wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES ACT 1 RESOLUTION
Monday night, the Marion Center School board passed its Act 1 resolution concerning property taxes for the next fiscal year. By passing the resolution, the district will not raise taxes above the Pennsylvania department of education mandated limit which is 5.9%. While the goal is not to increase taxes at all, the average property owner would a tax increase of over $90 if the district went to the limit. District business manager Richard Martini said that the limits at a higher level than normal. And prior years the limit had been around 1 to 2%. He talks about why he thinks that has now increased dramatically.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS URGED TO FILL OUT ‘SPEAKS UP’ SURVEY
Two Indiana County organizations are encouraging residents to “Speak Up” in a public survey. In a newsletter, the Indiana County Department of Human Services and the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County announced that the Indiana County Speaks Up survey is still open to residents until December 31st. The survey, released every five years, encourages residents to voice their opinion on life within the county and the services provided for peoples of all ages.
Former Armstrong County elections director sues for discrimination, alleges election security issues
A former Armstrong County elections director filed a federal lawsuit against the county and one of its contractors, alleging discrimination and security concerns with the county’s voting system. Marybeth Kuznik of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, was fired in 2021 shortly after she requested a new scan of ballots after...
Republican Committee of Allegheny County announces nominees for special elections
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Republican Committee of Allegheny County has selected its nominees for the upcoming special elections in several state house districts. For House District 32, they've chosen Pastor Clayton Walker of Verona, he'll faceoff against the Democratic nominee and Penn Hills Democratic Committee Chair Joe McAndrew. In House District 42, Republicans selected Robert Pagane of Wilkins Township and in House District 35, it will be Don Nevills of Clairton. So far, in the 42nd and 35th, the Democrats have not yet selected nominees. Also, the dates for those elections have not yet been set.
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
wccsradio.com
SHIRLEY OTTO, 77
Shirley Otto went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Ruth and Kenneth Marshall and was born on November 20, 1945, in Indiana, PA. Shirley is survived by her husband, Garry; her son, Jerry (Kathy) Otto of Indiana; her...
wccsradio.com
GRACE (CARNEY) GREENE, 84
Grace Allison (Carney) Greene, 84, of Indiana, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from the Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William L. and Dora C. Carney, she was born on March 5, 1938 in Indiana, PA. On June 9,...
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention.
wccsradio.com
FLU NUMBERS CONTINUE TO RISE IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
Flu numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace in Indiana County and across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania department of Health reports that 100,204 cases of influenza have been reported across Pennsylvania. 97,682 of those cases are type A influenza, while 2,404 cases are classified as type b and 118 cases are in the unknown category. The department says that seasonal influenza activity in the state is high and higher than at the same time last year. While the flu activity decreased slightly over the week that ended on December 10th, it is too soon to confirm if this was an early peak of the season. So far 20 deaths related to influenza have been reported during the season.
Jeannette turns down offer from county to pay for patrols at housing complex
Jeannette police will not be doing extra patrols beyond their regular duties at Jeannette Manor after a city council majority rejected a proposed agreement with the Westmoreland County Housing Authority. The housing authority had offered $20,000 that would be paid as overtime to city officers for their work doing the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
wccsradio.com
GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN
The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
alleghenyfront.org
Western Pa. contractor fined $600K for illegal dumping of oil and gas waste
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined a Fayette County business owner $600,000 for improperly disposing of solid waste from the oil and gas industry at several sites in Fayette County from 2012 to 2015. The DEP says John A. Joseph, owner of trucking and stone supply businesses, illegally dumped...
wccsradio.com
VELMA MORROW, 95
Velma E. Morrow, 95 of Indiana, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana. Born on January 16, 1927 in Verona, PA to the late Emerson M. and Hazel (McCurdy) Rumsey, she lived in the Indiana area most of her life. She was a 1945 graduate of Indiana High School and furthered her education training as a nurse in 1948. She then worked for Montgomery Wards for many years as a department manager.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Toonz for Tots would like to thank the Punxsutawney Police Department for being a local toy drop-off in their community. All of these donations will stay local and go to children in the community. Courtesy of Mary Kay Wright-Fedigan. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
wccsradio.com
POLICE IN INDIANA SEEKING INFORMATION ON VANDAL
Indiana Borough Police are investigating case of graffiti on a lightbox sign over the weekend. The incident reportedly happened between midnight Saturday night and 9:50 a.m. the following day. An unknown person used a permanent marker to write on a sign in the 100 block of North 2nd street. Anyone...
wccsradio.com
WALTER SHIRLEY, 53
Walter S. “Skip” Shirley, 53 of Josephine, PA, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born October 1, 1969 in Indiana, PA, the son of Thomas Shirley, Sr. and Amber Nora Louise (Yarnell) Shirley. He had formerly worked at...
Wreaths Across America makes a stop in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ)–Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day, as volunteers in Ramey, Pennsylvania stopped at the Beulah Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of those who served their country. Volunteers waited for the convoy of first responders and veterans guiding the tractor-trailer carrying the wreaths. This year’s driver was Keshon Patterson, who made […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
