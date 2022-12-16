Nasty Little Man Turns 30: Founder Steve Martin on Working With Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, David Bowie and How Music Publicity Has Changed

Read full article on original website
How Chris Olsen Became the Music World’s Favorite TikTok Personality
A year ago, Chris Olsen was rising through TikTok, attracting thousands of followers with ultra-personal videos he started posting during the pandemic. His following became even larger when he began sharing updates with his ex-boyfriend Ian Paget, becoming popular in TikTok’s “couple niche.” Pretty soon, Olsen was such a ubiquitous figure on the platform that he had his first celebrity follower: Meghan Trainor.
Watch Reneé Rapp Talk ‘Mean Girls,’ TikTok, and Following Her Heart on The Green Room
As Gen-Z’s newest “It Girl,” Reneé refuses to compare herself to anyone. Cooling off after an electrifying performance of songs from Reneé’s stunning debut EP, Everything to Everyone, Rolling Stone caught up with Reneé for an episode of The Green Room. At The Bowery Electric in NYC, Reneé talked all things past, present and a big surprise for the future: Reneé is now set to star as Regina George in the movie-musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.
Sonya Eddy Dead: ‘General Hospital’ Star Sadly Dies At 55
Sonya Eddy “passed away last night,” Octavia Spencer posted on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20) while sharing a photo of the 55-year-old General Hospital actress (h/t TMZ). “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” Octavia didn’t explain what led to Sonya’s death, and fans filled the comments section with messages of grief and sorrow. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ms. Eddy’s rep for information.
See Kelly Clarkson Return to 'The Voice' to Perform a Christmas Song
Kelly Clarkson took over The Voice stage for the finale with an amazing performance of her new song with Ariana Grande, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me." As Grande couldn't make it to the show, Clarkson proved just how talented she is by covering both parts of the duet. On top of that, she looked stunning in a sparkling dark blue gown with long, flowing sleeves.
Should ‘The Terminator’ Relaunch Again? James Cameron Says ‘Another Film’ Is in ‘Discussion, but Nothing Has Been Decided’
“The Terminator” franchise just won’t die…maybe. James Cameron revealed on the “Smartless” podcast (via The Playlist) that discussions are taking place about him continuing the long-running action franchise, which kicked off in 1984 on a high but has since experienced one box office flop (“Terminator Genisys”) after another (“Terminator: Dark Fate”). “Dark Fate” was a particularly huge box office bomb with just $261 million worldwide, but that still might not have been enough to kill the franchise.
Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Screw With ‘Logan’ Timeline: ‘That Was Important to Me’
Hugh Jackman is gearing up for his return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” the news of which shocked fans in September considering Jackman’s character died at the end of 2017’s “Logan.” That film, directed by James Mangold, was heavily touted as Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine. Jackman recently told SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the events of “Logan,” which both fans and the actor view as the perfect conclusion for that iteration of Wolverine.
‘Nepo Babies Have Feelings’: Lily Allen Says the Real Villains Are in Politics, Not Hollywood
Imagine the Spidermen pointing at each other meme except, instead of Spidermen, it’s different industry subsets of nepotism babies. The discourse around famous people with famous parents, distant relatives, or not-so-distant family friends has become the center of conversation in Hollywood as of late, and now the nepo babies themselves are coming to their own defenses. In a recent series of tweets, Lily Allen made the case that the real nepotism-wielding villains aren’t in Hollywood, they’re in Washington D.C., and on Wall Street.
‘A Celebrity in the Land of Celebrities’: Remembering P-22, L.A.’s Favorite Mountain Lion
P-22, the solitary male mountain lion who became a local legend after taking up residence in Los Angeles‘ Griffith Park a decade ago, was euthanized on Saturday due to severe injuries and health problems. The cat, 12 or 13 years old — elderly for a mountain lion — was mourned by Angelenos as a symbol of wildlife conservation amid urban sprawl.
How Tia Lee’s #EmpowerHer Campaign and New Song ‘Goodbye Princess’ Aim to Inspire Women
Captivating audiences with her powerful voice and masterful versatility as an artist, Tia Lee recognized from an early age that she was destined for international greatness. . Born in Taipei, Taiwan, the global singer, film and television actor and fashion icon has been building a name for herself across industries and...
‘Funny Girl’ With Lea Michele Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record
Lea Michele is officially the greatest star. “Funny Girl,” the once-struggling musical revival, has been selling strong and broke the all-time box office record at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre. The revival collected $2.005 million over eight performances during the week ending on Dec. 18, setting a benchmark...
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’
One of the more delightful surprises in “Avatar: The Way of Water” is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know the movie’s release plans.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Former Champ Bianca Del Rio on Hosting ‘The Pit Stop’ and Her New Animated Christmas Short (EXCLUSIVE)
It’s coming up on a decade since “RuPaul’s Drag Race” crowned Bianca Del Rio the winner of Season 6, and next year, the Emmy-award-winning show will celebrate its Her-storic 200th episode. “I can’t even imagine how many queens there have been,” Del Rio tells Variety. “But...
Get Your Light Sticks Ready, ARMY: ‘BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas’ Concert Film Heading to Theaters
Already missing BTS? ? The seven-piece has only been on hiatus for a few weeks while members pursue solo endeavors and complete their mandatory military service requirements, with Jin becoming the first to enlist, but the boyband is intent on keeping their fans entertained during their break. On Feb. 1, ARMY are welcome to bring their light sticks to the theater as BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas, a concert film recorded at Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, hits the big screen in 110 countries and territories. Ticket sales begin Jan. 10.
Austin Butler and the SNL Cast Serenade Cecily Strong With Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’
Just prior to tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show’s Instagram account announced that it would be the final episode to feature celebrated cast member Cecily Strong, one of the show’s last remaining veterans. Over the course of her 11-year run, Strong would prove to be...
