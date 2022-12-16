ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas

An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Roundtable on respiratory illness. Experts met to discuss the intensity of respiratory illness in Colorado. Kim...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Community invited to honor life of Jessica Ridgeway with special menorah lighting

On the first night of Chanukah, Chabad of NW Metro Denver will kindle the first candle of the menorah at a public menorah lighting ceremony at the Orchard Town Center in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 8."The first night of Chanukah is the beginning of an 8-day festival that Jews around the world wait to celebrate. One of the more festive holidays that we have on the Jewish calendar. It's celebrated by lighting a menorah every night and kindling another candle until all eight candles are lit. Kids get gifts during the holiday time, special events. Families get together and have...
WESTMINSTER, CO
northfortynews

Fort Collins Instructor Offers Array of Hands-On, Plant-Based Holiday Cooking Classes for Kids

Sapna Von Reich, certified Food for Life instructor and wellness lecturer, offers hands-on, plant-based holiday cooking classes for kids near Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor. Attend one or all five individual classes and week-long camps this month. From “Cool Christmas Treats” to “Holiday Snacks,” to two-hour, five-day camps where kids will get hands-on experience making everything from mac and cheese to pumpkin pancakes, there is something for everyone.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Largest outbreak of avian flu in CO history killing raptors

It’s the largest outbreak of bird flu the state has ever seen, and now, it’s claiming the lives of the endangered bald eagle as well as hawks, owls, and snow geese. The Coloradoan reports the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins said it’s seen 13 positive cases of bird flu just this past month in raptors, and there’s nothing that can be done to save the birds. With more than 200 pair of nesting bald eagles in Colorado, the state is concerned more deaths are coming this winter. The bird flu also led to the killings of more than 4.5 million chickens, most of them in Weld County. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Santa Is Coming to Town!

Wellington’s Flower Shop, Aesoph Flowers, Announces Holiday Open House, Friday, December 16th. Wellington locals Matt and Bridget Aesoph started a woodworking shop when they leased space in the South Strip Building in Wellington, but it soon grew into much more. This busy location is home to Sparge Brewery, Sun-Kissed Tans, Slurpz Eats & Treats, and Aesop Flowers and Wood Works! Aesoph Flowers opened their doors on Mother’s Day, 2022, quickly building a reputation as the place to go for beautiful floral designs with service that will go the extra mile!
WELLINGTON, CO
K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Planting Along Your Garden Borders

Border plants are like a rug, they tie the room together. They are a great design tool that draws the viewer’s eye along a space, softening or defining edges to create a cleaner look. Certain plants can also solve problems like helping with erosion control and water runoff. When selecting your plantings, consider what you are trying to do with the particular area.
FORT COLLINS, CO
On Water in the West

On Water in the West

Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

