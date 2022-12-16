ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Brendan Fraser to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

Joely Richardson Boards Netflix’s ‘One Day’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

She joins Ambika Mod (“The is Going to Hurt”), Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”) and “Poldark” star Eleanor Tomlinson in the series. Netflix Scraps Animated Film 'Ember' From 'Klaus' Director Sergio Pablos (EXCLUSIVE) Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New Netflix Docuseries 'Live to Lead'
SFGate

‘Nepo Babies Have Feelings’: Lily Allen Says the Real Villains Are in Politics, Not Hollywood

Imagine the Spidermen pointing at each other meme except, instead of Spidermen, it’s different industry subsets of nepotism babies. The discourse around famous people with famous parents, distant relatives, or not-so-distant family friends has become the center of conversation in Hollywood as of late, and now the nepo babies themselves are coming to their own defenses. In a recent series of tweets, Lily Allen made the case that the real nepotism-wielding villains aren’t in Hollywood, they’re in Washington D.C., and on Wall Street.
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
SFGate

Watch Reneé Rapp Talk ‘Mean Girls,’ TikTok, and Following Her Heart on The Green Room

As Gen-Z’s newest “It Girl,” Reneé refuses to compare herself to anyone. Cooling off after an electrifying performance of songs from Reneé’s stunning debut EP, Everything to Everyone, Rolling Stone caught up with Reneé for an episode of The Green Room. At The Bowery Electric in NYC, Reneé talked all things past, present and a big surprise for the future: Reneé is now set to star as Regina George in the movie-musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
SFGate

Should ‘The Terminator’ Relaunch Again? James Cameron Says ‘Another Film’ Is in ‘Discussion, but Nothing Has Been Decided’

“The Terminator” franchise just won’t die…maybe. James Cameron revealed on the “Smartless” podcast (via The Playlist) that discussions are taking place about him continuing the long-running action franchise, which kicked off in 1984 on a high but has since experienced one box office flop (“Terminator Genisys”) after another (“Terminator: Dark Fate”). “Dark Fate” was a particularly huge box office bomb with just $261 million worldwide, but that still might not have been enough to kill the franchise.
SFGate

Get Your Light Sticks Ready, ARMY: ‘BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas’ Concert Film Heading to Theaters

Already missing BTS? ? The seven-piece has only been on hiatus for a few weeks while members pursue solo endeavors and complete their mandatory military service requirements, with Jin becoming the first to enlist, but the boyband is intent on keeping their fans entertained during their break. On Feb. 1, ARMY are welcome to bring their light sticks to the theater as BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas, a concert film recorded at Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, hits the big screen in 110 countries and territories. Ticket sales begin Jan. 10.
SFGate

‘Funny Girl’ With Lea Michele Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record

Lea Michele is officially the greatest star. “Funny Girl,” the once-struggling musical revival, has been selling strong and broke the all-time box office record at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre. The revival collected $2.005 million over eight performances during the week ending on Dec. 18, setting a benchmark...
SFGate

It’s No Longer All Happening: ‘Almost Famous’ Musical to End Broadway Run After a Few Months

The musical adaptation of Almost Famous will end its Broadway run after just a few months, with a final performance scheduled for Jan. 8, 2023. The show confirmed it was bowing out Monday night with a post on Twitter that read, “Rock and roll is forever, but our Broadway journey ends January 8th. Come celebrate with us before it’s over. To our wonderful fans and family, our cast and crew are so thankful for joining us on this amazing ride.”
SFGate

How Long Will the Buccal Fat-Removal Fad Last?

You know that face you get when you taste something sour, or you suck on a lemon, or you’re Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent and are minutes away from turning into a dragon with incredible cheekbones? That puckered, sharp face is desired end result from the internet’s current viral plastic surgery procedure: buccal fat pad removal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy