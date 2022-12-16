Read full article on original website
Winter Watering for the Front Range
Those of us who have spent a few years (or more) on the Front Range knows that winter here doesn’t look like winter in much of the country. As far as I’m concerned, this is a good thing; I don’t enjoy days of grey skies and persistent snow cover. Our woody landscape plants, however, would say otherwise.
Caring for Holiday Houseplants
With shorter days and chilly weather settling in, the holidays are a perfect excuse to bring life and color into the home. Decorating with pine boughs, wreaths, and mistletoe can make any space feel festive, but sadly they only last a few weeks before drying up and becoming brittle. Consider investing in these holiday houseplants for blooms that’ll last all winter long:
