(WFXR) — Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) announce that they will be helping provide hot meals in Southwest Virginia for the holidays. According to the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, VOGA President Lawton Mullins has issued a challenge for members to help provide a hot meal to those in need within the Southwest Virginia communities for the holidays, since 2020. The response to the challenge has allowed the Association to serve thousands of hot meals to five communities.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO