Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Toughest Monster Truck Tour Returns to Loveland in April
Discounted tickets go on sale this Friday, November 25. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to the Budweiser Events Center for three performances on April 7 & 8, 2023. Tickets went on sale to the public on November 25. “As always, our entire crew really enjoys bringing our event...
KDVR.com
Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas
An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Roundtable on respiratory illness. Experts met to discuss the intensity of respiratory illness in Colorado. Kim...
Community invited to honor life of Jessica Ridgeway with special menorah lighting
On the first night of Chanukah, Chabad of NW Metro Denver will kindle the first candle of the menorah at a public menorah lighting ceremony at the Orchard Town Center in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 8."The first night of Chanukah is the beginning of an 8-day festival that Jews around the world wait to celebrate. One of the more festive holidays that we have on the Jewish calendar. It's celebrated by lighting a menorah every night and kindling another candle until all eight candles are lit. Kids get gifts during the holiday time, special events. Families get together and have...
Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center Announces Spring 2023 Semester Lineup, Launches Public Ticket Sales
Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center announces its spring 2023 lineup of performances with tickets on sale now. The semester of shows kicks off with the soulful sounds of Grand Funk Railroad, features a spectacular performance by the Peking Acrobats, and hosts the premiere performance of Madagascar the Musical. Tickets...
Meth residue found in bathroom air ducts of Boulder Public Library closes main location
The Boulder Main Library was closed on Monday for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms, according to a release.
Fort Collins Instructor Offers Array of Hands-On, Plant-Based Holiday Cooking Classes for Kids
Sapna Von Reich, certified Food for Life instructor and wellness lecturer, offers hands-on, plant-based holiday cooking classes for kids near Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor. Attend one or all five individual classes and week-long camps this month. From “Cool Christmas Treats” to “Holiday Snacks,” to two-hour, five-day camps where kids will get hands-on experience making everything from mac and cheese to pumpkin pancakes, there is something for everyone.
1310kfka.com
Largest outbreak of avian flu in CO history killing raptors
It’s the largest outbreak of bird flu the state has ever seen, and now, it’s claiming the lives of the endangered bald eagle as well as hawks, owls, and snow geese. The Coloradoan reports the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins said it’s seen 13 positive cases of bird flu just this past month in raptors, and there’s nothing that can be done to save the birds. With more than 200 pair of nesting bald eagles in Colorado, the state is concerned more deaths are coming this winter. The bird flu also led to the killings of more than 4.5 million chickens, most of them in Weld County. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Sunshine Wildland Fire 40% contained in Boulder County
A structure fire has prompted evacuations in the foothills as high winds are fueling the spread of the blaze Monday afternoon.
Santa Is Coming to Town!
Wellington’s Flower Shop, Aesoph Flowers, Announces Holiday Open House, Friday, December 16th. Wellington locals Matt and Bridget Aesoph started a woodworking shop when they leased space in the South Strip Building in Wellington, but it soon grew into much more. This busy location is home to Sparge Brewery, Sun-Kissed Tans, Slurpz Eats & Treats, and Aesop Flowers and Wood Works! Aesoph Flowers opened their doors on Mother’s Day, 2022, quickly building a reputation as the place to go for beautiful floral designs with service that will go the extra mile!
New Pizza Joint in Greeley Looks Amazing and Has ‘Royal Slices’ – What are They?
slices. The food looks great, but what is the "Royal Slice?'. Just about everybody loves pizza; it's a comfort food. It's tasty hot or cold, it's an easy way to feed a group, and goes great with a soft drink or a beer. Greeley's new pizza restaurant is brining something new, for sure.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Missing Thornton mother of two found safe
A missing Thornton woman and mother of two was found safe Sunday and is being evaluated, according to police.
Planting Along Your Garden Borders
Border plants are like a rug, they tie the room together. They are a great design tool that draws the viewer’s eye along a space, softening or defining edges to create a cleaner look. Certain plants can also solve problems like helping with erosion control and water runoff. When selecting your plantings, consider what you are trying to do with the particular area.
Structure fire in Boulder County leaves home a ‘total loss’
According to the Boulder Police Department, a call came in around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday regarding a structure fire at a residence on the 4500 block of 19th Street in Boulder.
Family of teen missing for 5 years hopes for help
The family of a 17-year-old who went missing five years ago to the day is hoping for a holiday miracle to find their loved one.
[BREAKING] Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations in part of Boulder
–––––– According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, a wildfire has sparked in Sunshine Canyon. Few details are available, but mandatory evacuations are underway. The wildfire is in the area of 29000 Block of Sunshine Canyon, with the map below showing information about evacuations....
On Water in the West
Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0