on Dec. 18, setting a benchmark...
It’s No Longer All Happening: ‘Almost Famous’ Musical to End Broadway Run After a Few Months
The musical adaptation of Almost Famous will end its Broadway run after just a few months, with a final performance scheduled for Jan. 8, 2023. The show confirmed it was bowing out Monday night with a post on Twitter that read, “Rock and roll is forever, but our Broadway journey ends January 8th. Come celebrate with us before it’s over. To our wonderful fans and family, our cast and crew are so thankful for joining us on this amazing ride.”
How Long Will the Buccal Fat-Removal Fad Last?
You know that face you get when you taste something sour, or you suck on a lemon, or you’re Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent and are minutes away from turning into a dragon with incredible cheekbones? That puckered, sharp face is desired end result from the internet’s current viral plastic surgery procedure: buccal fat pad removal.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Former Champ Bianca Del Rio on Hosting ‘The Pit Stop’ and Her New Animated Christmas Short (EXCLUSIVE)
It’s coming up on a decade since “RuPaul’s Drag Race” crowned Bianca Del Rio the winner of Season 6, and next year, the Emmy-award-winning show will celebrate its Her-storic 200th episode. “I can’t even imagine how many queens there have been,” Del Rio tells Variety. “But...
Austin Butler and the SNL Cast Serenade Cecily Strong With Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’
Just prior to tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show’s Instagram account announced that it would be the final episode to feature celebrated cast member Cecily Strong, one of the show’s last remaining veterans. Over the course of her 11-year run, Strong would prove to be...
