Eastern Shore Public Libraries have installed new equipment made possible with CARES and ARPA funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered through the Library of Virginia. CARES and ARPA grants were part of the federal pandemic funding. Grant expenditures had to meet strict qualifications that help communities recover from the effects of the pandemic. The new equipment includes TalkBoxes, hearing loops, and a RFID self-checkout system.

ACCOMAC, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO