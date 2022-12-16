Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
'Santa's Coming to Town' food drive event in Christiansburg
If you want to see Santa Claus this year, look no further than on top of a fire truck!. ‘Santa’s Coming to Town’ food drive event in Christiansburg. If you want to see Santa Claus this year, look no further than on top of a fire truck!. Flames...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
wfxrtv.com
Dollar General opens new location in Vinton
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Oil and Gas Association to provide hot meals to Southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) announce that they will be helping provide hot meals in Southwest Virginia for the holidays. According to the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, VOGA President Lawton Mullins has issued a challenge for members to help provide a hot meal to those in need within the Southwest Virginia communities for the holidays, since 2020. The response to the challenge has allowed the Association to serve thousands of hot meals to five communities.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
Roanoke is a city that has been through its fair share of hard times, but it’s quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in Virginia. With the New River and a thriving arts community, there are plenty of things to do in Roanoke—even if you aren’t living in the city full-time. Here are just a few highlights.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
‘Doll-Hay’ Virginia farm creates unique tribute to Dolly Parton
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A farm in Southwest Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay. Creating a statue out of hay has become an annual tradition for the Bays Family Beef, located in the Smith Mountain Lake area of Virginia. This year, their Doll-hay statue stands tall with a microphone ready to sing.
wfxrtv.com
Production of Henrietta Lacks statue begins in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Plans are underway for a statue honoring Henrietta Lacks in Downtown Roanoke. Lacks was born here in Roanoke and is known for playing a key role in medical research around the nation. The sculpture will be built in the Lacks Plaza directly across from the...
WDBJ7.com
Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, one man has been giving Christmas presents to people in need, 11 years in Richmond and 6 years in Roanoke. Usually, you see Father Christmas sitting in a big chair. But Hip-Hop Santa rides in a motorcycle. “I’m a different Santa....
hotelnewsresource.com
Highlander Hotel Radford to Open April 2023 in Radford, Virginia
The Highlander Hotel Radford is now accepting reservations for visitor stays and special events beginning April 1, 2023. Adjacent to Radford University, this new, independent, lifestyle hotel celebrates the enthusiastic friendliness inspired by the area’s Scots-Irish origins, delivering on spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and plans to offer impeccable service with a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
WDBJ7.com
ODU report takes deep dive into NRV
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New data from Old Dominion University are showing the New River Valley is well positioned moving forward. The 2022 State of the Commonwealth Report says the Blacksburg metro area is rebounding well from the pandemic. “It’s not only fully recovered in the most recent data in...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
wfxrtv.com
Angels of Assisi offering free cat and dog food
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi will be distributing free cat food today from noon until 3 p.m. According to organizers, the giveaway will be happening today, Monday, Dec. 19, and again on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Roanoke Fruit and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE, Roanoke.
wfxrtv.com
Postcard from Florida: Boats, soccer and fishing mark a unique holiday season
WFXR's David DeGuzman brings us the sights and sounds of the holiday season in South Florida ahead of Liberty's appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl. Postcard from Florida: Boats, soccer and fishing …. WFXR's David DeGuzman brings us the sights and sounds of the holiday season in South Florida ahead...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery celebrates their 10th year participating in "Wreaths Across America"
Veteran cemeteries across the country stood in solidarity to honor those who have lost their lives serving the nation as part of the national "Wreaths Across America" event. Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery celebrates their …. Veteran cemeteries across the country stood in solidarity to honor those who have lost their...
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
WSLS
George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
wfxrtv.com
Fa la la la-lots to do! Holiday shoppers talk inflation, last-minute shopping, and scaling down
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Christmas is right around the corner which, means it’s officially crunch time for holiday shoppers. However, with high inflation and financial concerns, this year’s shopping might look a little different. WFXR heard from holiday shoppers at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg about...
Comments / 0